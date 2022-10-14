Read full article on original website
WWE Raw Results, Oct 17: Bobby Lashley Destroys Brock Lesnar, JBL, Baron Corbin, & Elias Return, US Title Defended
Lashley called Lesnar out in the opening segment of this week’s Raw, and The Beast responded, brawling with Lashley all over ringside. As referees and officials attempted to separate them, Lashley got the better of Lesner, spearing him through the barricade and putting him through the announce desk to end the segment.
Bobby Fish Spotted Backstage at WWE Live Event
Bobby Fish was spotted backstage at one of WWE’s recent live events, Fightful Select reports. Fish is currently appearing regularly for Impact Wrestling, but hasn’t signed a deal as of yet. The former Undisputed Era member is technically a free agent. Another former NXT star, Anthony “August Grey”...
Rhea Ripley Returns to In-Ring Action at WWE House Show
Rhea Ripley returned to action for the first time in June in a house show on Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa. She participated in a six-person tag team match, teaming with her Judgment Day allies Finn Balor and Damian Priest to take on AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler, and Nikki A.S.H.
WWE Is Yet to Fully Work Out Bray Wyatt’s Storyline
Bray Wyatt cut a cryptic emotional promo this past week on WWE SmackDown amidst rumors of the formal Universal Champion leading a major faction following his return at Extreme Rules. Dave Meltzer reports that Wyatt’s storyline is not worked out yet. “I think they are gonna be a faction...
The Good Brothers’ Current Status With NJPW & WWE
The Good Brothers, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows made their return to WWE on Raw this week. The return was genuinely a surprise as they were thought to be part of NJPW. Anderson and Gallows were with WWE from 2016-2020, and once they were released, they signed with Impact Wrestling. Their Impact contracts ended early this September, and they released a goodbye video stating they were going to NJPW.
WWE Reportedly Cancels Day 1, Major Changes Underway for 2023 Pay-Per-Views
WWE has a bunch of changes lined up for their pay-per-views in 2023. On his SUPER FOLLOWERS Twitter account, Bryan Alvarez reported that WWE has officially scrapped the Day 1 premium live event. There will likely be more international shows and fewer gimmick matches (such as Extreme Rules, Hell In A Cell, and TLC).
JBL Returns on WWE Raw, Aligns Himself With Baron Corbin
This week’s episode of WWE Raw saw two returns, Hall of Famer JBL, and Baron Corbin who has seemingly ditched the “Happy” Corbin persona and is being called “The Next Wrestling God” by JBL. Corbin was last seen on the September 2nd edition of SmackDown...
Humberto Garza Sr. Passes Away at 85
Legendary Mexican wrestler Humberto Garza Sr. passed away at the age of 85. Garza Sr. is the patriarch of the Garza wrestling clan and is the grandfather of WWE’s Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo. Garza Sr. competed in Mexico from the 1950s to the 1970s, mainly for the EMLL....
