The Fulton Fish Market used to be at the same location as the Tin Building for almost 200 years, so it’s only fitting that there’s a raw bar and seafood spot here. At Fulton Fish Co., you’ll sit at a counter in front of a cornucopia of things from the ocean—all laid out on a massive amount of crushed ice. The razor clams with a yuzu vinaigrette and sea salt are a must-order, and if you’ve been searching for someone to talk about bivalves with, you and your server can nerd out about all the different oysters available that day. You can also get hot dishes like fish and chips and a shrimp burger. Start with a few raw bar items, then get something greasy like the fried clams and shrimp over iceberg lettuce tossed in a creamy buttermilk dressing.

5 DAYS AGO