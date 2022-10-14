At the one-third mark of the regular season, Brandon Staley’s Los Angeles Chargers have won three straight and are tied for the AFC West lead despite their defense remaining far from a finished product. Despite Joey Bosa missing the past three games as he rehabs from a groin injury, the Chargers have been able to turn up the defensive pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Their flaw, though, has been allowing big plays with some of them resulting in touchdowns. The good and bad were on display Monday night in the Bolts’ 19-16 overtime victory over the Denver Broncos.

