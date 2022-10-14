A New York City restaurateur claimed he “86’d” James Corden from his restaurant, before U-turning on his stance after the TV host “apologised profusely”.Keith McNally, who owns popular restaurant Balthazar, said in an Instagram post on Monday (17 October) that Corden was allegedly “the most abusive customer” towards his staff.He posted two examples of the Late Late Show host’s apparent bad behaviour from his restaurant managers’ reports, including an instance where Corden was allegedly “extremely nasty” and “yelled like crazy” at staff.The controversial businessman claimed in his post: “I don’t often 86 a customer, today I 86’d Corden.”While McNally...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 56 MINUTES AGO