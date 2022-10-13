Read full article on original website
Related
This is what NASA's spacecraft saw just seconds before slamming into an asteroid
NASA successfully crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday night. These are the final images it captured as it hurtled toward the rocky surface.
Astronomers may have found new planets that are more habitable than Earth
Astronomers continue to find super-Earths throughout the universe. A group working on NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite recently discovered a few exciting planets orbiting within the star’s habitable zone. And now they say many of these habitable planets may be more friendly to life than Earth is. One...
Telescope Images Reveal Stunning Aftermath of NASA’s DART Asteroid Crash
NASA‘s Double Asteroid Redirect Test–the DART probe–successfully collided with the asteroid Dimorphos on Monday, Sept. 26. The collision knocked the asteroid off course, and NASA technicians were waiting to see if the impact shortened the asteroid’s orbit. Now, new images show the aftermath of DART’s impact in the night sky.
NASA spacecraft captures image of ocean world orbiting Jupiter during flyby
A NASA spacecraft flew by Europa, one of Jupiter's moons, on Thursday to collect information about one of the most intriguing ocean worlds in our solar system. The Juno mission's first image of Europa's icy surface has already been shared.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Asteroid smacked by NASA spacecraft now has a debris trail more than 6,000 miles long
The debris trail of an asteroid hit by a NASA spacecraft is a comet-like tail consisting of dust and other material spewed from the impact crater.
NASA's 'doomed' Artemis moon mission could FINALLY liftoff! World's most powerful rocket is now set to launch on November 14 following THREE failed attempts
NASA’s ‘doomed’ Artemis mission could finally take flight on November 14 in its fourth attempt to make history by paving the way for humans to return to the moon. The 69-minute launch window opens at 12:07am ET, but in case of another scrub the agency has set back-up dates for November 16 and 19.
scitechdaily.com
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-4 Return to Earth Delayed Again
Crew-4 was scheduled to undock from the International Space Station (ISS) at 7:05 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, October 12, to begin their journey back to Earth. Due to poor weather near the splashdown zones, the return home was delayed, with a new planned undocking at 10:05 a.m. on Thursday, October 13. Due to continued weather issues, the return to Earth has again been delayed another day. Crew-4 has been onboard the ISS since April 27.
NASA’s Crew-4 astronauts to return to Earth after six months in space
ORLANDO, Fla. — NASA’s SpaceX Crew-4 mission splashed down Friday afternoon. According to WFTV, the SpaceX Dragon Freedom spacecraft carrying NASA astronauts Bob Hines, Kjell Lindgren, Jessica Watkins and European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti returned around 4:55 p.m. This will complete their journey of six months in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nasa reveals stunning new photos of spacecraft smashing into asteroid for ‘Earth-saving’ mission
TWO of the most powerful telescopes ever built have revealed their first images of a spacecraft deliberately smashing into an asteroid. The snaps released last week of the collision by Nasa's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) impactor indicate that the collision looks to have been much greater than expected. The...
msn.com
NASA's Artemis I Moon Mission Gets New November Target Launch Date
What's a few more days of waiting for a mission that's already many years in the making? NASA's first giant step in returning humans to the moon could now take place on Nov. 14. On Wednesday, the space agency announced a fresh set of potential launch dates for its uncrewed Artemis I around-the-moon mission.
Space Force telescope will hunt foreign spacecraft, asteroids and comets too
The military surveillance telescope is permanently relocated to Australia after a few years of testing in the United States.
natureworldnews.com
Mars Water Theory: Scientists Warn Astronauts Could Be Deceived by Radar Reflections of Water Ice Deposits from the Red Planet
The Mars water theory confirms the existence of water on the Red Planet today in the form of water ice deposits. A recent discovery of a Martian region in the southern Pole apparently illuminated bright watery reflections. However, a new study led by the Cornell University warned astronauts not to...
teslarati.com
SpaceX, NASA targeting separate Moon launches days apart
NASA and a SpaceX customer have announced plans to launch two unrelated Moon missions days apart next month. On October 12th, NASA confirmed that it will roll its Space Launch System (SLS) rocket out to its Kennedy Space Center LC-39A pad for the fourth time as early as November 4th. Barring surprises, the rocket’s next launch attempt is scheduled no earlier than (NET) 12:07 am EDT (17:07 UTC), November 14th. SLS is tasked with launching an uncrewed prototype of NASA’s Orion crew capsule on its way to the Moon, where the spacecraft will attempt to enter lunar orbit and conduct tests before returning to Earth.
Gizmodo
Close-Up Photo of Jupiter's Moon Europa Shows a Bizarre Surface
NASA’s Juno spacecraft took images of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa during a recent flyby. One of the photos—released this week by NASA—offers an intimate view of Europa’s surface features. Juno has orbited the gas giant Jupiter since 2016, but only recently has NASA diverted the...
natureworldnews.com
NASA's Lucy Spacecraft To Pass and Swing by Earth's Atmosphere
NASA's Lucy spacecraft will be close to Earth and set to skim the said planet's atmosphere on October 16 (7:04 a.m EDT). According to the report, swinging past Earth, Lucy would finally gain orbital energy to travel to the population of primitive asteroids. According to the NASA Solar System Exploration...
Phys.org
NASA kicked asteroid off course in test to save Earth
NASA on Tuesday celebrated exceeding expectations during a mission to deflect a distant asteroid, in a sci-fi like test of humanity's ability to stop an incoming cosmic object from devastating life on Earth. The fridge-sized Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) impactor deliberately smashed into the moonlet asteroid Dimorphos on September...
Gizmodo
Close Flyby of Lucy Spacecraft This Weekend Has NASA on Collision Alert
It’s been a year since NASA launched its Lucy spacecraft on a mission to Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids. On Sunday, Lucy will wave hello to Earth for the first time during a brief, but potentially dangerous, rendezvous. In the unlikely event of a collision, the mission team has prepared maneuvers to protect the spacecraft from satellites and space junk.
Astronomers discovered something strange about 'potentially hazardous' asteroid Phaethon
The asteroid Phaethon's rotational period is decreasing, which is rare for space rocks.
Digital Trends
30,000 near-Earth asteroids have been discovered — and the search is on for more
With NASA’s DART mission recently succeeding in deflecting an asteroid from its course, you might think our planet is sorted when it comes to defense against incoming asteroids. But there are a whole lot of asteroids out there, and looking for potentially dangerous asteroids is an ongoing job. According...
NASA says asteroid mission was successful, altered orbit by 32 minutes
"We showed the world that NASA is serious as a defender of the planet," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said.
Comments / 0