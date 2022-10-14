Read full article on original website
knuj.net
Tracey Oren
Tracey Oren, 55, of Madelia, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at her home. Funeral service will be 11 AM Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home SOUTH Chapel in New Ulm with Pastor Gerhardt Miller officiating. Visitation will one hour prior to the time of service at the funeral home.
swnewsmedia.com
New supper club ‘Shakopee House’ replacing Dangerfield’s Restaurant
After 30 years of being known as Dangerfield’s Restaurant, the historic restaurant location on First Avenue in Shakopee is entering a new chapter. Shakopee House, a brand new supper club, is taking over from Dangerfield’s. The supper club is in the transition process, still running under the name Dangerfield’s, and looks to be fully rebranded with the new name by mid-November.
KIMT
Northern Minnesota crash injures Rochester teen, two others
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester teen and two others are hurt after a crash in snowy conditions in northern Minnesota. The State Patrol says Anna Sue Cahill-Hoffman, 17 of Rochester, was driving south on Interstate 35 near Eldes Corner around 7:42 am Saturday. The Patrol says Cahill-Hoffman lost control, spun out into the right ditch, and rolled her vehicle.
knuj.net
BODY OF NICOLLET MAN FOUND
The body of a Nicollet man who has been missing since September 30 has been found. The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 28-year-old Jeffrey Abrahamsen was found Friday in a wooded area near Minneopa State Park. A cause of death is pending an autopsy.
KEYC
Mankato, North Mankato residents to see changes to garbage, recycling services
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - West Central Sanitation is the garbage and recycling service provider for the cities of Mankato and North Mankato. They are changing the pickup service schedules in the cities to help keep the cost low and deal with the shortage of workers. “We felt it was a...
kduz.com
Two Arrested for Theft South of Hutchinson
Two suspects were arrested after a theft was reported south of Hutchinson Wednesday night. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office says at 11:04pm, they responded to a theft on Hwy 15, south of Hutchinson. Hutchinson Police and the MN State Patrol also assisted. As a result, a 19-year-old St. Paul...
Body of missing Nicollet man found near state park
The body of a Nicollet man missing since Sept. 30 has been found by authorities. The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office says that Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamsen, 28, was found dead in a wooded area near Minneopa State Park in Blue Earth County on Friday. His cause of death will be confirmed...
kduz.com
Woman Charged After Alleged Assault In Lester Prairie
An Apple Valley woman was arrested and charged after her ex-boyfriend says she attempted to hit him with a tire iron and with her truck in Lester Prairie Tuesday morning. At just after 10am, Lester Prairie Police responded to a report of people fighting at Casey’s General Store. According...
Minnesota Halloween Attraction Is One Of The Best In The Entire Country
The Today Show did a segment on why people love being scared. They explained, “The moment we feel threatened, we feel increasingly more strong and powerful physically, and more intuitive emotionally. This charge to our physical and mental state is called an “adrenaline rush,” and as humans we are apparently hard-wired to be drawn to this type of feeling.”
Chaska police report drunk driver struck squad car
CHASKA, Minn. -- Police in Chaska are reporting that a drunk driver struck a squad car early Friday morning.The incident happened on Chaska Boulevard near Mount Hope Road at about 1 a.m.An officer was in the middle of conducting a traffic stop when another driver crashed into the stopped squad."The officer was in between his squad and the vehicle he had stopped at the time of the crash," the department reported in a Facebook post. "If this wasn't a side-swipe impact, it could have ended a lot differently."No one was injured in the crash, police said. The driver was arrested for DWI.
WDIO-TV
UMD men’s hockey swept in series against Mankato
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team lost to MSU Mankato 2-1 on Saturday. The team has not beaten the Mavericks since 2018. UMD would give up a goal in both the first and second period, before Luke Loheit cut into the lead in the third. The...
