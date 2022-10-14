‘Halloween Ends’: Jamie Lee Curtis’ Last Stand Against Evil Is Ruined By Some Dude Named Corey [The Playlist Podcast]

Read full article on original website
Joshua Biggs
3d ago
I watched all the Halloween flims Halloween 3 in ends was bs out of all them they could of did way better in Micheal Myers only gets 2 kills what a shame
Reply(1)
15
Renee Clark
2d ago
I streamed it on peacock and I was so excited then was so disappointed I don’t know what they were thinking I will not be getting that one for the collection smh
Reply(2)
10
Kageryu
3d ago
The 2nd worst Halloween movie in the franchise. Halloween resurrection with Busta Rhymes is the worst.
Reply(7)
20
Related
'Halloween Ends' star Jamie Lee Curtis signs document swearing she won't play Laurie Strode again
Jamie Lee Curtis appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" to talk about "Halloween Ends." The star signed a document to say this is her last outing as final girl Laurie Strode. Curtis said she's been "weeping" over saying goodbye to the horror franchise.
Jamie Lee Curtis Jokingly Signs Contract Promising Not to Appear in More ‘Halloween’ Films: “I Should Call My Lawyer First”
"Would you be willing to sign a document telling us the following: 'I declare that this is my last Halloween movie,'" late night host Jimmy Kimmel asked the actress when she stopped by 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Tuesday. Share this article on Twitter. Share this article on Email. Show additional share...
Jamie Lee Curtis and Her Daughters Make a Stylish Trio at the "Halloween Ends" Premiere
The "Halloween Ends" premiere was a family affair for Jamie Lee Curtis. The actor brought along her two daughters, 35-year-old Annie Guest and 26-year-old Ruby Guest, to celebrate the slasher film's debut at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Oct. 11. The trio held hands and shared a few sweet interactions while posing together on the red carpet alongside other stars from the horror flick, including Andi Matichak, Kyle Richards, and Rohan Campbell.
Jamie Lee Curtis’ Husband Christopher Guest: Everything To Know About Their Almost 40 Year Marriage
Jamie Lee Curtis is an actress known for her reoccurring role as Laurie Strode in the Halloween movie franchise. She is married to Christopher Guest. Recently, Jamie has been busy promoting the latest Halloween movie, Halloween Ends. Many know Jamie Lee Curtis, 63, from her iconic role as Laurie Strode...
EW.com
Brendan Fraser thinks Tom Cruise's Mummy reboot flopped because it wasn't fun: 'It's hard to make that movie'
Brendan Fraser has shared his thoughts on the 2017 reboot of The Mummy starring Tom Cruise, which flopped at the domestic box office with a $32.2 million debut. "It is hard to make that movie," Fraser told Variety in a new joint cover interview with The Whale director Darren Aronofsky. "The ingredient that we had going for our Mummy, which I didn't see in that film, was fun. That was what was lacking in that incarnation. It was too much of a straight-ahead horror movie."
Daniel Radcliffe Panicked When He Heard J.K. Rowling Was Writing Another ‘Harry Potter’ Book
Daniel Radcliffe once admitted that he experienced a bit of a panic when he heard J.K. Rowling might make another ‘Harry Potter’ book after believing he was done with the franchise.
Salma Hayek Forced Herself out of Her Trailer Everyday for ‘Wild Wild West’ Because She Was Embarrassed
Salma Hayek opened up about her experience shooting ‘Wild Wild West’, and how at certain points she didn’t even want to be seen in the iflm.
Terrence Howard Found It Hard Working With Gwyneth Paltrow in ‘Iron Man’ Because She Was ‘so Beautiful’
Terrence Howard collaborated with Gwyneth Paltrow for the first time in ‘Iron Man’, but it was difficult for him to work with her because of her looks.
James Arness Said No Other Male Actors Wanted to Work With Him Before ‘Gunsmoke’ Because of His Height
James Arness had difficulty getting roles before 'Gunsmoke' because male lead actors didn't want to work with someone so tall.
