ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lena Byrd Miles Introduces ‘W.O.W. (Walk On Water)’

By Get Up Erica Staff
Joy 107.1
Joy 107.1
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qV1a9_0iZSbNbu00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AJlQT_0iZSbNbu00

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital


Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. ( Terms and conditions )

Lena Bryd Miles stops by the Get Up Church to debut her new single “ W.O.W. (Walk On Water) ” from her brand new album “ Brand New. ” Miles explains to Erica and GRIFF what the song means to her, saying “ It is talking about putting our faith to work no more doubting ourselves, getting rid of the stinking thinking in our own mind that we can create but we’re saying Lord I’m trusting you and I’m ready to prove myself. I’m ready to do what you placed in me to get accomplished and I’m walking on water.

LISTEN TO W.O.W. “(WALK ON WATER)” & THE ALBUM “BRAND NEW” BELOW


LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW BELOW


READ MORE

ERICA: Absolutely honored to have you here. So listen, this album is amazing. I’ve been able to kind of sit on the front row and watch it be created. And you even have been creating this record, even through the pandemic, how was the process of creating the music for you?

LENA: Definitely one of the funnest things I have done to date. And exciting things, being able to work with the great Warryn Campbell and just the whole experience even with the challenges of the pandemic, but you were able to present I believe a great body of work. I’m not just saying that because it’s me singing but really so it showed out as far as all of the people in the components that are involved in making the project, too. So shout out to everyone who helped make brand new what it is.

GRIFF: No, I wanted to ask you (Erica) why did you guys pick Lena Byrd Miles? I know it’s a lot of singers out here. So like, you know what, and I know you’re very meticulous about the label. Wow, why Lena?

ERICA: There was something very special about her. Wasn’t just her voice. It was her spirit, her joyful nature. I’m watching her on those little clips just on Instagram. Were just so impactful and we were watching her go viral. And Warren saw a plate of her food on Instagram (was so great). It was Roscoe’s and he was like “she’s here, she’s here.” So he reached out and they had a meeting and she came to the studio and sang and here we are. Some years later and she’s been so patient during the process such a sweetheart such an amazing talent. You are anointed called and chosen and I’m honored to even be a labelmate with you and honored to be talking to you this morning. I’m so excited about what God is going to do in your future guys. The album is called “Brand New” and it’s available now on all digital outlets. Follow her on social media now you’ll get music but you will also laugh a lo. GRIFF talks quickly about heart and how to be funny Instagram page.

GRIFF: I had to tell her at the Stellar Awards, ma’am. You are a whole comedian. You have a real comedian cracking up going your way? Why are you so funny while you play so much?

LENA: It comes from our family, we just love to laugh. And then I think all people who you know go to church or anything you’re gonna find him or anything because all throughout the black church from Sunday school, to the bit of big shame, you’re gonna find humor. So I think we just all have to have a funny bone in us. And, you know, it’s not hard to not take life so seriously, in certain instances, you know, and then I started get getting DM, like somebody told me, We came to your page to laugh and we found that our sister was passing away in a car accident. Like you would imagine that that part of my page would be a ministry that we came to see clips of you singing and while we were waiting on the move that she transitioned, we were laughing It means on your page. So just thank you for being who you are. But you never know how God will use your humor.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM :

Comments / 0

Related
soultracks.com

The Isley Brothers, Earth Wind & Fire and El DeBarge team to restore a classic

(October 8, 2022) Back in 2021, when The Isley Brothers and Earth Wind & Fire teamed on the television and web show Versuz, they posted on social media - to great fanfare on our pages - that they would be going into the studio together. We never heard more about the collaboration, but the result is buried ten songs deep in the new Isleys album, Make Me Say It Again, Girl, and includes El DeBarge, to boot.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

American Idol finalist Willie Spence, 23, posted clip belting out Christian song 'You Are My Hiding Place' in his Jeep before fatally plowing into parked semitruck in Tennessee

