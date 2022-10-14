Read full article on original website
Related
Oklahoma’s Creepy Modern-Day Toxic Ghost Town
For whatever reason, there really aren't that many "old" towns in Oklahoma. Being a somewhat young state, our old towns are usually just really small towns. For instance, Hollis, OK (about 90 miles West) was once a bustling metropolis of people. It was both a city and rural population mashed into a rich community of restaurants, entertainment, and morals... Now it's just a small dying town past it's prime on the edge of Oklahoma.
Lawton Restaurants That Could Be National Franchises
If there's two things that Lawton does best, it's food and bad roads. Since there isn't enough server space in the US to list all the bad roads in Lawton, lets focus on five local restaurants that could totally pull off being a national chain. 1. Wayne's Drive In. When...
Oklahoma Haunted Historical Homes & Landmarks You Can Visit
These three terrifying Oklahoma haunted historical sites in the Cherokee Nation are among some of the strangest and scariest ghost stories in the Sooner State. All three have had reports of paranormal activity and have been examined by professional investigators, ghost hunters, and amateurs alike. Each tells tales of ghosts, strange happenings, and unexplained encounters with known and unknown supernatural entities.
Some Of The Lesser Known Facts About Oklahoma
When it comes to Oklahoma, most of the country considers it "flyover territory." As if there wasn't a single interesting thing about USA's most ecologically diverse state. I'm not going out on a limb to convince them otherwise, look what it's done to Texas with all the West Coasters moving out there. Instead, we're going to talk about the lesser-known, yet interesting facts about Oklahoma.
The Dreadful Haunting of This Oklahoma Forest is Truly Terrifying
It's one of Oklahoma's all-time scariest urban legends and haunted places, the dreaded Parallel Forrest in Lawton, OK. If you've lived in the Sooner State for any amount of time you've probably heard of this frightening forest, and more than likely you've heard a few ghost stories about it as well. There's certainly no shortage of paranormal experiences and creepy tales that people have told throughout the years.
Places We Wish Were Still Open in Lawton, OK
I was just reminiscing about some of my favorite places that are no longer open in Lawton, Fort Sill. Like me, I'm sure you have a list of businesses and restaurants that you loved but sadly are no longer with us. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE THE LIST OF PLACES WE...
This Oklahoma Pumpkin Patch in Lawton is the Perfect Place to go for Some Fall Family Fun
This Oklahoma pumpkin patch has some of the most amazing views and some of the most delicious eats and treats in the entire Sooner State. This farm and ranch are located near the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge across from Lake Lawtonka in Lawton, OK. If you're looking for some fall family fun that everyone will enjoy and is VERY AFFORDABLE, you'll definitely want to check this place out for an unforgettable afternoon.
Treehouse Hotels Exist Here In Oklahoma
In all my years spent here in Oklahoma, I had no idea that a treehouse hotel thing even existed. You see them on TV all over the country, but now it's an Oklahoma trend? I'm in. Not to drag out the details here, but there are actually two treehouse hotels...
Eleven Foods Oklahoman’s Eat When It Cools Off
As we roll through what is shaping up to be a fantastic Oklahoma fall, it's worth listing out all of the fast and easy cold-weather foods Okies tend to enjoy. Summer was brutal this year, and as you can understand there is nothing worse than standing over a hot stove when it's 115° outside, but when things cool off it's game on... the seasonal festivities even encourage it.
Fan Honors Weezer With Roadside Billboard, Band Responds With Its Own
Alongside the road in Utah this summer, an unsolicited billboard ad for Weezer appeared. Purchased by a fan and social media influencer named Cory Hunter Winn, the billboard is part of an oddball promotional strategy for his clothing company, Lucca International. Now, Weezer — the Rivers Cuomo-led Los Angeles rock...
A McDonald’s in Missouri Is Now Home to Iconic Van Halen Burger Photo
A classic photo of Eddie Van Halen and David Lee Roth outside of a McDonald's in Missouri from the '70s has now been hung in the same place where it was taken. It's at the (newly remodeled, but) oldest McDonald's in the state, the Crestwood McDonald's in St. Louis. The...
Stay Overnight at Oklahoma’s Most Haunted Bed & Breakfast
If you're feeling a little daring you could always book an overnight stay at this haunted Oklahoma bed and breakfast, the Stone Lion Inn in Guthrie, OK. It sounds like the perfect paranormal staycation destination. It's been called one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. If you're into the paranormal, book a stay.
The Weirdest Laws In Oklahoma
If you scour the internet long enough, you'll naturally come across tidbits of information sharing some of the weirdest laws in the land. Even worse, social media will latch onto a soundbyte to gain massive notoriety from a public that is interested enough to share misinformation, but not interested enough to dig into the truth between the lines.
When Oklahoma Will Get Its First Freeze
Fall has been both unpredictable and unusual for the last two years. So much so, looking up the almanac averages for first frosts and freezes seem out-of-touch with what could happen next in Oklahoma. Winter came on in the fall of 2020 with fury, dumping plenty of ice on us...
Once Again Oklahoma’s Favorite Halloween Candy is Ranked the Worst in the Nation!
You'll never guess what Oklahoma picked as its favorite Halloween candy, again. I hate to say it, but it's pretty disgusting! I had hoped that in the year of our Lord 2022 we would redeem ourselves and choose more wisely. I was holding out hoping we'd develop some taste when it comes to candy, but sadly we didn't!
5 Horrible & Hilarious Homegrown B-Horror Movies Filmed Right Here in Oklahoma!
We only have a few more weeks before Halloween to hit play on all our favorite "must-watch" horror and monster movies. Every year my list grows longer and longer. Time is running out so I've got to get busy. There are a lot of movies that I have to see...
Two Months Later, Lawton Water Bill Pay Is Still Broken
Before hopping into a long origin story of the Lawton Utility Bill Pay saga, let me give you the cliff notes to get you caught up... The Lawton water bill went digital a few years ago with the help of an outside service in Texas that carved out a living offering smaller towns this service. They took a meager 75¢ service fee per bill, it worked like a charm.
Someone Stole Mutti’s Air Conditioners Overnight
Someone legitimately stole the air conditioners from Mutti's German Restaurant overnight, prompting the eatery to close for the time being until they can replace them. How messed up is that?. You can't have anything in Lawton these days... Air conditioner theft, especially on those big commercial units, is pretty popular...
Z94
Lawton, OK
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Z94 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://z94.com
Comments / 0