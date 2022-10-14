ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Chester, NY

Daily Voice

Road Rage Driver Shoots, Rear-Ends Victims On Route 1&9: Police

Police in Hudson County were searching for a road rage driver who rear-ended another vehicle and then fired two shots into the windshield over the weekend. The victim, a 27-year-old Rahway man, told Kearny police he had a 29-year-old passenger in his BMW 335, and were in front of a white Dodge Durango had been behind in traffic on Truck Route 1&9 south near Communipaw Avenue in Jersey City around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, local police said.
KEARNY, NJ
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com

Prosecutor: Fatal Friday Night Accident Under Investigation

A fatal Friday night collision involving an SUV and a dirt bike is under investigation, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Saturday. The victim of the fatality in Aberdeen has been identified as 40-year-old Clifford Walton of the Cliffwood Beach section of the township. The incident …
ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
police1.com

N.Y. officers fatally shoot man brandishing gun on busy Manhattan street

NEW YORK — Four cops fatally shot a parolee brandishing a gun during a confrontation on an upper Manhattan street early Sunday, police said. Three officers and a lieutenant, all in uniform, pulled up on a fight in progress on Nagle Avenue near Dyckman Street in Inwood about 3 a.m., NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newcanaanite.com

Larceny Charge for 22-Year-Old Man After Theft from CVS

Police on Thursday arrested a 22-year-old Brooklyn, N.Y. man and charged him with sixth-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny. At about 7:13 p.m. on Oct. 13, officers were dispatched to CVS on Park Street on a report of the theft of numerous items by several people, with a total of about $600 in merchandise taken, according to police.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Family of man fatally shot by police in Inwood wants answers from NYPD

NEW YORK -- According to the NYPD, officers fatally shot 29-year-old Joel Capellan in Inwood over the weekend after he ignored repeated commands to drop his weapon.It reportedly started when Capellan brandished a weapon during a dispute, CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Monday. Capellan's family was left heartbroken and with many questions after his death. "His smile, when he walked into a room, it lit up the whole world. He was so great," said Kayla Capellan, his sister.According to police, a lieutenant and three officers assigned to the neighborhood safety team were approaching the intersection of Nagle Avenue and Dyckman Street at around...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

Cortez Hinton, 33, Murdered

On Saturday, October 15, 2022, at approximately 0809 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an aided in front of 970 Kelly Street, within the confines of the 41st Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 33-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive,with a gunshot wound to the torso,...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Man dies after crashing Harley Davidson motorcycle in Bronx parking lot

A man testing out a motorcycle in a Bronx parking lot died after slamming the Harley Davidson into a metal barricade, cops said Sunday. The 58-year-old victim was zipping south along Park Drive, nearing the exit to the massive Orchard Beach parking lot about 6:50 p.m. Friday when the 2012 sportster struck the barricade, which had been put up to separate the left and right south-bound lanes, ...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Gunman opens fire outside Queens nightclub, killing DJ’s brother and wounding another man, after argument inside

A gunman opened fire outside a Queens nightclub early Monday after an argument inside involving the deejay, killing the DJ’s brother and wounding another man, police said. The disagreement began around closing time when the DJ and his brother were breaking down the set at Blend Lounge on Atlantic Ave. near 129th St. in Richmond Hill, cops said. The quarrel spilled outside, where the killer ...
QUEENS, NY
fox5ny.com

Long Island teen fatally stabbed at Buffalo college campus

NEW YORK - A 19-year-old college student from Long Island was stabbed to death at the University at Buffalo. Police have identified the victim as Tyler Lewis, a 19-year-old male from Baldwin, N.Y., and a student at Buffalo State College, a sister SUNY institution. He was stabbed at Moody Terrace...
BUFFALO, NY

