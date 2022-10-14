Read full article on original website
WHO Launches Global Strategy for Food Safety 2022–2030
On October 17, 2022, the World Health Organization (WHO) launched its Global Strategy for Food Safety 2022–2030, which was adopted in June. The strategy will guide and support WHO Member States in their efforts to prioritize, plan, implement, monitor, and regularly evaluate actions toward mitigating foodborne illnesses by strengthening food safety systems and promoting global cooperation.
FAO Reviews Food Safety of Cell-Based Foods: Terminology, Production, Regulation
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has turned its attention to cell-based foods (also known as “cultivated foods,” “lab-grown foods,” or “cultured foods”), with three new documents discussing food safety aspects of the novel commodity: the terminologies, the generic production process, and existing regulatory frameworks.
Prevent Gluten-Free Product Recalls with Good Manufacturing Policies Training
The recent recall of a popular salad dressing due to undeclared allergens highlights the vital importance of following facility policies in food manufacturing and packaging plants. Errors involving product contamination (48 percent), misbranding (27 percent), and undeclared allergens (16 percent) remain the three leading causes of food recalls.1 The good news is that many ingredient- and allergen-related incidents are preventable if plant employees receive and understand the proper training.
