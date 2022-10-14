Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bristol Casino Doubles Down on Breast Cancer Awareness Month With Events in OctoberJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Local Hospitals Experiencing System-Wide Failures as Quality Wanes from Staffing WoesJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Male Bobcat Kittens are Coming to Kingsport's Bays Mountain Park and PlanetariumJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Murals Across Johnson City Receiving Mixed Reviews as City Works to Add Decorative ArtJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Home and Yard Decorations are Only Beginning for Halloween Before December's Big EventJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Related
993thex.com
Police Investigating, After Body Of Man Found Near Greeneville Skate Park
There were no signs of foul play at the scene, but Greeneville Police continue their investigation and an autopsy is being performed on a body found over the weekend. According to a police report, the body of 38 year old Cedric Jarrod Barner of 709 Carson Street was discovered at the pavilion near the skate park inside Hardin Park. Police want to talk to anyone who may have information about this investigation or had contract with Mr. Barner between Friday evening and Saturday morning October 15.
993thex.com
Two dead following Bristol house fire
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says two people have died following a house fire in Bristol on Sunday. According to a report, the fire happened on Arnold Way off of Highway 421. Upon arrival, first responders found one victim outside lying on the ground. That person was flown to a hospital where they later died from their injuries. Another victim was found deceased inside the residence.
993thex.com
Jonesborough man charged after breaking into home, stealing vehicle
A Jonesborough man was arrested on Monday after he reportedly broke into a home and stole the owner’s vehicle. According to a report, Bobby Hicks, 31, is charged with aggravated burglary and joyriding in connection to events that happened between October 10th and 12th. Hicks reportedly broke into a...
993thex.com
Wise County Planning To Use Grant Money For Industrial And Workforce Development Projects
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is recommending Wise County receive more than 6 and a half million dollars in Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization grants. The funds will be used for several projects including leveraging abandoned mine properties for industrial operations, converting a former high school property into pad ready sites for housing development, improvements and expansions at Mountain Empire Community College’s Center for Workforce and Innovation of Appalachia and campsites and trails at Big Cherry Reservoir. The money is part of more than ten million dollars being recommended for eight projects in Southwest Virginia.
993thex.com
Walktober: An inclusive walk happening at Tennessee High Oct. 22
This Saturday at Tennessee High School is the second annual Walktober, an inclusive community walk free to the public. This event is hosted by River’s Way, a nonprofit that aims to provide opportunities for youth and young adults with differing abilities to grow as individuals. The event promotes improving...
993thex.com
NEW: Teen accused of murders named in Greene County court documents
Court documents in Greene County, Tennessee reveal the name of the teenager accused of bludgeoning his kid brother and grandmother to death in the spring. Jordan Michael Allen, 16, will now be tried as an adult following a juvenile court hearing. His case has been transferred to Criminal Court and those documents say he will be arraigned on Nov. 30th.
993thex.com
Carter County Standoff Ends Peacefully, Man Arrested
A Carter County man is in police custody after a standoff with law enforcement Monday evening. Around 615 pm, officers with the Carter County Sheriff’s Department responded to a 911 call of a man shooting a gun at a neighbors home. Police arrived at Massey Street in the Biltmore community and saw suspect, Dennis Mays running inside a residence and a stand off ensued. Police negotiated with Mays for about an hour before he surrendered and was taken into custody. The case remains under investigation and charges are pending. There were no injuries reported in the incident.
993thex.com
Report: Johnson City woman charged for attempting to bring drugs into jail
A Johnson City woman now has additional charges after she reportedly attempted to bring drugs into the Washington County Detention Center. According to Sheriff Keith Sexton, Taylar L. Hayes, 31, was charged after deputies discovered what they call multiple anomalies on a body scan while booking Hayes into the jail.
Comments / 0