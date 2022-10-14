ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wdrb.com

Latin food truck set to open permanent location in Norton Commons

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Commons will soon have a new dining option with a Latin flair. The Alchemy restaurant is going into the location of the former Mercato on Meeting Street. It will focus on Venezuelan food and empanadas with influences around the world. It will also features a full, central bar with two-story seating.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Over 20,000 expected to attend Equip Expo this week in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the top U.S trade shows is in Louisville this week. The newly named Equip Exposition, formally the GIE+ Expo, starts Tuesday at the Kentucky Exposition Center. It's the largest tradeshow for outdoor power equipment, lawn and garden equipment, light construction and landscape equipment. More...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police investigating after body spotted in Ohio River near Kentucky Science Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police is investigating after someone spotted a body in the Ohio River on Tuesday morning. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, someone called MetroSafe dispatchers just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to say they spotted what they believed was a body. The body was seen in the Ohio River, around 1.5 Louisville Loop, behind the Kentucky Science Center.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville police host Halloween-themed family event at Highview Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police hosted a Halloween-themed event Sunday for families at Highview Park. LMPD's 7th Division hosted Halloween at Highview, which included trick or treating, fire trucks, a police helicopter and an inflatable slide. Children also dressed up in Halloween costumes. Officers for LMPD enjoyed the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville's Bellwether Hotel expanding to historic building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A hotel in Louisville's Highlands neighborhood is expanding to a nearby space. The hotel shared on social media that they are expanding to a nearby historic building on Bardstown Road, and demolition work has already begun. The hotel, which currently has 20 rooms and no front...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky Blood Center encouraging blood donations amid short supply

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Blood Center is encouraging blood donations this week amid a shortage of blood. According to a news release Monday, the demand for blood is outpacing donations as hospitals are transfusing 18% more blood in recent months. Kentucky Blood Center provides to over 70 hospitals in the state.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Golden Alert canceled for missing Lexington man

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The Lexington Police Department has canceled a Golden Alert for a missing Lexington man. Danny Brown, 64, had been missing since the morning of Saturday, October 15, 2022, when he left Albany, KY, to return to Lexington. He was located just after 9:45 p.m. Sunday.
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Crews start demolition work on New Albany's Riverview Towers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Demolition work on the 16-story Riverview Towers building in downtown New Albany has begun. The near 50-year-old structure on Scribner Drive, right off the Interstate 64 West exit into New Albany, is being torn down floor by floor using excavators and cranes instead of being imploded. It's expected to take about three months to completely level.
NEW ALBANY, IN
wvih.com

State Surplus Online Auction Begins

In an ongoing effort to make state government operations more cost-effective and efficient, Governor Andy Beshear announced the Finance and Administration Cabinet’s Division of Surplus Properties will host an online auction of surplus heavy equipment no longer in use by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Division of Equipment. The...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Body found in Ohio River in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A body was recovered in the Ohio River on Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said someone called 911 around 11:45 a.m. and said they saw what they believed was a body in the river near the Big Four Bridge and Waterfront Park.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

GE Appliances donates kitchen for blind students in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at one Louisville school now have the tools they need to face the challenges of life after high school. GE Appliances donated a full kitchen for students at Central High School who are blind or have low vision. Central High School's Vision resource center is...
LOUISVILLE, KY

