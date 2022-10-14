We got scoop on the new season of the Peacock series from insiders and the cast at BravoCon 2022, and yes, it’s juicy. Get ready to pack your bags and head to Thailand, because we’re getting more info about Season 3 of Peacock’s The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. At BravoCon 2022, we got an idea of some of the antics and drama set to go down in the new season from the cast and producers themselves.

2 DAYS AGO