CoinBitco Offers a Simple Trading Solution While Adhering to the Highest Degree of Trading Expertise
Every year, the cryptocurrency space continues to expand immensely. Whether it is the development of new digital currencies, newer and more innovative investment opportunities, or the development of NFTs, the crypto space is ever-changing. Thus, if you are a cryptocurrency investor, you want a flexible platform to cater to these changes while guaranteeing your digital assets’ security.
Walken Runner Takes A Hyper-Casual Approach to Help Web2 Users Explore Web3
Web3 technology allows developers to unlock many mainstream-oriented use cases. For example, a tremendous focus on health and fitness gives rise to move-to-earn and exercise-to-earn concepts. The Walken ecosystem goes one step further, and its hyper-casual Walken Runner game goes the extra mile. Walken Runner Is Very Accessible. When people...
Australia’s Financial Regulator Places Interim Stop Orders On Three Funds Tracking BTC, ETH, and FLC
Australia’s top financial regulator temporarily suspends Holon Investments’ Bitcoin, Ethereum and Filecoin funds. The suspension is due to non-compliance with the required standards in filing its target market determinations. The improved cryptocurrency regulation comes as the financial watchdog expanded its team and jurisdiction last month. As Australia’s crypto...
Whale Maker (WMF) Token Listed on P2PB2B Exchange
WMF can be traded on the P2PB2B exchange, and you can also get involved in the project’s community. In 45 days, you can generate passive income with an ROI of up to 18%. Here is a summary of the project in the interim. Trading Pair: WMF/USDT. How come WhaleMaker?
XRP Army Sees Bullish Prospects As Ripple Starts EVM Compatibility Tests On Its XRPL Sidechain
Ripple Labs kicks off tests on its XRP ledger sidechain with Ethereum’s smart contract compatibility. This is the first phase in a three-step process to integrate an EVM-compatible sidechain into its mainnet. XRP community has hailed the move as strategic to the network’s growth but says it is coming...
Tron, Avalanche & Budblockz: Viable Crypto Acquisitions In A Bear Market?
During a bear market, many crypto adherents are concerned about purchasing cryptos. A bear market is a point in time when the market hits a slump that leaves many investors feeling uneasy and dissatisfied. A bear market typically lasts a year, but historically, there have been times when bear markets lasted longer.
Walmart Is Seriously Considering Making Crypto “Part of How Customers Transact,” CTO Reveals
Walmart is mulling cryptocurrency payment options as the demand for alternative payment options among retail companies picks up. Speaking at the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit on Monday, Suresh Kumar, Walmart’s Global Chief Technology Officer, stated that crypto was “in the middle” of their digital strategy, adding that beyond payments, Walmart is looking into how they could utilize the metaverse in assisting customers in discovering their products.
Bitcoin’s Price Wavers After The Release of New Inflation Data
Bitcoin’s price took a downward slide after the release of September’s inflation figures. US stocks retake the hit as BTC continues trading in line with the Dow Jones. Bitcoin drags the rest of the market with it as macroeconomic conditions grow bleaker every month. Following the release of...
Co-CEO of SKorean chat app steps down over service outage
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A top executive of South Korea’s largest mobile chat app, Kakao, stepped down on Wednesday over a widespread service outage that triggered an outpouring of complaints in a country that is heavily reliant on such technology. Namkoong Whon, who became Kakao’s co-CEO in...
Livepeer (LPT), Raydium (RAY), and Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW): The Top Picks From Analysts
Analysts have named Livepeer (LPT), Raydium (RAY), and Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW) as their top picks. Let’s examine each of these tokens in more detail!. Livepeer (LPT) is a decentralized video streaming platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. The Livepeer token (LPT) is used to power the Livepeer (LPT) network. Livepeer (LPT) is one of the world’s most popular decentralized video streaming platforms.
Kora Utilizing Tezos Blockchain To Power Its Carbon Footprint App
Today, Kora, an app that rewards users for lowering their carbon footprint, announced an investment from the Tezos Foundation and utilised the Tezos blockchain, which uses less energy, to power the application. The Kora app encourages actions that benefit the environment and assists people, businesses, and organizations in calculating and...