American Idol finalist Willie Spence posted a heartbreaking video of him belting out a Christian song in his parked car hours before he died in a horror crash. The 23-year-old shared now chilling footage of him singing 'You Are My Hiding Place' before he slammed his 2019 Jeep Cherokee into a parked semitruck in Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
soultracks.com

World Premiere: Maysa delivers a jam for the steppers

(October 7, 2022) She is the most awarded female singer in the history of the SoulTracks Readers' Choice Awards, and she has become musical royalty in both the soul and jazz arenas. Of course, we're talking about the incomparable Maysa Leak, who has won over millions of fans around the world both as a solo singer and as a member of the musical collective Incognito.
MUSIC
soultracks.com

Hitmaking R&B singer Joyce Sims dies at age 63

(October 15, 2022) She burst onto the R&B music scene in the 1980s with a powerful voice a string of hits that showed off her songwriting skills. Today we mourn the passing of singer Joyce Sims at age 63, cause of death unknown. Sims first hit the charts on both...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Watch BTS perform ‘Run BTS’ for the first time at ‘Yet To Come’ Busan concert

BTS have unveiled the official performance of ‘Proof’ B-side ‘Run BTS’ from their recent Busan concert. On October 15, the boyband held their ‘Yet To Come’ concert in Busan as part of the city’s World Expo 2030 bid, marking their first show in six months. At the concert, BTS also debuted the performance of ‘Run BTS’ from their June 2022 compilation album ‘Proof’. Shortly after the concert, the septet uploaded the official stream footage of the performance on their official YouTube channel.
WORLD
The Guardian

Alisa Weilerstein review – Bach’s cello suites sing and dance, but insights and introspection present too

Alisa Weilerstein turned to Bach’s Cello Suites, the high point of her instrument’s solo repertory, for Sunday’s matinee and evening Wigmore concerts. As one might expect, she gave us performances of considerable directness and insight, in which technical prowess and depth of feeling went hand in hand. The music sang and danced, as it should: whatever else they may be, the Suites are, after all, effectively collections of dances. Weilerstein, however, also probed their meaning with great intensity and eloquence.
THEATER & DANCE
Noisecreep

Slipknot Reveal Which New Song They Used Tool’s Bass On

Slipknot and Tool may often be battling it out for supremacy atop the metal world, but behind the scenes there's a friendship there that paid off when it came to Slipknot's new album. As bassist Alessandro "V-Man" Venturella revealed to Knotfest.com (as seen below), there's a piece of Tool that was used in putting together one of the songs for The End, So Far.
ROCK MUSIC
The Independent

Liam Gallagher announces brand new Knebworth documentary set for cinemas

A new Liam Gallagher documentary will air in cinemas this November.The new film – Liam Gallagher - Knebworth 22 – is a feature-length documentary about the Oasis rock star.The news comes off the back of Gallagher’s performances at Knebworth earlier this year, in his return to the stage after 26 years.Gallagher last performed there together with his brother Noel for Oasis’s historic shows back in 1996.The new documentary will see the singer revisiting the band’s defining performances, and includes new interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.The film will also incorporate different fan perspectives from across the years, juxtaposing the 1990’s fan culture...
MOVIES
NME

Lauv teams up with (G)I-DLE’s Minnie for performance of ‘All 4 Nothing (I’m So In Love)’

Lauv and (G)I-DLE vocalist Minnie recently teamed up to perform the American singer-songwriter’s single ‘All 4 Nothing (I’m So In Love)’. On the October 15 episode of South Korean music show Music Universe K-909, the two singers united for a live performance of ‘All 4 Nothing (I’m So In Love)’, from Lauv’s August 2022 album ‘All 4 Nothing’. Lauv and Minnie performed a stripped-down acoustic version of the track atop a stage decorated with flowers, with the former playing the guitar.
CELEBRITIES
Joy 107.1

Joy 107.1

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' Inspiration Station

 https://joycolumbus.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy