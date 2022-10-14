ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owatonna, MN

Pizza Ranch to host 'No Tummies Left Behind' fundraiser

By By EMILY KAHNKE
Owatonna People's Press
Owatonna People's Press
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o5nf9_0iZSHXyY00

For more than a decade, Pizza Ranch has hosted various organizations during their community impact nights. This upcoming Wednesday, the Owatonna location will be hosting No Tummies Left Behind.

Ella Bettner, a 10-year-old Faribault student, has making waves across southern Minnesota and working to fill empty tummies and lunch accounts with the non-profit organization she created with the help of her mother, Nichole Bettner.

Ella got the idea to help kids with negative lunch balances after seeing peers in her school unable to go back for seconds. In some cases, students couldn’t even afford milk.

Pizza Ranch General Manager Luke Ball said he has been with the company for more than a decade, joining the Owatonna team in August, and has hosted dozens of these events in that time.

“We host all kinds of groups like sports teams at the schools,” he said. “Or any other community organization. While they are fundraising, we donate 10% of our sales to the organization.”

The events generally begin at 4 p.m. on the respective night and continue until closing time. The members of the organization collect tips and act as the bussers throughout the evening cleaning off tables and helping clean up the restaurant when it’s done.

“I think it’s important to host the community impact night events because Pizza Ranch as a company is very big into giving back to the communities, and it’s good for our business bringing in more people,” Ball said. “They also help to bring awareness to the organizations and many people comment that they didn’t know about the fundraiser but were happy they came in on that night and were able to help.”

Ella got her start making customizable, stackable bracelets. Each bracelet is hand-crafted and adorned with charms and/or beads. The bracelets are mostly sold at craft fairs. No Tummies Left Behind participated as vendors in Northfield’s Riverwalk Craft Show among other venues such as the Faribault mall.

However, after having difficulty finding places to set up booths over the summer, Ella and Nichole established partnerships with local restaurants and stores in Faribault, Northfield, Medford and now Owatonna, too.

“We have fundraisers in Faribault, and also one coming up in Warsaw,” Nichole said. “We thought we would extend it to Owatonna because that’s where Ella’s favorite restaurant is — Pizza Ranch.”

At the time, the pair were unaware of the community impact nights already offered by the company. Nichole said she and Ella asked the Ball if they’d be willing to donate a portion of their sales or have them work at the restaurant similarly to what they had done with other partnerships.

“Ella was thrilled when they offered to do both,” Nichole said. “We don’t really have a dollar amount in mind as a goal simply because there is such a great need at the local school district level. We are hoping our efforts will chip away even more at the negative lunch balances and help with food insecurities.”

Last year Ella was able to donate more than $800 to the Medford School District and over $700 to Faribault schools to help pay off lunch debts.

With more partnerships in the works, No Tummies Left Behind hopes to get more traction and expand to help other schools in Rice and Steele counties. Ella and company have high hopes that once they help all of Minnesota, they will cross borders and begin helping schools in Florida.

Comments / 0

Related
KIMT

Minnesota man sentenced for damaging Clear Lake car wash

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Minnesota man gets jail time for damaging a North Iowa car wash. Jerod Scott Boynton, 42 of Rochester, has pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal mischief. Law enforcement says Boynton did more than $3,000 in damage to the Laser Wash in Clear Lake on August 6.
MASON CITY, IA
boreal.org

Governor kicks off 2022 pheasant hunting season, announces 2023 opener host

WORTHINGTON, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Governor Tim Walz kicked off the 2022 pheasant hunting season in Worthington Saturday morning. At a breakfast earlier in the morning, Walz announced Owatonna will host the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener. “As a former member of Congress representing Owatonna and southern...
WORTHINGTON, MN
KFIL Radio

Two People Injured in Alcohol-Involved Wreck in Southern Minnesota

Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured in an alcohol-involved crash near Northfield Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a pick-up truck was traveling east on Minnesota Highway 19 when it collided with a car, also traveling east on the highway, near Decker Avenue in Bridgewater Township just west of Northfield around 2:45 p.m.
NORTHFIELD, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Ramp Closure In Rochester Tuesday

