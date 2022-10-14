Pizza Ranch to host 'No Tummies Left Behind' fundraiser

For more than a decade, Pizza Ranch has hosted various organizations during their community impact nights. This upcoming Wednesday, the Owatonna location will be hosting No Tummies Left Behind.

Ella Bettner, a 10-year-old Faribault student, has making waves across southern Minnesota and working to fill empty tummies and lunch accounts with the non-profit organization she created with the help of her mother, Nichole Bettner.

Ella got the idea to help kids with negative lunch balances after seeing peers in her school unable to go back for seconds. In some cases, students couldn’t even afford milk.

Pizza Ranch General Manager Luke Ball said he has been with the company for more than a decade, joining the Owatonna team in August, and has hosted dozens of these events in that time.

“We host all kinds of groups like sports teams at the schools,” he said. “Or any other community organization. While they are fundraising, we donate 10% of our sales to the organization.”

The events generally begin at 4 p.m. on the respective night and continue until closing time. The members of the organization collect tips and act as the bussers throughout the evening cleaning off tables and helping clean up the restaurant when it’s done.

“I think it’s important to host the community impact night events because Pizza Ranch as a company is very big into giving back to the communities, and it’s good for our business bringing in more people,” Ball said. “They also help to bring awareness to the organizations and many people comment that they didn’t know about the fundraiser but were happy they came in on that night and were able to help.”

Ella got her start making customizable, stackable bracelets. Each bracelet is hand-crafted and adorned with charms and/or beads. The bracelets are mostly sold at craft fairs. No Tummies Left Behind participated as vendors in Northfield’s Riverwalk Craft Show among other venues such as the Faribault mall.

However, after having difficulty finding places to set up booths over the summer, Ella and Nichole established partnerships with local restaurants and stores in Faribault, Northfield, Medford and now Owatonna, too.

“We have fundraisers in Faribault, and also one coming up in Warsaw,” Nichole said. “We thought we would extend it to Owatonna because that’s where Ella’s favorite restaurant is — Pizza Ranch.”

At the time, the pair were unaware of the community impact nights already offered by the company. Nichole said she and Ella asked the Ball if they’d be willing to donate a portion of their sales or have them work at the restaurant similarly to what they had done with other partnerships.

“Ella was thrilled when they offered to do both,” Nichole said. “We don’t really have a dollar amount in mind as a goal simply because there is such a great need at the local school district level. We are hoping our efforts will chip away even more at the negative lunch balances and help with food insecurities.”

Last year Ella was able to donate more than $800 to the Medford School District and over $700 to Faribault schools to help pay off lunch debts.

With more partnerships in the works, No Tummies Left Behind hopes to get more traction and expand to help other schools in Rice and Steele counties. Ella and company have high hopes that once they help all of Minnesota, they will cross borders and begin helping schools in Florida.