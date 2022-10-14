Key lime pie is truly an indulgence like no other. It's tart, it's sweet, it's creamy, it's fluffy. The legendary dessert's origin story has been up for debate for generations. According to Southern Living, one theory states that the pie was actually invented in New York City rather than Florida, where lots of people falsely assume most of the world's key limes are grown. Allegedly, in the early 1930s, a group of workers at the New York Condensed Milk Company replaced lemon juice with lime juice in its famous Magic Lemon Cream Pie. Another popular anecdote involves a woman simply known as Aunt Sally, who baked the first key lime pies in the Curry Mansion Inn in the 1890s.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO