Tennessee State

OK! Magazine

'Heartland' Actor Robert Cormier's Cause Of Death Revealed

Heartland star Robert Cormier has tragically died at the age of 33. The beloved actor played new love interest Finn Cotter during the last two seasons of the long-running drama that premiered in 2007.According to his obituary, Cormier passed away on Friday, September 23. And while his cause of death was not originally known, his sister Stephanie revealed that the actor had succumb to injuries sustained in a serious fall.Cormier's obituary noted he would be remembered as "an athlete, an actor, and a great brother" who "had a passion for helping others and was always looking to achieve more."KATIE COURIC...
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Gossip

Is Tammy Slaton Dead? 1000-Lb Sisters Fans Fear the Worst

For many weeks in early 2022, fans of 1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton were concerned because the veteran cast member continued to post videos on TikTok … despite having checked in late last year to a rehab facility. It seemed to critics as if Slaton was not taking the...
Popculture

Willie Spence Cause of Death: How Did the 'American Idol' Star Die?

The American Idol family is mourning the loss of one of their own. Willie Spence, who was the powerhouse runner-up of Season 19, died Tuesday at 23. While an exact cause of death has not been announced, fellow American Idol alum Katharine McPhee shared on social media that the singer "passed away in a car accident," a detail that was confirmed by local news outlet Douglas Now.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
HollywoodLife

Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, Seemingly ‘Engaged’ To Singer Firerose 5 Months After Tish Filed For Divorce

Billy Ray Cyrus has seemingly healed his achy-breaky heart for good! The country icon, 61, is believed to be engaged to crooner Firerose just five months after his wife of 28 years Tish Cyrus filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” According to The US Sun, the younger Firerose has recently been spotted wearing a “huge diamond ring” in an Instagram post, ignited speculation that the duo are headed to the altar. In fact, both Firerose and Billy Ray have been posting up a storm of affectionate, long-haired PDA photos to their respective Instagram accounts. HollywoodLife has reached out to Billy Ray’s rep for comment.
TENNESSEE STATE
People

See Inside Drew Scott and Linda Phan's Nature-Themed Nursery for Baby Son Parker

Drew Scott and Linda Phan open up about their design process and inspiration for son Parker's nursery in the Holiday issue of Drew +Jonathan Reveal Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan are giving an inside look at their nature-themed nursery for son Parker James. The couple, who welcomed their first baby on their fourth wedding anniversary, May 4, opened up about the design process and inspiration for Parker's nursery in the Holiday issue of Drew + Jonathan Reveal, on newsstands Friday. Scott, 44, explained that the couple wanted to create...
The Hollywood Gossip

Robyn Brown Slams Fellow Sister Wives: You Women are Messed Up in the Head!

Robyn Brown thinks Kody Brown is doing his best and that her fellow sister wives may have mental problems. This just about sums up a new sneak peek at this Sunday’s brand new episode of the TLC reality show. As viewers of Sister Wives know well, the latest season...
realitytitbit.com

American Idol star Willie Spence's heartbreaking final post before tragic death

Hours before his tragic death, American Idol finalist Willie Spence posted a cover of a Christian song, proving he was truly a “Star In The Making”. 23-year-old Spence was on his way home from Tennessee to Atlanta when he sadly died following a car accident. Hours before the crash, the singer uploaded a heartbreaking video of himself singing You Are My Hiding Place.
ATLANTA, GA
Popculture

'Married at First Sight' Star Reveals Breakup

Another Married at First Sight star is still looking for love. Personal trailer Seb Guilhaus, who starred in the seventh season of Married at First Sight Australia, revealed earlier this month that he broke up with girlfriend Ania Kilic after one year of dating. Gilhaus married Elizabeth Sobinoff at the end of his season, but they split after 14 months together.
HollywoodLife

Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch

Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
TEMPE, AZ
International Business Times

Honey Boo Boo Rocks Long Bleach Blonde Hair, False Lashes In Makeover Update

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson dropped a bombshell when she posted a new video showcasing her stunning transformation on social media. On Thursday, the 17-year-old reality star took to Instagram to upload a clip of her posing for the camera after what seemed to be a tedious process of a makeover.
Whiskey Riff

Blake Shelton Admits “It’s Embarrassing” That ‘The Voice’ Rejected Luke Combs Back In The Day

Back before Luke Combs turned out the turbo jets for what’s become a record-breaking career already, he actually auditioned for The Voice (I can’t stand that show, is that show still on?). We talked to Luke about it years ago, and he said: “I was on spring break a few years ago when ‘The Voice’ was having auditions in Atlanta, Georgia. In my audition round I was the only guy and you get about thirty seconds to sing. I made […] The post Blake Shelton Admits “It’s Embarrassing” That ‘The Voice’ Rejected Luke Combs Back In The Day first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
GEORGIA STATE
StyleCaster

Why Is Blake Shelton Leaving ‘The Voice’? The Real Reason He’s Quitting After 23 Seasons

After being on The Voice for 22 seasons, fans are asking: Why is Blake Shelton leaving The Voice? Shelton joined The Voice as a coach in season 1 in 2011 alongside Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green. He is the last original judge on the NBC reality TV singing competition after Green’s exit in 2013, Aguilera’s exit in 2016 and Levine’s exit in 2019. Currently, season 22 is airing on NBC and has a lineup of Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello. Throughout Shelton’s tenure, the show has welcomed the likes of Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Nick Jonas, Pharrell...
OKLAHOMA STATE

