ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Montanan

Yellowstone National Park loses the granddaddy of American volcano scientists

USGS geologist and the founding Scientist-in-Charge of the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory Robert “Bob” Christiansen died on Sept. 15, 2022, in Palo Alto, California. Bob, or “Chris,” as his colleagues and friends often called him, leaves a legacy of scientific achievement, articulate writing, and a warm and humble personality that endeared him to all. He received […] The post Yellowstone National Park loses the granddaddy of American volcano scientists appeared first on Daily Montanan.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

California drought reveals ‘ghost boat’ from Eisenhower ship in ravaged lake

A boat that was used as a landing craft for American soldiers during the Second World War has emerged at the bottom of a drought-stricken lake in California.The vessel, dubbed a “ghost boat’ by the US Forest Service, has been found at the bottom of Lake Shasta in northern California.Reservoirs in California, and much of the US Southwest, have suffered precipitous drops due to severe drought.The Forest Service office in Shasta-Trinity National Forest shared photos of the sunken craft on Facebook this week, sharing some of its history.The boat was assigned to the USS Monrovia, which functioned as US...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Woman Gets Completely Obliterated by Marine Geyser: VIDEO

There’s a reason so many of our national parks have warning signs and barriers, and it’s for moments like these. The video below captures the moment a woman gets completely obliterated by a marine geyser after mass amounts of water come shooting up from between some rock ledges. So the next time you’re visiting our nation’s iconic national parks, especially Yellowstone, be sure to heed the warning signs.
Outsider.com

Yellowstone Guide Catches Extremely Rare Moment Pack of Wolverines Chase Grizzly Bear: PHOTOS

Wolverine in Yellowstone National Park is rare enough, but a pack of these elusive hunters chasing down a grizzly bear? Now that’s next-level. This is exactly what the Yellowstone Insight guide team saw on August 8, 2022. Finally revealing this marvel (with photographs) is Naturalist Guide Doug MacCartney, who recounts the once-in-a-lifetime sighting from his recent backpacking adventure.
Outsider.com

Yosemite National Park Closing Historic Ahwahnee Hotel amid Earthquake Repairs

This coming January, Yosemite National Park will close the storied Ahwahnee Hotel for two months to accommodate their structural overhaul. Beginning January 2, 2023, the Ahwahnee’s historic doors will close to visitors through March 2. The goal? “This much-needed work will ensure the Ahwahnee is seismically safe for present and future generations of Yosemite visitors,” says park superintendent Cicely Muldoon.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
Outsider.com

Body Discovered at Arches National Park Identified

The body, recently discovered within Utah’s Arches National Park (ARCH), has finally been identified as a Virginia woman. Found over the weekend of October 1-2, Arches park rangers and Grand County, Utah deputies recovered the woman’s body from the popular Devils Garden area of the national park. Kaitlyn Thomas, ARCH spokeswoman, says the body was located before 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1.
GRAND COUNTY, UT
Outsider.com

Point Reyes National Seashore Forced to Truck in Water for Elk Amid Drought

Point Reyes National Seashore is currently trucking in water for its elk population due to a severe drought situation. It’s for the tule elk that happen to roam around Tomales Point. This is a major draw for visitors to the Point Reyes National Seashore. These elk usually get their water from creeks and even old stock ponds in the Marin County park. Still, there is a drought going on that has been for three years. What this has done is cause those sources of water to run now. This is the same thing that happened last year before they were replenished by the fall and winter rain.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Outsider.com

Yosemite National Park Takes Down Popular Rock Face’s Cables For the Season

As national parks across the country prepare for the off-season, Yosemite has taken down the cables to the majorly popular attraction, the Half Dome. A difficult and technical trek, the two metal cables attached to the Half Dome are crucial components, especially for less-advanced adventurers. Installed each year since 1919, these cables allow hikers to climb the last 400 feet to the summit without needing rock climbing equipment. During the off-season, which spans from mid-October to mid-May, visitors can still climb the Half Dome. However, this requires much more experience and additional gear to complete.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
ABC 15 News

Wild horses found shot in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest

Wild horse advocates are outraged after at least 12 horses were found dead in the Apache Forest near Alpine in far eastern Arizona. They say the horses had all been shot. The animals have been the focus of a legal battle between the U.S. Forest Service, which considers the horses stray livestock, and animal advocates who say they date back generations and should be treated no differently than deer, elk, or any other animals that live in the area.
ALPINE, AZ
Axios

Thousands evacuated in Washington state as 66 large fires burn in U.S.

Authorities in southwest Washington ordered evacuations for thousands of homes as a wind-driven wildfire rapidly grew on Sunday. The big picture: There's an unusually high number of wildfires burning in the Pacific Northwest, Intermountain West and Canada, as much of the Western United States faces "above normal temperatures and minimum relative humidity," per the National Inter Agency Fire Center.
WASHINGTON STATE
Outsider.com

US National Parks Are Making One Major Visitation Change

US National Parks have had an interesting past few years, forcing many parks to institute a rule change. In recent years, 44 of the most well-known parks received record-breaking visitor counts. Six of these parks had just seen their highest-ever count the previous year, according to NPS. Additionally, out of...
MAINE STATE
Outsider.com

Wildfires Have Burned Over 6.6 Million U.S. Acres in 2022: Here are the Biggest Blazes Burning Now

Cooler, damper weather along the east coast has officially marked the start of fall, the chill air combining with bright gold and red leaves to really highlight the change of season. However, the American West continues to battle a different reality, with 2022 wildfires having scorched over 6.6 million acres of land across the United States as of early September. As wildland firefighters continue working to contain the blazes well into October, we’re looking at where wildfire danger remains the most severe.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Gizmodo

The Southwest's Famous Cacti Are in Trouble

One of the Southwest’s most familiar plants may be in deep trouble. The towering, multi-armed saguaro cactus, which is found only in the Sonoran Desert in Arizona, California, and parts of Mexico, has faced increasing instability as climate change alters its natural habitat through droughts and wildfires. The cacti can live well over a century and are culturally important to the tribal nations native to the Sonoran, as well as crucial to the larger ecosystem of the desert.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy