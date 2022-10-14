Read full article on original website
Trophies Burger Club
Everything at Trophies, a fast-casual spot on Fairfax, costs under $10. Their short menu involves what you’d expect to find at an old-school burger joint: cheeseburgers, hot dogs, fries, and milkshakes. But their all-black space is made to impress people who wait in lines for streetwear. Fortunately, service is pretty quick on weekdays, which also happens to be the best time to try their After School Special—it comes with one of their delicious burgers, crispy fries, and a fountain soda to chase it down.
Bakery at Tin Building
Tired of making sandwiches at home with Wonder Bread? Dramatically improve your lunch by picking up a seeded sourdough or whatever whole loaf jumps out at you at the Bakery at Tin Building. The croissants here are pretty standard, but the focaccia and custard danish stand out. The former, with its blistered, crackly crust and fluffy interior, is the best use of $3 at this entire food hall. The latter is buttery, a little lemony, and has an egg tart-like middle. We tried to eat only half of it—and failed.
On The Bridge
You go to On The Bridge for comforting specials that mix Japanese flavors with Western influences. Think big plates of curry rice and shrimp roe spaghetti, omu-rice, pizzas, and Japanese-style hamburgers. Eccentricity also abounds at this cafe-style Japan Center restaurant that’s been a neighborhood staple for several decades. Sit at the long wooden bar surrounded by plushies, sherbert-colored chairs, and bookshelves filled with every manga imaginable. Of course, unwinding with something from the encyclopedia-long beer and sake menu isn’t a bad idea either. Basically, land here to end good days, hide from the fact that Mercury is in retrograde, or anytime you don't feel like waiting in the long line at nearby Marufuku.
House of the Red Pearl
House of the Red Pearl is a speakeasy-ish Chinese-inspired spot that you enter through a curtain at the back of the Asian goods store in Jean-Georges Vongerichten's Tin Building. The dining room has lantern-like light fixtures and a huge mural of scenes from a Chinese village—design choices that, at best, feel extremely cheesy. Still, this place has our favorite food at the Tin Building. Their top dish is a take on Peking duck, which comes with soy-glazed breast meat and a confit quarter leg with crispy skin that we can’t stop thinking about. If you work nearby, this restaurant would work well for a business dinner. The experience leans upscale, the space is relatively quiet, and there's a semi-private room in case you want to do a team outing.
Where To Have A Last-Minute Group Dinner
There are a few things that will have you heading for a last-minute group dinner: an unplanned pop-up by your parents, your group chat assuming others made that birthday reservation for the third-tier friend in the crew, or the Sixers are playing and a power outage hits your neighborhood in the second quarter. For these moments—or other occasions when people unexpectedly want to hang out with you—we’ve got you covered. These are the 15 best places that are relatively easy to get into with a group.
Sonoritas Prime Tacos
Sonoritas, an upscale taqueria with DTLA and Sawtelle locations, does two things well: serve some of the best flour tortillas in town, then use them to wrap excellent burritos filled with things like grilled salmon, shrimp, and even grilled filet mignon if you’re feeling fancy. The tacos here are good, too, but not all are created equal. The Sonoran-style asada is best, just make sure to get them on the imported flour tortillas over the corn ones. If you’re here before an event, grab a table in their spacious dining room and sip a hibiscus margarita before heading across the street to LA Live.
Bunbury
Bunbury is an Argentinian restaurant on the Northern edge of Downtown, and it has all the stuff you’d expect at a good Argentinian restaurant. There’s lots of wine (including some really good wine cocktails), solid empanadas, and a variety of tasty red meat—especially the perfectly grilled vacio. But the space also has a fun secret lair vibe—the dining room is located behind a sliding bookshelf—and there’s occasional live music, too. It’s a good choice for a date or fun group dinner.
Sandwich & Salad at Tin Building
Considering all the options in the Tin Building food hall, a salad or sandwich probably doesn’t seem that exciting. But this seemingly forgettable station is one of the spots we like the most. You can build your own custom salad, or if you’re not in a decision-making mood, you can get a house creation like the one with grilled shrimp, crunchy potato sticks, and yellow summer beans. They also have one of the best roast beef sandwiches we’ve had. The beef is warm, garlicky, and good enough to eat by itself with a fork.
