This Suns-Warriors Trade Features Draymond Green
The Golden State Warriors have been making a lot of headlines lately. Jordan Poole’s extension was widely expected. Still, the NBA world is abuzz about his new contract. On the other hand, Andrew Wiggins’ new pact was not as certain to come. Nonetheless, the Warriors made a long-term commitment to him as well.
Warriors GM Bob Myers Speaks On Draymond Green’s Future
The Golden State Warriors got to work this past weekend hammering out some new contracts for their players before the 2022-23 NBA season. Jordan Poole was the first player to agree to a new deal, as he earned a four-year, $140 million rookie extension. Just a few hours after that,...
Anonymous NBA Scout Warned LeBron James And The Lakers About Lack Of Chemistry: "Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, And Dennis Schröder Together Is Oil And Vinegar And Oil.”
An Eastern Conference scout had warned the franchise and its superstar about some of the additions.
Bob Myers Admits That He Did Not Expect Warriors To Sign Andrew Wiggins And Jordan Poole To Huge Extensions A Year Ago: "I Would Not Have Believed You."
Bob Myers didn't think the Warriors would sign Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole to these big-money extensions.
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
Stephen Curry Revealed How Any Potential Girlfriends Had To Meet His Old-School Parents Before He Could Spend Time With Them: "I Had To Pick The Right Girl"
Stephen Curry spoke about his dating life as a youngster and how he dealt with his old-school parents.
Sports World Praying For Nate Robinson On Sunday
The sports world is praying for Nate Robinson this weekend. The former NBA guard and Slam Dunk champion shared some tough health news on social media. Robinson is battling renal kidney failure. "11-year NBA veteran Nate Robinson – a three-time Slam Dunk Contest champion – announces he is battling renal...
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension
Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
Lakers trade mistake somehow just got even worse
The Los Angeles Lakers somehow have a lot of roster turnover from last season but it still feels like the front office did not do much in the offseason. Rob Pelinka and co. swapped out minimum-contract role players for other minimum-contract role players and that was really about it. A...
BET
NBA Hall Of Famer Dikembe Mutombo Diagnosed With Brain Tumor
Former NBA center and basketball Hall of Famer, Dikembe Mutombo, has been diagnosed with a brain tumor. According to a statement issued on behalf of Mutombo and his family, he’s currently undergoing treatment in Atlanta and remains in “great spirits.”. "Dikembe and his family ask for privacy during...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway
The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
This Bulls-Raptors Trade Features Zach LaVine
Some say that money makes the world go around. If that’s true, draft capital keeps the NBA in motion. After all, it’s the currency of the day. In 2022, it’s hard to find a significant trade that doesn’t find a number of first-round picks exchanging hands. If you don’t have a significant cache of draft capital, you’d better have one of the best rosters in the NBA.
4x NBA All-Star Officially Waived
On Monday, the Detroit Pistons officially waived four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
This Kings-Mavs Trade Features Davion Mitchell
Change can be frightening, but it’s also exciting. Whether you like it or not, it’s an inevitable part of life. Often, NBA fans like to see their favorite team make a big change. In time, you will move. You’ll make new friends, and you may lose old ones....
This Celtics-Magic Trade Features Jaylen Brown
Nobody wants to harbor hard feelings. In general, it’s always preferable to let bygones be bygones. If possible, you should let any conflict become water under the bridge – that’s how healthy relationships work. Sometimes, it’s just easier said than done. That’s true between NBA players and their teams as well.
16 carats of diamonds, secret trap door. Everything to know about Warriors' championship ring
The ring features 16 carats of yellow and white diamonds to represent the Warriors' 16 wins during the 2022 NBA Playoffs. It's the first championship ring made up primarily of yellow diamonds.
Stephen Curry, Warriors celebrate championship, beat Lakers, 123-109
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — After all those thrilling NBA Finals battles of last decade, Stephen Curry and LeBron James can still put on a spectacular show in their mid-30s.Opening night between these two all-time greats certainly lived up to the bill.Curry began the season with 33 points, seven assists and six rebounds despite a slow start, and the Golden State Warriors beat James and the Los Angeles Lakers 123-109 on Tuesday night after receiving their championship rings in a pregame ceremony."I'm thrilled with the win," coach Steve Kerr said. "Ring night is never an easy game and the first game...
Raptors Could Be Possible Jordan Clarkson Trade Destination?
The Utah Jazz made some major moves this offseason trading away NBA All-Stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. They are heading into what could be a lengthy rebuild as they also parted ways with Royce O’Neale, Bojan Bogdanovic and traded Patrick Beverley, who was acquired in the Gobert blockbuster.
Klay Thompson Hasn’t Discussed Warriors Contract Extension
There has been a lot of focus on the future of the Golden State Warriors this offseason. They are coming off their fourth NBA Championship in eight years, but the 2022-23 season could be the last one that their original core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green play together.
Lakers Must Accept It’s Time To Trade Russell Westbrook
The 2022-23 season is a big one for the Los Angeles Lakers. They are coming into it with a huge chip on their shoulder after how poorly things went last season. Despite having championship aspirations, the purple and gold didn’t even qualify for the NBA Play-In Tournament, going 33-49.
