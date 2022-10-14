Taylor Swift’s brand new studio album Midnights is expected to drop Friday (October 21) when the clock strikes 12 a.m. sharp, and early glimpses at the tracklist reveal it’s reportedly filled with unexpected collabs, like a duet with Lana Del Ray on the track “Snow on the Beach.” But another surprise unveiled by intrepid fans on Tuesday (October 18) via the pre-order information available on Apple Music is an unexpected collaborator: actress Zoë Kravitz, who gets songwriting credit on not one but two tracks: “Lavender Haze” and “Karma.”

11 HOURS AGO