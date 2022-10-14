The recent recall of a popular salad dressing due to undeclared allergens highlights the vital importance of following facility policies in food manufacturing and packaging plants. Errors involving product contamination (48 percent), misbranding (27 percent), and undeclared allergens (16 percent) remain the three leading causes of food recalls.1 The good news is that many ingredient- and allergen-related incidents are preventable if plant employees receive and understand the proper training.

