HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
The Spun

Sports World Praying For Nate Robinson On Sunday

The sports world is praying for Nate Robinson this weekend. The former NBA guard and Slam Dunk champion shared some tough health news on social media. Robinson is battling renal kidney failure. "11-year NBA veteran Nate Robinson – a three-time Slam Dunk Contest champion – announces he is battling renal...
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
FanSided

Lakers trade mistake somehow just got even worse

The Los Angeles Lakers somehow have a lot of roster turnover from last season but it still feels like the front office did not do much in the offseason. Rob Pelinka and co. swapped out minimum-contract role players for other minimum-contract role players and that was really about it. A...
BET

NBA Hall Of Famer Dikembe Mutombo Diagnosed With Brain Tumor

Former NBA center and basketball Hall of Famer, Dikembe Mutombo, has been diagnosed with a brain tumor. According to a statement issued on behalf of Mutombo and his family, he’s currently undergoing treatment in Atlanta and remains in “great spirits.”. "Dikembe and his family ask for privacy during...
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Raptors Trade Features Zach LaVine

Some say that money makes the world go around. If that’s true, draft capital keeps the NBA in motion. After all, it’s the currency of the day. In 2022, it’s hard to find a significant trade that doesn’t find a number of first-round picks exchanging hands. If you don’t have a significant cache of draft capital, you’d better have one of the best rosters in the NBA.
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Mavs Trade Features Davion Mitchell

Change can be frightening, but it’s also exciting. Whether you like it or not, it’s an inevitable part of life. Often, NBA fans like to see their favorite team make a big change. In time, you will move. You’ll make new friends, and you may lose old ones....
NBA Analysis Network

This Celtics-Magic Trade Features Jaylen Brown

Nobody wants to harbor hard feelings. In general, it’s always preferable to let bygones be bygones. If possible, you should let any conflict become water under the bridge – that’s how healthy relationships work. Sometimes, it’s just easier said than done. That’s true between NBA players and their teams as well.
CBS San Francisco

Stephen Curry, Warriors celebrate championship, beat Lakers, 123-109

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — After all those thrilling NBA Finals battles of last decade, Stephen Curry and LeBron James can still put on a spectacular show in their mid-30s.Opening night between these two all-time greats certainly lived up to the bill.Curry began the season with 33 points, seven assists and six rebounds despite a slow start, and the Golden State Warriors beat James and the Los Angeles Lakers 123-109 on Tuesday night after receiving their championship rings in a pregame ceremony."I'm thrilled with the win," coach Steve Kerr said. "Ring night is never an easy game and the first game...
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Analysis Network

NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.

