Fstoppers
We Review the New Tamron 50-400mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD Lens for Sony E
Another worthy contender enters the ring. Tamron has just released the 50-400mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD. With this lens in my bag, I am freshly back from a whirlwind trip to Colorado, Utah, Arizona, and New Mexico. Check out what I saw and my thoughts on how the lens performed.
Fstoppers
A Review of the Highly Affordable TTArtisan 50mm f/1.4 Tilt Lens
Tilt lenses are some of the most versatile out there, allowing you to control depth of field independently of aperture, a unique capability that allows for both major technical advantages and highly creative images. However, such lenses tend to be quite expensive, which is what makes the TTArtisan 50mm f/1.4 Tilt lens, which sits at about $200, such an intriguing option. Can it provide decent performance, though? This excellent video review takes a look at the sort of performance and image quality you can expect.
Fstoppers
The iPhone 14 Pro Is The First Phone That Could Replace My Camera
Phone cameras have gotten increasingly better year over year, yet no matter how much they improve, they always fall short in comparison to professional cameras. This year is different. Last year, I did a fun comparison between my Canon R5 and iPhone 13 Pro. Those results were quite impressive, so...
Fstoppers
A Lens Flare, Dreamy Masterpiece: Our Hands-on Review of the Zhong Yi Optics Speedmaster 50mm T1 Cinematic Lens for Micro Four Thirds
Released today, I got my hands on the ultrafast Zhongyi Speedmaster 50mm T1.0 Cinematic Lens, and it surprised me how good it was. This new lens joined the three other T/1 lenses they have in their Micro Four Thirds (MFT) stable: the 17mm, 25mm, and 35mm. With ever more people...
Fstoppers
Incredible Greenland Photo Battle Between a Wide Angle and Telephoto Lens
Iceland may be the standard dream destination for many photographers, but have you thought about Greenland? It is absolutely stunning, and after seeing this, I challenge you to disagree. But if you go there to shoot the icebergs, the rugged mountains, and the turquoise waters, should you use a wide angle lens or a telephoto lens?
Fstoppers
How Good Is the Google Pixel 7's 'Unblur' Photo Technology?
We have gotten to the point where smartphones can create professional-quality photos in a wide array of situations. Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones offer some of the best cameras available, and one of their most interesting features is "unblur," which promises to use advanced tech to literally remove the blur from things like faces in photos where the shutter speed was too slow or the subject was moving too much. How well does it actually work, though? This awesome video review takes a look at what you can expect.
Fstoppers
Projection Photography & Special Effects With Film from the Early 1960's
My Own Invented Special Effects Technique - Pure Photography Using Light & Film might interest readers who are using film. My technique enabled the creation of a Kodachrome Transparency that had both a portrait and a negative image of a tulip, on the same emulsion. At that time my photographs were described as ground-breaking!
Fstoppers
How to Take Great Landscape Photos No Matter the Weather
When it comes to landscape photography, we are at the mercy of the elements, and that can be a really frustrating thing, particularly when you have hiked for hours with a bag of gear on your back. So, what can you do when the weather is not great? The truth is that you can create worthwhile photos in any conditions as long as you approach things the right way. This excellent video tutorial will show you how.
Fstoppers
Try a New Perspective to Improve Your Landscape Photography
Changing your approach and perspective to your landscape photography can produce some stunning results. Looking at the more intimate details and patterns, the textures, and how everything interacts within your scene can really open up a new world for your photography. With so many different ways to explore your practice...
