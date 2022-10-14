ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Halloween Ends’: Jamie Lee Curtis’ Last Stand Against Evil Is Ruined By Some Dude Named Corey [The Playlist Podcast]

By Charles Barfield
Comments / 74

Joshua Biggs
3d ago

I watched all the Halloween flims Halloween 3 in ends was bs out of all them they could of did way better in Micheal Myers only gets 2 kills what a shame

Reply(1)
15
Renee Clark
2d ago

I streamed it on peacock and I was so excited then was so disappointed I don’t know what they were thinking I will not be getting that one for the collection smh

Reply(2)
10
Kageryu
3d ago

The 2nd worst Halloween movie in the franchise. Halloween resurrection with Busta Rhymes is the worst.

Reply(7)
20
