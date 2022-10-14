ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

The Bergen Record

Aaron Judge smacks second home run of ALDS as Yankees build on Game 5 lead

NEW YORK – Aaron Judge has brought his record-breaking power to the postseason. The Yankee outfielder crushed his second home run in three games on Tuesday in the second inning against the Guardians. His two-out, solo shot off Cleveland reliever Sam Hentges gave the Yanks and starter Nestor Cortes a 4-0 lead in the decisive Game 5 of the American League Division Series. ...
CLEVELAND, NY

