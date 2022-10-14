ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Ballots Have Arrived! ICNV Endorses Branda Lin for Mayor & Larry Agran for City Council

This past week, Irvine residents received their vote-by-mail ballot for the November 8th election. In the proud American tradition of local newspapers, Irvine Community News & Views (ICNV) endorses and urges support for those candidates for City office who have earned our community’s trust. Accordingly, ICNV endorses former Irvine...
IRVINE, CA
Boyle Heights Beat

Karen Bass: heartbroken over Kevin de León’s refusal to resign

Karen Bass said that Councilmember Kevin de León broke her heart over racist comments he and other civic leaders made on a leaked audio recording and his refusal so far to resign from office. “I hope that he comes to grips with reality,” she said. Bass also accused her adversary Rick Caruso of lying about her acceptance of a scholarship at USC. “My opponent, who has spent $72 million, can do and say anything,” she complained.
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

2022 Proposition and Local Ballot Measure Recommendations

ColoradoBoulevard.net 2020 proposition and local ballot measure recommendations. Pasadena desperately needs rent control. Over 50% of Pasadena Tenants are rent burdened, meaning that they spend over 30% of their household income on rent. 27% of Pasadena’s Tenants spend over 50% of their incomes on rent. “This is not a...
PASADENA, CA
KTLA

Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal

Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among the four leaders caught […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Kenneth Inouye (HB council)

Occupation: Certified public accountant (retired). Human relations/community building advocate. Why do I want to be elected: I want to be elected so I can serve the people of Huntington Beach in the following areas:. As a longtime business owner and certified public accountant, I will ensure that our city is...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
FOX40

Fallout persists in L.A. after racist, derogatory remarks made by city leaders

(Inside California Politics) — Los Angeles Times city hall reporter Julia Wick and Los Angeles Times columnist Gustavo Arellano joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
knock-la.com

Fed Tapes Include Herrera Talking with former O’Farrell Staffer

In another leaked recording, now-former LA County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera talks with Hannah Cho, who left the office of Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell earlier this year to join the Federation. Among other things, the two discuss their enmity for O’Farrell’s opponent in the Council District 13 race, labor organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez, and an effort to “buy” the endorsements of several Democratic clubs.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

CalFresh recipients: How to get an extra $100 of free food every month

LOS ANGELES - This month CalFresh increased its benefits 12%, adding potentially more than $900 a month to a family’s grocery budget. Now thanks to a new program at Northgate Gonzalez Markets in Southern California, eligible families and individuals can get up to $100 extra per month to spend on fruits and vegetables at any participating Northgate Market store.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
citywatchla.com

Reform in LA Demands a No Vote on Tax Increases

When filling out your ballot, you need to answer this question, especially as it relates to the two ballot measures that will raise our taxes by over $1 billion per year. How can we trust our elected officials after the recent front page disclosure of the racist conversations between City Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmen Kevin deLeon and Gil Cedillo, and Ron Herrera, the President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
northcoastcurrent.com

Former El Toro base in Irvine receives EPA site reuse award

Representatives from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, U.S Navy, California Department of Toxic Substances Control and the city of Irvine recognized the former Marine Corps Air Station El Toro on Wednesday, Oct. 12, as a winner in the EPA’s fifth annual National Federal Facility Excellence in Site Reuse Awards.
IRVINE, CA
Washington Examiner

Orange County desal plant approved months after Huntington Beach denial

(The Center Square) – Less than six months after the denial of a massive desalination project in Huntington Beach, the California Coastal Commission unanimously approved a $140 million desalination project in Orange County on Thursday. The desalination project, which will be located in Dana Point, is expected to produce...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

