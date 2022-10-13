ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcon, CO

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado Food Lovers Are Raving About This Amazing Ramen Restaurant

Look out, microwaved ramen, because this Colorado ramen restaurant has local food lovers really buzzing. Is it the best ramen restaurant in Colorado?. While I'd never claim to be an extraordinary chef, I can certainly whip up a mean bowl of ramen noodles. It's not that hard, right? Smash the bag, put it in a bowl of water, hit start on the microwave, and in less than 5 minutes, you're blowing on some hot ramen noodles. I used to cook them on the stove but I got too impatient, can you relate? Ramen has gotten so popular that to the surprise of some, there are restaurants dedicated entirely to this tasty entree. In fact, there's one specific ramen bar in Colorado that people are really digging on.
COLORADO STATE
FOX21News.com

Pet Pix October, 17 2022

Manitou Springs School District 14 Board of Education …. Community members voiced their opinions in the board meeting on Monday evening.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

New $2 million dog day care, boarding facility opens in Colorado

Luxury takes a new form at the Boardmoor Pet Resort. Visible from Interstate 25 in Fountain, the Boardmoor’s 18,807-square-foot facility (the same size as four NBA basketball courts) can be easily mistaken for a warehouse in a strip of industrial complexes. But inside is what owners Dan and Lea O’Sullivan call a dog’s “home away from home.”
FOUNTAIN, CO
FOX21News.com

The race for the State continues in Colorado Springs

With just 22 days until the November 8th General Election, Governor candidates continue to make their case across Colorado.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Drug Take Back Day events in El Paso and Pueblo Counties

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Oct. 29 is the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Drug Take Back Day, and there are multiple locations hosting events to accept your expired or unused prescription medications. Take Back Day is a way to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths by removing unused prescription...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs prepares for eventual replacement of two bridges along busy Fillmore Street corridor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The city's first allocation of federal funding from the Congressional infrastructure bill will be spent on preparing to replace two key bridges on Fillmore Street, just east of Interstate 25 and on both sides of the Mark Dabling Boulevard intersection. KRDO The city will receive $750,000 for planning work to The post Colorado Springs prepares for eventual replacement of two bridges along busy Fillmore Street corridor appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Manitou Springs School District 14 Board of Education Meeting

Community members voiced their opinions in the board meeting on Monday evening.
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO

