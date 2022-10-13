Read full article on original website
Starr Kempf's Kinetic Sculptures Skillfully Merge Art and EngineeringColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Names Baby Hog and Hosts a Free Giraffe ContestColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
The Popular Venetucci Pumpkin Ale Is Available Starting Today (October 14th)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
4 Great Seafood Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Local giant pumpkin festival brings in the big crowds
Smith Farms is hosting Colorado's only official GPC (giant pumpkin commonwealth) event in the Colorado Springs area this year
Sugar Factory to Come to Park Meadows Mall
The glitzy, gaudy dessert-focused eatery will soon grace Lone Tree’s massive shopping center
Colorado Food Lovers Are Raving About This Amazing Ramen Restaurant
Look out, microwaved ramen, because this Colorado ramen restaurant has local food lovers really buzzing. Is it the best ramen restaurant in Colorado?. While I'd never claim to be an extraordinary chef, I can certainly whip up a mean bowl of ramen noodles. It's not that hard, right? Smash the bag, put it in a bowl of water, hit start on the microwave, and in less than 5 minutes, you're blowing on some hot ramen noodles. I used to cook them on the stove but I got too impatient, can you relate? Ramen has gotten so popular that to the surprise of some, there are restaurants dedicated entirely to this tasty entree. In fact, there's one specific ramen bar in Colorado that people are really digging on.
Free trees for Colorado Springs families
The Arbor Day Foundation is giving families in Colorado Springs the chance to order a tree at no cost at all.
Owner Of Iconic Colorado Diner Passed Away: Is His Famous Diner Closing Now?
While it wasn't built in the 1950s, this fun classic-themed Colorado restaurant has brought people great food with a side of nostalgia for decades. Sadly, the amazing owner of this historic Diner has passed away... What does this mean for this Colorado classic?. Is This Famous Colorado DIner Closing Down?
FOX21News.com
Pet Pix October, 17 2022
Manitou Springs School District 14 Board of Education …. Community members voiced their opinions in the board meeting on Monday evening. The race for the State continues in Colorado Springs. With just 22 days until the November 8th General Election, Governor candidates continue to make their case across Colorado.
Iconic Denver Castle On The Market For $2.5 Million
The multimillion-dollar home comes with seven 'spacious' bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and many nearby perks.
Got A Sweet Tooth? Voodoo Donuts To Open Another Spot In Colorado
If you love doughnuts, one of the best places to get them anywhere in the country is a place called Voodoo Doughnuts and they're expanding with their 15 location overall and their 4th here in the great state of Colorado. With locations already on Araphoe and 30th in Denver along...
This Denver Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta In Colorado
Eat This, Not That! found the best pasta in every state.
Winter is coming: Freezing temperatures recorded in parts of Colorado
It was a cold start to the day on Monday morning with temperatures dipping below the freezing mark. Frost advisories and freeze warnings were in effect for parts of the state.
New $2 million dog day care, boarding facility opens in Colorado
Luxury takes a new form at the Boardmoor Pet Resort. Visible from Interstate 25 in Fountain, the Boardmoor’s 18,807-square-foot facility (the same size as four NBA basketball courts) can be easily mistaken for a warehouse in a strip of industrial complexes. But inside is what owners Dan and Lea O’Sullivan call a dog’s “home away from home.”
Iconic downtown building gets new sign as Alpine Bank plans to open newest location
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — One of Colorado Springs’ most iconic buildings downtown is getting a new sign to reflect a new business it will now be home to. The building at the corner of Colorado Avenue and South Cascade Avenue will have the Wells Fargo sign replaced with a sign for Alpine Bank. The Wells Fargo […]
FOX21News.com
The race for the State continues in Colorado Springs
The race for the State continues in Colorado Springs

With just 22 days until the November 8th General Election, Governor candidates continue to make their case across Colorado.
FOX21News.com
Drug Take Back Day events in El Paso and Pueblo Counties
(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Oct. 29 is the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Drug Take Back Day, and there are multiple locations hosting events to accept your expired or unused prescription medications. Take Back Day is a way to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths by removing unused prescription...
Colorado Springs prepares for eventual replacement of two bridges along busy Fillmore Street corridor
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The city's first allocation of federal funding from the Congressional infrastructure bill will be spent on preparing to replace two key bridges on Fillmore Street, just east of Interstate 25 and on both sides of the Mark Dabling Boulevard intersection. KRDO The city will receive $750,000 for planning work to The post Colorado Springs prepares for eventual replacement of two bridges along busy Fillmore Street corridor appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
WATCH: Amazing Halloween display on the east side of Colorado Springs
What Animal Wednesday from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo!. A Colorado woman was sentenced for the death of one of her children and severely injuring the other. Crash between two semis on a busy Colorado highway 10/14/22.
Motorcyclist airlifted after collision with tree on Colorado trail
According to Douglas County Search and Rescue, crews responded to the report of an injured motorcyclist over the weekend. An individual was driving their motorcycle in the area of Rampart Range when they collided with a tree and were thrown from the machine. The individual was located and transported to...
FOX21News.com
Manitou Springs School District 14 Board of Education Meeting
Manitou Springs School District 14 Board of Education Meeting

Community members voiced their opinions in the board meeting on Monday evening.
Clean-up along Fountain Creek focusing on homeless encampments, trash buildup
The Pueblo Police Department said trash buildup and human waste are causes for public health concerns in the area.
How long will the frost advisory be in effect on Monday?
The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting a beautiful week, but temperatures start off with a cold Monday morning.
