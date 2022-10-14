Read full article on original website
Related
ISP: Citizen’s complaint leads to drug arrests in Bruceville
BRUCEVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police (ISP) says a complaint led to two drug arrests. Law enforcement officials say Indiana State Police and Knox County sheriff’s deputies initiated a drug investigation on October 16 after receiving information about illegal drug activity at a residence located at the 4400 block of North SR 67, Bruceville. […]
wpsdlocal6.com
Southern Illinois man arrested on drug trafficking charge in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Marion, Illinois, man has been arrested in McCracken County, Kentucky, on a drug trafficking charge, the sheriff's office says. In a news release sent Monday, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says the man was arrested last Thursday after he allegedly fled from a traffic stop.
Fairfield man faces ‘Felony X’ charges after massive meth bust
FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says a large scale methamphetamine bust led to the arrest of a 59-year-old rural Fairfield man. Earlier last week, Wayne County Sheriff deputies say they obtained a search warrant soon after discovering a major meth operation in Wayne County. Jesse L. Owen, the man believed to […]
wrul.com
Newberry Arrested On White County Warrant
A White County warrant for Failure to Appear was served on a Carmi man resulting in his arrest. On October 16th, Deputy Michael Brown and Officer Drew Grider with the White County Sheriff’s Department spotted 48 year old John Newberry of Fackney Street and knew that he was wanted on a warrant. The officers made contact with Newberry and advised him of the warrant. Newberry was then taken into custody and booked in the White County Jail. He paid $395 bond and was released.
wrul.com
Fraud And Theft Reported To The White County Sheriff’s Department
A Crossville man has reported that he has been a victim of identify fraud. 33 year old Kendall Cessna spoke with Sgt Craig Poole of the White County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday October 12th about the incident. Cessna told Poole that his employer, Lamont Trucking of Crossville had received a notice of claim benefit on employment security and that he had just been notified of the information. Cessna told Poole that he had never filed for such a claim and he believes someone was using his personal information fraudulently. Copies were made of the papers and a report was placed on file with the WCSD.
WAND TV
Ten hour standoff ends peacefully
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois State Police arrested 44-year old Dax A. Baldrige of St. Elmo after a 10-hour standoff. According to the Monday evening announcement, Fayette County Sheriff's Deputies and the U.S. Marshal Service Great Lakes Task Force attempted to serve a warrant for Failure to Appear when the suspect fired multiple shots at them.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem woman charged with two drug offenses involving Nitrous Oxide
A 50-year-old Salem woman has been charged in Marion County with two charges related to nitrous oxide. In the first charge, Sandra Bettger of Yards Road in Salem is accused of unlawful manufacture or delivery of nitrous oxide. The charge claims she intentionally possessed with intent to deliver to another person the drug with the intent to inhale for the purpose of causing intoxication. The charge is a Class III felony.
Brief standoff halts high speed pursuit in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Police say a man was taken into custody Sunday morning after leading officers on a speedy chase that ended in a standoff. Shortly before 8 a.m., an Evansville Police Department officer says they tried to pull over a Jaguar in the area of N Third and W Buena Vista Road. According to […]
wsiu.org
Large meth seizure and arrest in Wayne County
A Wayne County man has been arrested following a large scale methamphetamine seizure. The Wayne County Sheriff's Department reports it took 59-year-old Jesse Owen of rural Fairfield into custody. At around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Sheriff's Deputies along with Fairfield Police and Wayne City Police officers executed a search warrant...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, October 16th, 2022
Salem Police have arrested a 60-year-old Salem man for aggravated domestic battery. Police were called to the home of Jeffrey Tate of West Warmouth Street where a female resident of the home had allegedly been involved in a physical altercation at the home. The alleged victim was taken to Salem Township Hospital for treatment. Tate was taken to the Marion County Jail pending further court action.
Effingham Radio
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 25 year old Christopher C. Howland of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of <5g of meth. Christopher was given a recognizance bond. Effingham City Police arrested 30 year old Savannah L. Ellis of Effingham for a Shelby County FTA warrant...
Fatal accident claims woman’s life in Union County
UNION CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Union County Sheriff’s Office says a 30-year-old woman lost her life in a single-vehicle crash just south of Waverly. On Thursday at 3:25 p.m., agencies were dispatched to KY 141 S for the accident. Detectives believe a Chevy Impala veered off the right side of the toad and struck […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia woman hurt when SUV turns over in crash at 4th and Poplar
An 80-year-old Centralia woman was injured when her SUV turned over on its side after being hit by a car at the South Poplar and 4th Street intersection. Centralia Police say Kathryn Stover of Bond Street was westbound on 4th Street attempting to cross Poplar Street when she was broadsided by a southbound car on Poplar driven by 32-year-old Samantha Hermann of South Broadway in Central City. The impact of the crash caused her vehicle to overturn on its side where she was trapped until extricated by Centralia City Firemen.
Man at large becomes “most wanted” in Wabash County
WABASH CO., Ill. (WEHT) — The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office says you may be able to earn some cash if you’re able to help them find a “most wanted” man. According to deputies, Anthony W. Tucker recently made the list after he was issued an arrest warrant stemming from a burglary charge. Authorities refer to […]
wamwamfm.com
Area Arrest Reports – October 15, 2022
Friday, Deputies from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department served a warrant and arrested 36 year old Ryan Tweedy of Bowling Green, Kentucky for Failure to Appear. Tweedy was released from the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,500 bond. Also on Friday, Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 31 year...
wevv.com
Portion of US 41 shut down as police arrest wanted suspect
A wanted suspect was hauled off to jail without incident after a portion of US 41 in Vanderburgh County was shut down. According to Evansville police, Vanderburgh county authorities were contacted by the Gibson County Sheriff's Office in reference to a suspect who was wanted out of Gibson County and had been spotted in the area of 4300 US 41 North. The call for assistance went out around 7:30 Thursday night.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, October 13th. 2022
A 23-year-old Odin man has been arrested on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on a possession of methamphetamine conviction. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies took Cody Lindsey of Perkins Street to the Marion County Jail where he is being held in lieu of $5,000 bond.
WCSO: Man wanted for aggravated battery; reward offered
WABASH CO., Ill. (WEHT) – The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is offering a cash reward for locating a man wanted on aggravated battery. WCSO says Anthony S. Harms, 38, is wanted on an active Wabash County warrant for Aggravated Battery. Deputies say Harms’ warrant was issued on September 29 with no bond. WCSO says […]
14news.com
UCSO: 1 dead after crash on KY 141 South
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal car crash that they say happened on KY 141 South. They say that crash happened Thursday around 3:25 p.m. Officials with the sheriff’s office say 25-year-old Eric Nixon was exiting the right side of KY...
WTHI
New details on Richland County Elementary School teacher charged with Aggravated Battery
OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - News 10 is learning new details in a case involving a Richland County Elementary School Teacher charged with three counts of aggravated battery. 30 year old Kyle Shipman was charged with three county of Aggravated Battery in August. Shipman already pleaded not guilty to Count 1...
Comments / 0