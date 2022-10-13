ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA's 'doomed' Artemis moon mission could FINALLY liftoff! World's most powerful rocket is now set to launch on November 14 following THREE failed attempts

NASA’s ‘doomed’ Artemis mission could finally take flight on November 14 in its fourth attempt to make history by paving the way for humans to return to the moon. The 69-minute launch window opens at 12:07am ET, but in case of another scrub the agency has set back-up dates for November 16 and 19.
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-4 Return to Earth Delayed Again

Crew-4 was scheduled to undock from the International Space Station (ISS) at 7:05 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, October 12, to begin their journey back to Earth. Due to poor weather near the splashdown zones, the return home was delayed, with a new planned undocking at 10:05 a.m. on Thursday, October 13. Due to continued weather issues, the return to Earth has again been delayed another day. Crew-4 has been onboard the ISS since April 27.
NASA's Artemis I Moon Mission Gets New November Target Launch Date

What's a few more days of waiting for a mission that's already many years in the making? NASA's first giant step in returning humans to the moon could now take place on Nov. 14. On Wednesday, the space agency announced a fresh set of potential launch dates for its uncrewed Artemis I around-the-moon mission.
SpaceX, NASA targeting separate Moon launches days apart

NASA and a SpaceX customer have announced plans to launch two unrelated Moon missions days apart next month. On October 12th, NASA confirmed that it will roll its Space Launch System (SLS) rocket out to its Kennedy Space Center LC-39A pad for the fourth time as early as November 4th. Barring surprises, the rocket’s next launch attempt is scheduled no earlier than (NET) 12:07 am EDT (17:07 UTC), November 14th. SLS is tasked with launching an uncrewed prototype of NASA’s Orion crew capsule on its way to the Moon, where the spacecraft will attempt to enter lunar orbit and conduct tests before returning to Earth.
Close-Up Photo of Jupiter's Moon Europa Shows a Bizarre Surface

NASA’s Juno spacecraft took images of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa during a recent flyby. One of the photos—released this week by NASA—offers an intimate view of Europa’s surface features. Juno has orbited the gas giant Jupiter since 2016, but only recently has NASA diverted the...
NASA's Lucy Spacecraft To Pass and Swing by Earth's Atmosphere

NASA's Lucy spacecraft will be close to Earth and set to skim the said planet's atmosphere on October 16 (7:04 a.m EDT). According to the report, swinging past Earth, Lucy would finally gain orbital energy to travel to the population of primitive asteroids. According to the NASA Solar System Exploration...
NASA kicked asteroid off course in test to save Earth

NASA on Tuesday celebrated exceeding expectations during a mission to deflect a distant asteroid, in a sci-fi like test of humanity's ability to stop an incoming cosmic object from devastating life on Earth. The fridge-sized Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) impactor deliberately smashed into the moonlet asteroid Dimorphos on September...
Close Flyby of Lucy Spacecraft This Weekend Has NASA on Collision Alert

It’s been a year since NASA launched its Lucy spacecraft on a mission to Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids. On Sunday, Lucy will wave hello to Earth for the first time during a brief, but potentially dangerous, rendezvous. In the unlikely event of a collision, the mission team has prepared maneuvers to protect the spacecraft from satellites and space junk.