Susan Sarandon Only Did ‘Witches of Eastwick’ Because She ‘Couldn’t Deal With Them Suing Me’
Actor Susan Sarandon got honest about her part in the 'The Witches of Eastwick' -- namely, that she didn't want to do it. Here's what she said.
Jamie Lee Curtis Recalls That Time Eddie Murphy Showed Up Late To The Trading Places Set And What Happened After
Jamie Lee Curtis recalled that time Eddie Murphy showed up late to the Trading Places set and what happened after.
Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’
Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
‘Gunsmoke’: Milburn Stone Once Said Dennis Weaver and Amanda Blake Didn’t Belong in the Entertainment Business
Milburn Stone didn't initially get along with 'Gunsmoke' co-stars Dennis Weaver and Amanda Blake, who he thought were wasting the opportunity of a lifetime.
thedigitalfix.com
Superman actor Christopher Reeve refused to leave Smallville set
Superman has had many iterations over the years – originating in the classic comics, of course and then there’s been movies and TV shows (both live-action and animated). Following on from the 1990s TV series starring Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher as Lois & Clark, the 2000s saw another take on the material – with a young, teenaged Clark (played by Tom Welling) in Smallville. And the most iconic of all Supermen – Christopher Reeve – had to have a cameo on the show.
wegotthiscovered.com
A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves
Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
Whoopi Goldberg Responds to Film Critic Who Claimed She Wore a Fat Suit in ‘Till’: “That Was Not a Fat Suit, That Was Me”
Whoopi Goldberg addressed a film critic who claimed that she wore a fat suit in the Emmett Till biopic, Till. During Monday’s episode of The View, Goldberg, who portrays Alma Carthan in the film, reacted to the comment and explained that she was not wearing a fat suit for the role. More from The Hollywood ReporterWhoopi Goldberg Says Events in 'Till' Movie Are "the Culmination of What Systematic Racism Looks Like"'Till' Review: Danielle Deadwyler Is Shattering as a Mother Whose Grief Helped Galvanize the Civil Rights MovementNew York Times Uncovers Text of Whoopi Goldberg's Much-Maligned George W. Bush Joke “There was...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Halloween Ends’ finally gets its Rotten Tomatoes score, and it’s much scarier than Michael Myers could ever be
The end of one of horror’s longest-running franchise is here, aptly named Halloween Ends, but it may just be the critical reception that will have you screaming. After five decades in the sun, Halloween Ends will see a much-needed climax to the Michael Myers canon. Marketing itself as the definitive end and with star Jamie Lee Curtis previously saying it will “f*ck you up”, the hype is very real for it. Considering the hit-and-miss history of Halloween sequels, you may not be shocked to see how the latest is faring critically, though.
Dwayne Johnson Says He “Absolutely” Intends To Make Black Adam-Superman Crossover Film: “That Is The Whole Point” Of Upcoming Anti-Hero Standalone
Dwayne Johnson has confirmed that he “absolutely” intends to make a Black Adam-Superman crossover film – going so far as to say that this prospect was “the whole point” of making his forthcoming DC antihero standalone pic. Johnson’s comments came in a recent interview with...
Mila Kunis Got Booed By Jimmy Kimmel's Audience Multiple Times And Handled It Perfectly
This week, actor Mila Kunis appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote her latest film, Luckiest Girl Alive. The show, which was being filmed in Brooklyn, featured a particularly rowdy audience. After telling a hilarious story about her wardrobe mishap where she had to wear children's leggings cut to make...
Jamie Lee Curtis says she wants Lindsay Lohan to be a 'hot grandma' in a 'Freaky Friday' sequel
Jamie Lee Curtis shared her vision for a potential "Freaky Friday" sequel on "The View." Curtis said that she wants her costar Lindsay Lohan to play a "hot grandma." She added that she would like to be a "helicopter parent" to Lohan's children in the movie.
Comments / 74