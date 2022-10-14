My friend sucks. He won’t shut up about all the insane barrels he got in Hatteras during that monthlong bonanza of hurricane surf. Barking at me like I’ve never seen a wave spit before, like I just got here. Quintessential topper, this guy. Pantomiming his ride replay right down to the shred face and fist claim. Bogarting the conversation, stinking up the atmosphere. Getting louder and louder and annoying everyone within earshot until we’re the only ones left in the room.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO