We have gotten to the point where smartphones can create professional-quality photos in a wide array of situations. Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones offer some of the best cameras available, and one of their most interesting features is "unblur," which promises to use advanced tech to literally remove the blur from things like faces in photos where the shutter speed was too slow or the subject was moving too much. How well does it actually work, though? This awesome video review takes a look at what you can expect.

1 DAY AGO