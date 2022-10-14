OPINION: Trustees continue to act in secret

Friday’s board of trustees meeting came and went like they always do. Trustees gathered to discuss and approve multiple topics from building renovations to exceptions to the nepotism policy and more.

But as in past meetings, exceptions to the nepotism policy weren’t actually discussed. The board instead quickly approved those, conflict of interest disclosures and other important topics without any deliberation or dissent from a single trustee.

A few easy questions were asked and answered, but nothing was challenged or seriously questioned.

Indiana law requires and many earlier rulings by the state's public access counselor affirm that public boards should release ahead of time the materials public officials will use as they act in the public's behalf during their meetings. The Exponent has repeatedly requested such packets of Purdue's board but been denied every time it made such a request since at least 2020.

Indiana Public Access Counselor Luke Britt sided with The Exponent in a recent opinion, saying Purdue's board of trustees should "reconsider its position on disclosing board packets prior to its meetings." The opinion is a response to a formal complaint about board packets and other transparency issues that The Exponent filed with Britt on April 22.

“The public access counselor provides advice and assistance concerning Indiana's public access laws to members of the public and government officials and their employees,” his website reads. His rulings can be used as leverage in lawsuits when members of the public, including media, sue public officials or institutions over public access and open door laws.

While he has explicitly concluded in the past whether an agency has violated the law, in this instance, he concluded by recommending the trustees amend their policies. His language in the opinion strongly indicates the trustees are in the wrong and should alter their procedures.

Background

The Exponent argued in its complaint that the board of trustees have violated access to public records laws when it refuses to release board packets before multiple meetings and schedules too many executive sessions without proper explanation. The Exponent also argued that because no deliberation or debate occurs in the public meetings, the trustees are likely to be making their decisions in secret.

The board argued in its response to the PAC that it didn't deny any requests. It claimed that board packets - information given to trustees when making decisions - are considered "deliberative" and therefore don't have to be released.

The board incorrectly claimed that open door laws do not require a governing body to “debate or disagree with each other in public.”

It also argued that its use of executive sessions is justified and that only six executive sessions are held each year. The board held eight executive sessions in 2021, according to its own website. It also held eight in 2020.

Seven executive sessions have already been held this year.

Previous coverage

Enough public information?

After the The Exponent made its complaint, university officials, who often ahead of the meeting have already prepared news releases to distribute right after the meeting ends, suggesting they already know what will happen, offered to give The Exponent relevant information on a flash drive afterward.

The board packet shared with The Exponent in a flash drive after Friday's meeting contain some background information on the topics discussed in the public meeting. However, it mostly contains information that was already included in Powerpoint presentations at the meeting. No information was included on nepotism or conflict of interest disclosures, for instance, neither of which were discussed in the meeting yet were still passed unanimously.

Both of those topics concern Purdue faculty and staff and whether there could be potential issues when hiring. As a public institution, Purdue should make those issues, like all other things the trustees discuss, public to all students, faculty, staff and community members.

Britt argued that while some parts of board packets, like personnel issues and specific student matters, should be redacted before release, "it is unlikely that the entirety of the packet is non-disclosable" before a meeting.

Britt said while he hasn't made decisions on the timing of the release of such packets in the past, he recommends that the board considers releasing them "contemporaneously with the start of the meeting."

Board Chairman Mike Berghoff said Friday that he hadn’t seen the public access counselor’s ruling, and that he didn’t even know The Exponent had raised the issue more than a year earlier.

The Exponent sent him a link to the decision Friday afternoon but hasn’t received a response as of Wednesday evening.

No real deliberation

The board moved through each topic at the hours-long meeting without a single dissenting opinion. Not one objection was raised as each of the dozens of topics were passed unanimously.

That has been the case at every board meeting in recent history.

A trustee began Friday’s stated meeting by reading through each topic that was previously discussed in committee meetings earlier that morning. But at the end of that list, he read “approval of conflict of interest disclosures” and “approval of exceptions to nepotism policy.”

Those last two topics were never discussed in any committee meetings or the stated meeting and were glossed over in as much time as it takes to read this sentence.

Britt agreed that the way the trustees make decisions in the meetings themselves violates Open Door Law.

More troubling, however, is Purdue’s assertion that the Open Door Law does not require a governing body to “debate or disagree with each other in public," he wrote.

For a document to be considered deliberative, there needs to be deliberation, Britt wrote.

"Deliberation is a condition precedent to qualifying documents as deliberative material. If, as Purdue suggests, meetings are merely perfunctory obligations to rubber-stamp predetermined, united action, then there is no credible way to categorize board packets as deliberative. To do so suggests a decision has already been made, which is a segue to part two of this discussion."

Too many executive sessions?

Executive sessions are used by agencies when discussing matters specified confidential by state law and are typically held the day before public meetings. All other matters must be discussed in open meetings.

While pointing out the fact that there is no legal limit on the number of executive sessions an agency can hold, and a large university like Purdue may need to hold many, Britt said the way the trustees act in public meetings implies wrongdoing in executive sessions.

"If, as Purdue suggests, there is no debate required at a public meeting, and everything is accomplished by consent agenda, it follows that the Board is settling all matters behind closed doors – even those issues that fall outside of the executive session statute," Britt wrote. "If a meeting of a governing body is simply a paint-by-numbers, go-through-the-motion exercise, then the Open Door Law is not worth the paper upon which it is printed."

Executive sessions are held before nearly every trustees meeting at Purdue, and the reason for them is never apparent, because they list every relevant statute for each of the executive sessions.

Britt clarified that even when holding executive sessions for the right reasons, all decisions must be explained in public so that observers can evaluate the quality of those decisions.

When those decisions are approved in public meetings, they are still never explained.

The importance of transparency

"It is the opinion of this office that the Purdue University Board of Trustees should reconsider its position on disclosing board packets prior to its meetings," Britt wrote in his conclusion. "Similarly, while the frequency of the board’s executive sessions does not appear to be immediately problematic, the board should ensure that public meetings contain robust discussion when warranted to give context to its actions."

Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty replied to The Exponent’s request for comment after the ruling, saying he was glad that the public access counselor ruled in Purdue’s favor and did not expressly find the university had violated state law, despite the strongly worded opinion.

“I can’t imagine anyone reading that opinion and having the takeaway that a mere set of slides is enough to satisfy a request for a board packet,” Britt said in an email to The Exponent the next day. “Some spot redactions of certain material would theoretically be appropriate at times, but that would be the exception and not the rule.

“The opinion was forceful and made the necessary points.”

Britt has consistently ruled that agencies refusing to release public records have violated public access laws, most notable in our own back yard in February. Britt ruled that the West Lafayette Community School Corp. violated public record laws when it denied a community member access to the board packets for a meeting three days earlier.

The Exponent maintains - as the state official overseeing that public records laws be upheld agrees - that board packets should be released before meetings so that the public can be properly informed of how its taxpayer-supported university functions and that the board should act with more transparency in its decision-making process.