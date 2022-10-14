Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$200K Confiscated from North Texas Poker LoungeLarry LeaseWatauga, TX
H-E-B Store Set to Finally Open Nov. 2Larry LeasePlano, TX
Former Denton Officer Sentenced to 10 Years on Child Porn ChargeLarry LeaseDenton, TX
Work in Coppell Virtual Job Fair Set for Oct 25 - Sign Up TodayCity ObserverCoppell, TX
McKinney Leaders Considering its own Commercial AirportLarry LeaseMckinney, TX
Related
ntdaily.com
Swimming tests new waters in American Athletic Conference
Swimming opened up its first season in the American Athletic Conference, going 1-1 in two dual meets in Albuquerque, New Mexico. While in Conference USA for the past nine seasons, swimming is the first team to move on to The American. “We know this is going to be a historic...
mvnews.org
Volleyball defeats DeSoto in all three sets
Thursday, Oct. 13, the volleyball team won against De Soto in two sets. The girls won the first three of five sets with the first set being won 25-9. The second set was won 25-12; the third set was won 25-11. Junior Brooke Bellehumeur talks about how the connections she...
fox4news.com
Midlothian High School football coach passes away after battling Stage 4 cancer
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas - A popular football coach at Midlothian High School lost his fight to cancer this weekend. Clif White passed away after a six-month battle with a rare form of bladder cancer. He was diagnosed with stage four cancer in May. The 37-year-old’s colleagues said they had a birthday...
Fall season is here: This Dallas restaurant makes the best soup in Texas
The temperatures are cooling down around Texas and the rest of the country as the fall season is settling in and one of the best things to enjoy on a cool night is a big ole bowl of soup.
Updated college football rankings: How TCU’s win over Oklahoma State impacts the Top 25
TCU’s thrilling overtime victory over Oklahoma State is sure to switch things up in the Top 10 as the Horned Frogs took control of the Big 12. TCU and Oklahoma State came into Saturday knowing they would be in a dogfight for an edge in the Big 12 standings.
New And Unconventional School In Frisco, Texas
Open concepts and natural light fill the space with a warm sense and a feeling of possibility. It’s the kind of feeling you get when stepping into a bright library, ready to make the moves of accomplishment and get ready for the future. This isn’t a modern art gallery or a designer home. It’s Minett Elementary in Frisco, Texas.
Texans Are Shocked As Snow Is Promised To Fall in The Great State
With record highs this summer it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas, believe it or not. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's...
Woodlands Online& LLC
MISSING: Anthony Bell, Jr., 37, Cedar Hill, Texas (8/9/2021)
CEDAR HILL, TX -- 37-year-old Anthony Clifford Bell, Jr., also known as Pete, was last seen in Waxahachie, Texas on August 9, 2021. His vehicle was discovered in Hillsboro, Texas about a week later. Anthony is diagnosed with muscular dystrophy and has difficulty walking even short distances without falling. Anthony has a mustache and short beard, and a tattoo of the word “promise” on his right arm. It is unknown what clothing Anthony was wearing at the time of his disappearance.
North Texas Lottery Winner Nabs $1 Million in Powerball Lottery
$1 million winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in North Texas.Erik Mclean/Unsplash. The Dallas Cowboys may have suffered a disappointing loss against their division rival the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, but the NFL season is young, but thankfully there is some reason for celebration in North Texas. Someone in North Texas just became a lottery. While it was not a massive jackpot, it was still a seven-figure prize that you can't scoff at.
fox4news.com
5-year-old Plano girl hit by DART train
PLANO, Texas - A little girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train. DART officials said it happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at DART’s Parker Road Station in Plano. The 5-year-old girl reportedly ran into the right-of-way in front of the...
A Lakewood Home Filled With History Heads to Heritage Auctions Nov. 1
It’s not every day that we come across a home that holds a piece of Dallas history. In the Lakewood neighborhood, there are many architectural marvels and incredible estates, but 2309 Auburn Avenue stands out with significance. This Heritage Auctions listing features a historic colonnade from Southern Methodist University’s...
These roads are the deadliest in Texas
The state hasn't seen a day free of traffic deaths in 21 years.
‘Raise Craze’: McKinney ISD elementary school students fundraise more than $23,000 in school
Inside DFW host Jenny Anchondo finished the show with a shout-out to the students at Caldwell Elementary, the only two-way dual language campus in McKinney ISD.
Dallas Observer
8 New Dallas Restaurants We're Excited About
Dallas continues to open restaurants at what seems like a record pace. This fall is full of new openings, and looking ahead, we're excited about some spots that will open in 2023. Here are the places we're looking forward to the most, some of which are already open and other that will be soon.
CW33 NewsFix
WATCH: Inside look at Arlington eatery Breakfast Brothers
BREAKFAST BROTHERS SPONSORED CONTENT — Ricky Booker is no stranger to CW33 audiences. His show ‘In the Kitchen’ gives us a sneak peek into what happens in the world of cooking and feeding the soul of every family. We got a chance to sample some of the...
fox4news.com
Prosper high school senior continuing recovery after suffering brain bleed
DALLAS - A Prosper high school senior has spent the last couple of months in a hospital after doctors found a brain bleed. He said he was at a friend’s house when he had a horrible headache, prompting his parents to take him to the hospital. Addison Harmon has...
Dallas resident $2 million richer after Mega Millions lottery ticket win
Sorry Dallas Cowboys fans, but America's Team fell to the division rival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football, but someone in Dallas did win in a big way in the form of seven figures heading to their wallet.
3 Adults Start Big Fight at Plano, Texas Hooters Over Candy Bar Sales
Why is watching a fight so fascinating? I have to ask myself that question every time I see a fight video in my social media feed. The other question I have to ask is "Why?" Of all the reasons that I can think of to actually fight someone, not being able to sell candy bars at a restaurant isn't one of them. For the three "adults" in this video, they thought is was appropriate to rush the manager of a Plano, Texas Hooters and a customer, causing a serious injury and some building damage.
starlocalmedia.com
See over 20 photos of Mesquite's PumpkinFest
Mesquite residents came out to Paschal park Saturday afternoon to celebrate the fall with costumes, live music, jousting, pie eating contests and more. Attendees got to play carnival games provided by vendors present throughout the park, race through bounce houses, watch live professional jousting with a falconry show before and participated in a variety of contests for all ages.
Whatever You Do, Do NOT Make U-Turn In This Texas City
Honestly, I just might be the queen of U-turns. I can't help it. I always seem to be going in the wrong direction or passing a business I meant to turn into, especially when I'm on a road trip. If there isn't a sign against making a U-turn, chances are, I'm going to do it. I'm not proud of it, but hey, busting a b*tch definitely saves time when you're in a pinch.
Comments / 0