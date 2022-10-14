Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Concerts Happening In Pittsburg This Week (10/17 - (10/23)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 dead 1 injured in Pittsburgh shootingkandelPittsburgh, PA
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania airport selling off more than 8,000 items left behind by passengersKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Related
New Orleans Saints Release Veteran Quarterback
NFL players getting waived by their respective teams isn't usually good news, but in one case it might be - for the team at least. On Saturday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints released veteran quarterback Jake Luton. While that's the bad news, it did come with some promising news for the team.
Panthers’ Robbie Anderson Explains Why He Got Kicked Out of Game
Interim coach Steve Wilks sent the veteran receiver to the locker room after he got into an argument with assistant Joe Dailey.
247Sports
Peyton Manning: Carolina Panthers should take NC State QB Devin Leary in 2023 NFL Draft
NC State quarterback Devin Leary will not play in Saturday’s game against Syracuse due to a shoulder injury. Despite the injury, Leary received some big props from NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning during Saturday’s edition of College GameDay. During the game-picks segment, Manning suggested where Leary should be drafted in next year’s 2023 NFL Draft.
Yardbarker
The Steelers Should Absolutely Trade Struggling QB2 Mitch Trubisky And Move Mason Rudolph Up In The Depth Chart
The future of the Pittsburgh Steelers is here at last, and fans got to see the future franchise quarterback, Kenny Pickett make his long awaited NFL debut last week in the second half of the Steelers’ matchup with the New York Jets. Head coach, Mike Tomlin decided to bench Mitch Trubisky just three and a half games into the season, but with the extremely slow start offensively, it almost seemed inevitable that a change needed to be made.
49ers reportedly interested in trading for Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey
After firing head coach Matt Rhule following an embarrassing 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Carolina Panthers have reportedly been receiving trade calls from several NFL teams, according to CBS insider Jonathan Jones. "Teams have been calling the Panthers about some of their veteran players. Carolina is a...
Yardbarker
NFL Rumors: Cam Akers, Odell Beckham Jr., Christian McCaffrey
Welcome to another edition of NFL rumors on Full Press Coverage. The NFL trade deadline is just a few weeks away and as week six is set to kick off, it is starting to become a bit clearer who the contenders and pretenders are. Most notably, after firing their head coach, the Carolina Panthers, who sit at 1-4, are heading toward a Top 5 pick and have several pieces they could unload in the coming weeks, including running back Christian McCaffrey. In addition, Rams running back Cam Akers will miss this weekend’s matchup against the Panthers for “personal reasons” but is there more to it than that?
FOX Sports
Panthers WR Robbie Anderson ejected from sideline by his own team
Conflict is brewing in Carolina. Between the third and fourth quarters of the Carolina Panthers' road game at the Los Angeles Rams, interim head coach Steve Wilks sent star wide receiver Robbie Anderson off the field. Wilks and Anderson exchanged words before Wilks motioned for Anderson to leave the sideline.
NFL
Brian Daboll's upstart Giants arguably biggest surprise of 2022 NFL season
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- After he had the Giants' first interception of the season at a most critical moment, Julian Love remembered a feeling he had from early in the offseason. He had spent a week around his new defensive coordinator, Wink Martindale, and he went home and told his wife that he loved the environment in the Giants' building, from the trainers to the players to the chefs in the cafeteria.
Yardbarker
Teddy Bridgewater making notable change over new concussion rules
The NFL’s new addition to the concussion protocol is meant to increase player safety, but spotters are going to have to be on the lookout for players with mentalities like that of Teddy Bridgewater. The Miami Dolphins quarterback admitted after Sunday’s game that he was making a change to...
Comments / 0