Lillie's Bistro & Garden
Downtown Culver City always seems to be reinventing itself, but one place that never changes too much is the Culver Hotel. The historic space has been a neighborhood landmark since the 1920’s and holds more Hollywood secrets than most places in Hollywood—it’s just a shame that its lobby restaurants have always been lackluster. Feel free to add Lillie’s to that list. The newest name to take over the ground-floor space provides essentially what its predecessors did: a kitschy, Old Hollywood vibe, nightly live music, and extremely mediocre food. If you want to meet up with a friend and slurp oysters at the bar, you’ll leave content, but otherwise, there’s no reason for a full meal here. The large outdoor patio is a good spot for post-work drinks with a group of coworkers.
Belizean Paradise
Picture a small diner with big leather booths serving bacon and eggs right alongside stew beef and oxtail—that’s essentially the deal at Belizean Paradise Cuisine. It’s possible you’ve never grabbed a meal at this Mid-City spot, since it’s tucked off of La Brea Avenue and closes at 3:30pm. The dining room is always calm, but know that the mixed bag of dishes on their menu are worth driving out of your way for. Their weekend-only breakfast menu in particular features a dizzying array of standouts, from meat pies and coconut tarts to cheesy garnaches and chicken tamales wrapped in banana leaves.
The Meadowlark
This Logan Square spot is great if you want to hang at a bar that feels like a secret clubhouse. Its entrance is on a quiet side street and the discreet sign (just the silhouette of a bird) makes Meadowlark easy to miss. But once inside, you’ll find a dark wooden interior, comfy leather couches, and some great small plates and drinks—which isn’t a complete surprise considering this is from the team behind Union and Lardon. We like their smoky grilled jerk chicken hearts or turkey empanadas made with bacon fat pastry, both of which pair nicely with anything from their rotating drink menu. Currently, all of their cocktails are named after birds, like the boozy-yet-refreshing Cedar Waxwing with gin, sotol, amaro, and green chartreuse plus some lime and mint. Since seating in is limited, make sure to book a reservation in advance.
Fulton Fish Co.
The Fulton Fish Market used to be at the same location as the Tin Building for almost 200 years, so it’s only fitting that there’s a raw bar and seafood spot here. At Fulton Fish Co., you’ll sit at a counter in front of a cornucopia of things from the ocean—all laid out on a massive amount of crushed ice. The razor clams with a yuzu vinaigrette and sea salt are a must-order, and if you’ve been searching for someone to talk about bivalves with, you and your server can nerd out about all the different oysters available that day. You can also get hot dishes like fish and chips and a shrimp burger. Start with a few raw bar items, then get something greasy like the fried clams and shrimp over iceberg lettuce tossed in a creamy buttermilk dressing.
Harvey's Cafe
Harvey's is a cozy corner café owned by Easton Gym upstairs, which has been in business since 1938. Harvey's isn’t a historical relic like Easton, but it emulates an "old-school" aesthetic with exposed brick, vintage sofa chairs, and sports memorabilia on display. There are plenty of outlets and never too much foot traffic, plus we get really excited about the rotating Toast Tuesday special. Our favorite menu staple: the egg salad toast with capers and shaved radish.
Crêpes and Dosas at Tin Building
This little station on the first floor of the Tin Building near all the fresh produce serves sweet and savory dosas and crêpes. (The latter come in buckwheat or classic.) A crêpe from here is about the same as a crêpe you’d get anywhere else. Varieties like ham/gruyère and banana/Nutella/chocolate are available, but they also have unique combinations like vanilla sponge cake with almond paste and meringue. It’s kind of fun to watch your order being made right in front of you.
T Café
While you’re at the Tin Building, it’s entirely possible that a few hours will pass without you even noticing. You still might want to hit a few spots—but you’re so tired already. T Café is where to go for something with caffeine, and it’s one of the few places in the food hall with lots of windows. For a lighter breakfast or lunch, you can get things like a fresh-squeezed juice or overnight oats made with wild bee pollen. You can always add a bagel or a pastry from the bakery or pâtisserie right next door when you’re checking out.
Loi Estiatorio
Loi Estiatorio is one of those Midtown spots that feels like it's been around forever, but stays under the radar. The focus at this unfussy restaurant is very much on the food, which includes a simple, but skillfully prepared branzino and a flavorful Greek salad topped with creamy feta that ends up being a surprise favorite. The dining room could use a little pizzazz, but this is still a good spot to become a lunchtime regular, and you’ll see people having semi-formal celebration dinners and date nights here too. The service is incredibly attentive without feeling pretentious—you'll feel all warm and fuzzy as you head home after a satisfying meal.
