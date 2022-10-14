Read full article on original website
Road Rage Driver Shoots, Rear-Ends Victims On Route 1&9: Police
Police in Hudson County were searching for a road rage driver who rear-ended another vehicle and then fired two shots into the windshield over the weekend. The victim, a 27-year-old Rahway man, told Kearny police he had a 29-year-old passenger in his BMW 335, and were in front of a white Dodge Durango had been behind in traffic on Truck Route 1&9 south near Communipaw Avenue in Jersey City around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, local police said.
Responder In Route 9W Crash That Critically Injured Bergen Teens Brought To NJ To Face Charges
UPDATE: A volunteer firefighter accused in a horrific road-rage crash that nearly killed a fellow group of fellow Bergen County teens last week was brought back to New Jersey to face charges. Luke G. Stein, 18, of Cresskill was booked into the Bergen County Jail on Monday, Oct. 17, after...
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com
Prosecutor: Fatal Friday Night Accident Under Investigation
A fatal Friday night collision involving an SUV and a dirt bike is under investigation, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Saturday. The victim of the fatality in Aberdeen has been identified as 40-year-old Clifford Walton of the Cliffwood Beach section of the township. The incident …
police1.com
N.Y. officers fatally shoot man brandishing gun on busy Manhattan street
NEW YORK — Four cops fatally shot a parolee brandishing a gun during a confrontation on an upper Manhattan street early Sunday, police said. Three officers and a lieutenant, all in uniform, pulled up on a fight in progress on Nagle Avenue near Dyckman Street in Inwood about 3 a.m., NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said.
norwoodnews.org
East Bronx: Search for Group of Gunmen following Multiple Shooting Incident
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help locating the group of people seen in the attached photos who are sought in connection to a reckless endangerment incident that occurred in the Laconia section of the East Bronx. It was reported to police in the 47th Precinct that on...
Woman Accused Of Altering Amount On Check Stolen In Darien
A woman has been charged with a criminal attempt of larceny after allegedly changing the amount on a check for more than it was written for. Jennifer Burgos, age 32, of the Bronx, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 10 at Rikers Island after being nabbed at JFK Airport. According to...
newcanaanite.com
Larceny Charge for 22-Year-Old Man After Theft from CVS
Police on Thursday arrested a 22-year-old Brooklyn, N.Y. man and charged him with sixth-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny. At about 7:13 p.m. on Oct. 13, officers were dispatched to CVS on Park Street on a report of the theft of numerous items by several people, with a total of about $600 in merchandise taken, according to police.
WATCH: 66-Year-Old Man Beaten, Dragged and Robbed of $17,000 Cash in Middle Village
Police have released shocking footage of a man being dragged and beaten on a Middle Village sidewalk Thursday, before being robbed of $17,000 in cash. The video, released Saturday, shows the 66-year-old victim lying on his back and clinching a bag while a suspect is trying to grab it from him outside 62-58 71st St. at around 1:20 p.m.
Family of man fatally shot by police in Inwood wants answers from NYPD
NEW YORK -- According to the NYPD, officers fatally shot 29-year-old Joel Capellan in Inwood over the weekend after he ignored repeated commands to drop his weapon.It reportedly started when Capellan brandished a weapon during a dispute, CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Monday. Capellan's family was left heartbroken and with many questions after his death. "His smile, when he walked into a room, it lit up the whole world. He was so great," said Kayla Capellan, his sister.According to police, a lieutenant and three officers assigned to the neighborhood safety team were approaching the intersection of Nagle Avenue and Dyckman Street at around...
bronx.com
Cortez Hinton, 33, Murdered
On Saturday, October 15, 2022, at approximately 0809 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an aided in front of 970 Kelly Street, within the confines of the 41st Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 33-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive,with a gunshot wound to the torso,...
NYPD searching for NYC man who robbed elderly woman trying to give him money
The New York Police Department is looking for a man who robbed an elderly woman in Brooklyn early Sunday morning. The woman is seen in a video falling to the ground.
Man, 73, fatally shoots brother, 66, during dispute in their Queens home
Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 66-year-old Queens man Saturday morning by his 73-year-old brother in their shared house.
Man dies after crashing Harley Davidson motorcycle in Bronx parking lot
A man testing out a motorcycle in a Bronx parking lot died after slamming the Harley Davidson into a metal barricade, cops said Sunday. The 58-year-old victim was zipping south along Park Drive, nearing the exit to the massive Orchard Beach parking lot about 6:50 p.m. Friday when the 2012 sportster struck the barricade, which had been put up to separate the left and right south-bound lanes, ...
20-year-old man killed in fatal car accident on the Clearview Expressway in Queens
A 20-year-old man was killed in a fatal car accident on the Clearview Expressway Sunday morning.
Police investigating shooting near Apollo Theater
Police responded to 125th and Frederick Douglass Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Gunman opens fire outside Queens nightclub, killing DJ’s brother and wounding another man, after argument inside
A gunman opened fire outside a Queens nightclub early Monday after an argument inside involving the deejay, killing the DJ’s brother and wounding another man, police said. The disagreement began around closing time when the DJ and his brother were breaking down the set at Blend Lounge on Atlantic Ave. near 129th St. in Richmond Hill, cops said. The quarrel spilled outside, where the killer ...
fox5ny.com
Long Island teen fatally stabbed at Buffalo college campus
NEW YORK - A 19-year-old college student from Long Island was stabbed to death at the University at Buffalo. Police have identified the victim as Tyler Lewis, a 19-year-old male from Baldwin, N.Y., and a student at Buffalo State College, a sister SUNY institution. He was stabbed at Moody Terrace...
Manhattan subway attacker chokes man after failing to steal his phone
Police are searching for a man who started choking a 49-year-old commuter at a Manhattan subway station on Friday after he failed to steal his phone.
New York woman arrested after troopers find marijuana in western Neb. stop
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a New York woman after locating more than 100 pounds of suspected marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Sunol. At approximately 10:15 p.m. MT Thursday, a trooper observed an eastbound Mazda CX9 speeding on I-80 near mile marker 70....
‘Getting his life together’: Family grieving man fatally shot by police
INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — The family of the 29-year-old man fatally shot by police in Inwood early Sunday is mourning his loss. “I will remember my brother for the loving man he was and how his smile brightened the room,” said Joel Capellan’s sister, Kayla Capellan. Joel Capellan was shot dead by police at 3 […]
