wdrb.com
Evan Williams Bourbon Experience unveils first rye whiskey at downtown Louisville distillery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Evan Williams Bourbon Experience unveiled its first rye whiskey Tuesday morning in downtown Louisville. Square 6 High-Rye Whiskey is the second offering in the Evan Williams Square 6 craft series. Square 6 pays homage to the plot of land on Main Street where Evan Williams...
wdrb.com
Latin food truck set to open permanent location in Norton Commons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Commons will soon have a new dining option with a Latin flair. The Alchemy restaurant is going into the location of the former Mercato on Meeting Street. It will focus on Venezuelan food and empanadas with influences around the world. It will also features a full, central bar with two-story seating.
wdrb.com
Jack Harlow coming home to perform at KFC Yum! Center in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville native Jack Harlow will return home later this year to perform at the KFC Yum! Center. The downtown Louisville arena announced Tuesday that Harlow — a three-time Grammy-nominated rapper — will perform there Dec. 18. Presale begins at 10 a.m. Thursday. To sign...
wdrb.com
Over 20,000 expected to attend Equip Expo this week in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the top U.S trade shows is in Louisville this week. The newly named Equip Exposition, formally the GIE+ Expo, starts Tuesday at the Kentucky Exposition Center. It's the largest tradeshow for outdoor power equipment, lawn and garden equipment, light construction and landscape equipment. More...
wdrb.com
Vernardos Circus set to open this week on downtown Louisville waterfront
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Step right up: The Vernardos Circus is back on Louisville's waterfront. The circus began setting up its big top Tuesday morning near the base of the Big Four Bridge at Waterfront Park. This is the third year the circus has made a stop in Louisville, and...
Kentucky auctioning off out-of-use equipment, trucks and more
Were you asking what happens to the equipment used by Kentucky officials when they are done with it? Well, they auction it.
wdrb.com
Police investigating after body spotted in Ohio River near Kentucky Science Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police is investigating after someone spotted a body in the Ohio River on Tuesday morning. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, someone called MetroSafe dispatchers just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to say they spotted what they believed was a body. The body was seen in the Ohio River, around 1.5 Louisville Loop, behind the Kentucky Science Center.
wdrb.com
Louisville police host Halloween-themed family event at Highview Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police hosted a Halloween-themed event Sunday for families at Highview Park. LMPD's 7th Division hosted Halloween at Highview, which included trick or treating, fire trucks, a police helicopter and an inflatable slide. Children also dressed up in Halloween costumes. Officers for LMPD enjoyed the...
wdrb.com
Louisville's Bellwether Hotel expanding to historic building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A hotel in Louisville's Highlands neighborhood is expanding to a nearby space. The hotel shared on social media that they are expanding to a nearby historic building on Bardstown Road, and demolition work has already begun. The hotel, which currently has 20 rooms and no front...
VIDEO: ‘Rare’ October snowfall seen in Kentucky
A cold snap brought an early snowfall to parts of Kentucky. Twitter video provided via Storyful shows "a good snow shower" coming down Tuesday morning in southeast Lexington, Kentucky, and more flurries were spotted Tuesday by sky-watchers in Gray.
wdrb.com
Louisville woman identified as person found in Ohio River near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 42-year-old Louisville woman was identified as the person recovered in the Ohio River on Saturday morning. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said someone called 911 around 11:45 a.m. and said they saw what they believed was a body in the river near the Big Four Bridge and Waterfront Park.
wdrb.com
Kentucky Blood Center encouraging blood donations amid short supply
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Blood Center is encouraging blood donations this week amid a shortage of blood. According to a news release Monday, the demand for blood is outpacing donations as hospitals are transfusing 18% more blood in recent months. Kentucky Blood Center provides to over 70 hospitals in the state.
WKYT 27
Golden Alert canceled for missing Lexington man
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The Lexington Police Department has canceled a Golden Alert for a missing Lexington man. Danny Brown, 64, had been missing since the morning of Saturday, October 15, 2022, when he left Albany, KY, to return to Lexington. He was located just after 9:45 p.m. Sunday.
wdrb.com
Crews start demolition work on New Albany's Riverview Towers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Demolition work on the 16-story Riverview Towers building in downtown New Albany has begun. The near 50-year-old structure on Scribner Drive, right off the Interstate 64 West exit into New Albany, is being torn down floor by floor using excavators and cranes instead of being imploded. It's expected to take about three months to completely level.
wvih.com
State Surplus Online Auction Begins
In an ongoing effort to make state government operations more cost-effective and efficient, Governor Andy Beshear announced the Finance and Administration Cabinet’s Division of Surplus Properties will host an online auction of surplus heavy equipment no longer in use by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Division of Equipment. The...
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Kentucky
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Kentucky is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
wdrb.com
Kentucky Kingdom encourages new, family-fun tradition with Pumpkins at Kentucky Kingdom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The whole family would enjoy a new experience with Pumpkins at Kentucky Kingdom. The event is during weekends in October. During daylight, take a spin on rides at the park, or taste autumn treats. After dark, the park lights up with glow pumpkin sculptures and gourds.
wdrb.com
Body found in Ohio River in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A body was recovered in the Ohio River on Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said someone called 911 around 11:45 a.m. and said they saw what they believed was a body in the river near the Big Four Bridge and Waterfront Park.
wdrb.com
Remains found in central Indiana positively ID'd as Louisville man who vanished in 2002
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Remains discovered by a turkey hunter in central Indiana have been identified as those of a a Louisville man who was reported missing more than 20 years ago. According to a news release, the remains were found in May 2004 near Lake Lemon in northeast Monroe...
wdrb.com
GE Appliances donates kitchen for blind students in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at one Louisville school now have the tools they need to face the challenges of life after high school. GE Appliances donated a full kitchen for students at Central High School who are blind or have low vision. Central High School's Vision resource center is...