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A closure is planned for an exit ramp in Rochester Tuesday. A MnDOT news release says the exit ramp from northbound Hwy. 52 to 65th St. Northwest will be closed from 9 am until noon to allow room for repairs. The left lane of the ramp will then open to traffic at noon.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Siblings Accused of Beating Man With a Baseball Bat

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two siblings from Rochester are each facing a felony assault charge connected to an incident that started over a property dispute. Court documents filed Friday accuse 20-year-old Mina Hanna and 20-year-old Georgina Hanna of beating a man with a baseball bat at an apartment complex in northwest Rochester last month. The criminal complaint says police responded to the report of an altercation in the 900 block of 11th Ave. Northwest on September 16.
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota

My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
MINNESOTA STATE
Faribault County Register

Lending a helping hand at harvest

It has been said that true friendship isn’t about being there when it is convenient, it is about being there when it’s not. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, some neighbors and friends of Scott Legried took a break from harvesting their own crops to harvest 240 acres of soybeans for Legried.
ELMORE, MN
fox9.com

Eden Prairie teacher accused of grooming student, having intimate relationship

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A former teacher at Eden Prairie High School is accused of grooming a student in a criminal complaint filed by Eden Prairie police last week. Fifty-one-year-old Craig Hollenbeck is charged with one count of endangering a child in the case. According to the complaint, the investigation dates back to September 2021 when police received a complaint from a mandated reporter.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
KIMT

Northern Minnesota crash injures Rochester teen, two others

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester teen and two others are hurt after a crash in snowy conditions in northern Minnesota. The State Patrol says Anna Sue Cahill-Hoffman, 17 of Rochester, was driving south on Interstate 35 near Eldes Corner around 7:42 am Saturday. The Patrol says Cahill-Hoffman lost control, spun out into the right ditch, and rolled her vehicle.
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

DNR: Mankato resident spots bobcat in backyard

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato resident reportedly saw a bobcat in their backyard last week. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says a photo was taken on Oct. 4 at a residence located near Lincoln Community Center. The DNR says it’s a rare sighting in southern Minnesota. The felines...
MANKATO, MN
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Minnesota

What is your go-to comfort food? Is it pizza? If that's the first answer that comes to mind, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and also high-quality ingredients, every day of the week.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Where Is Rochester’s Most Famous TV Reporter Now?

Where's Rochester's Bank Robber Catching Reporter Now?. The story made worldwide headlines. KIMT's reporter, Adam Sallet, became a bank robber-catching reporter when he was reporting on one bank robbery when ANOTHER bank robbery happened right behind him in Rochester, Minnesota. Where Is Former KIMT Reporter Adam Sallet Now?. Sallet's broadcasting...
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 killed in three-car crash near New Prague

CEDAR LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Two people were killed in a crash involving three vehicles south of the Twin Cities Monday evening.A driver in a pickup truck on Highway 13 in Cedar Lake Township crossed into the oncoming lanes, hitting two other vehicles, the Minnesota State Patrol said.The truck's driver, 38-year-old Jordan Bailey of New Prague, died at the scene. One of the other drivers, 43-year-old Heather Nelson, also of New Prague, was also killed.The third driver was taken to Mayo Clinic and is expected to survive.
NEW PRAGUE, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Kasota woman charged in Biolife building crash

A Kasota woman is facing charges in a crash that heavily damaged a Mankato building. Heidi Zia Larsen, 42, was charged last week in Blue Earth County Court with felony 1st-degree property damage, and misdemeanor counts of DWI and open bottle. Officers were dispatched to a call of a vehicle...
MANKATO, MN
KIMT

Spring Valley man sentenced for Rochester garage burglary

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The first sentence is handed out nearly two years after a Rochester garage was burglarized. Brandon Harold Moore, 35 of Spring Valley, was sentenced Thursday to four years and three months in prison, with credit for 40 days already served. Moore entered a guilty plea to second-degree burglary on August 22.
ROCHESTER, MN
Owatonna People's Press

Owatonna People's Press

Owatonna, MN
223
Followers
502
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

Owatonna People's Press, your #1 news source for Steele County, has been serving Steele County since 1874 and publishes Tuesday - Thursday and Saturday and online at www.Owatonna.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/owatonna_peoples_press/

Comments / 0

Community Policy