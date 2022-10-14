Read full article on original website
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Ballots Have Arrived! ICNV Endorses Branda Lin for Mayor & Larry Agran for City Council
This past week, Irvine residents received their vote-by-mail ballot for the November 8th election. In the proud American tradition of local newspapers, Irvine Community News & Views (ICNV) endorses and urges support for those candidates for City office who have earned our community’s trust. Accordingly, ICNV endorses former Irvine...
Karen Bass: heartbroken over Kevin de León’s refusal to resign
Karen Bass said that Councilmember Kevin de León broke her heart over racist comments he and other civic leaders made on a leaked audio recording and his refusal so far to resign from office. “I hope that he comes to grips with reality,” she said. Bass also accused her adversary Rick Caruso of lying about her acceptance of a scholarship at USC. “My opponent, who has spent $72 million, can do and say anything,” she complained.
coloradoboulevard.net
2022 Proposition and Local Ballot Measure Recommendations
ColoradoBoulevard.net 2020 proposition and local ballot measure recommendations. Pasadena desperately needs rent control. Over 50% of Pasadena Tenants are rent burdened, meaning that they spend over 30% of their household income on rent. 27% of Pasadena’s Tenants spend over 50% of their incomes on rent. “This is not a...
Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal
Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among the four leaders caught […]
orangecountytribune.com
Kenneth Inouye (HB council)
Occupation: Certified public accountant (retired). Human relations/community building advocate. Why do I want to be elected: I want to be elected so I can serve the people of Huntington Beach in the following areas:. As a longtime business owner and certified public accountant, I will ensure that our city is...
Fallout persists in L.A. after racist, derogatory remarks made by city leaders
(Inside California Politics) — Los Angeles Times city hall reporter Julia Wick and Los Angeles Times columnist Gustavo Arellano joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
Racist remarks in leaked audio could lead to redistricting changes in LA political maps
The effort by three Latino politicians to maximize their influence in Los Angeles backfired and could have broader legal and political consequences.
knock-la.com
Fed Tapes Include Herrera Talking with former O’Farrell Staffer
In another leaked recording, now-former LA County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera talks with Hannah Cho, who left the office of Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell earlier this year to join the Federation. Among other things, the two discuss their enmity for O’Farrell’s opponent in the Council District 13 race, labor organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez, and an effort to “buy” the endorsements of several Democratic clubs.
Santa Clarita Radio
Hart High Teacher Honored As ‘CA Teacher Of The Year’ Finalist For Educational Innovations
Hart High School teacher Paula Bae was named a California Teacher of the Year Award Finalist for excellence in education. On Thursday, Hart High School Science teacher Bae was recognized as a finalist for California teacher of the year recognition for 30 years of quality teaching and contributions to student learning.
foxla.com
CalFresh recipients: How to get an extra $100 of free food every month
LOS ANGELES - This month CalFresh increased its benefits 12%, adding potentially more than $900 a month to a family’s grocery budget. Now thanks to a new program at Northgate Gonzalez Markets in Southern California, eligible families and individuals can get up to $100 extra per month to spend on fruits and vegetables at any participating Northgate Market store.
Lompoc Record
A pivot on desalination plants: California approves project in Orange County
The California Coastal Commission this week green-lit a $140 million desalination plant in south Orange County’s Dana Point, a pivot from its unanimous rejection in May of another controversial desalination project in the county. The decision indicates that state regulators see a place for new seawater desalination plants in...
citywatchla.com
Reform in LA Demands a No Vote on Tax Increases
When filling out your ballot, you need to answer this question, especially as it relates to the two ballot measures that will raise our taxes by over $1 billion per year. How can we trust our elected officials after the recent front page disclosure of the racist conversations between City Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmen Kevin deLeon and Gil Cedillo, and Ron Herrera, the President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor.
northcoastcurrent.com
Former El Toro base in Irvine receives EPA site reuse award
Representatives from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, U.S Navy, California Department of Toxic Substances Control and the city of Irvine recognized the former Marine Corps Air Station El Toro on Wednesday, Oct. 12, as a winner in the EPA’s fifth annual National Federal Facility Excellence in Site Reuse Awards.
Behind the bombshells: How the LA Times used secret recordings to expose racism at the highest levels of city government
Last Thursday, at precisely 5:29pm Pacific Time, a mysterious Twitter account with the handle @LAunionLaundry posted secretly taped audio of now-former Los Angeles County Federation of Labor chief Ron Herrera. The account tagged two reporters at the Los Angeles Times, as well as the newspaper's politics account.
Washington Examiner
Orange County desal plant approved months after Huntington Beach denial
(The Center Square) – Less than six months after the denial of a massive desalination project in Huntington Beach, the California Coastal Commission unanimously approved a $140 million desalination project in Orange County on Thursday. The desalination project, which will be located in Dana Point, is expected to produce...
LA Sheriff says his department is being defunded - others disagree. Here's what data and experts say
Most of the more than 100 agencies analyzed by ABC7 saw increases of at least 2% in their budgets. The L.A. County Sheriff's Department is no exception.
Headlines: Los Angeles Is the Most Surveilled City in the Nation; Joe Biden Orders a Chicken Quesadilla From Tacos 1986
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Los Angeles is the most surveilled city in the nation and the 10th most surveilled municipality in the world,...
