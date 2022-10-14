Read full article on original website
mynews13.com
Decision 2022: The race for Florida Attorney General
The race for Florida Attorney General is set for November. Republican incumbent Ashley Moody is asking voters to have her back for another four years. Democratic challenger Aramis Ayala is asking voters if they’re satisfied with Moody, or if they think she needs to be a one-term AG. Joining...
mynews13.com
Orlo Vista residents hoping for solutions to deal with flooding
ORLO VISTA, Fla — Orlo Vista residents are still searching for answers to help address future flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. In the last five years, Orlo Vista has flooded twice, during Irma and now Ian. Curtis thinks a solution to this flooding problem involves the area's...
Rick Scott says Florida property insurance rates ‘skyrocketed’ in Ron DeSantis’ era
“People are going bare now because they can't afford it.”
D-SNAP: People affected by Hurricane Ian in these 2 counties can now apply for food assistance
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Children and Families announced that the second phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or D-SNAP will open Monday for some Central Florida counties. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. On Sunday, DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris said that Flagler,...
Governor DeSantis holds press conference in Punta Gorda
Governor Ron DeSantis will be in Punta Gorda today, hosting a press conference at the Burnt Store Marina
mynews13.com
Signup for D-SNAP’s 2nd phase starts on Monday
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) is opening its second phase of the D-SNAP program on Monday, which covers many local counties. Phase 2 of D-SNAP allows residents in Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Orange, Pinellas, and St. Johns counties to take part. Next week residents...
Gov. DeSantis says Florida's state-backed insurance agency of last resort is ‘unfortunately undercapitalized’
'We had questions early on even as the storm was hitting.'
mynews13.com
Seminole, Orange aerial mosquito treatments to get underway after Ian flooding causes spike
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Some Central Florida counties are preparing to get a recent spike in the local mosquito population because of Hurricane Ian flooding under control. On Monday, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced that about 48,000 acres in the eastern rural areas of Seminole County — including Lake Jesup, Lake Harney, Geneva, Chuluota, and Black Hammock, and Oviedo — will be treated, weather permitting, on Monday night.
Florida homeowners can soon apply for hurricane home improvement grants
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — During Florida's special legislative session, the state voted to reenact the "My Safe Florida Home" program. The program does two things: provide free home inspections to identify recommended home improvements to mitigate hurricane damage and provide grant money for eligible homeowners to make those improvements.
mynews13.com
Midterms 2022: Five states have abortion on the ballot in November
The repeal of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court sent shockwaves throughout the country — and on Nov. 8, voters are poised to rattle aftershocks with their ballots. Five states — California, Michigan, Vermont, Kentucky and Montana — have posed the future of abortion to their constituents in the upcoming midterm election.
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida real estate expert gives outlook on market
Since power, water, and cable are back on in many areas throughout Southwest Florida, you may reasonably wonder what the real estate market will look like in the future. WINK News spoke with real estate expert Denny Grimes to get some perspective on the situation. WINK News asked Grimes what...
mynews13.com
Once again, Georgia looks to be center of political universe in 2022 midterms
Georgia is the final stop in Spectrum News’ three-state tour of important battleground states after Pennsylvania and Arizona, where elections will likely impact the balance of power in Congress – and in turn, the lives of Americans across the country. With Election Day three weeks away, early voting...
mynews13.com
State report reveals 12 injuries, medical emergencies at Florida theme parks
ORLANDO, Fla. — An 83-year-old man with a pre-existing condition had a medical emergency while riding the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at Magic Kingdom last month and later died, according to a recently released state report. What You Need To Know. Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has...
5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very...
mynews13.com
Campaign signs with hidden razors appear in yards in Pennsylvania town
Police in Upper Makefield Township, Pennsylvania — in the southeast corner of the state nestled along the New Jersey border — say a campaign sign placed in a resident’s yard without their permission was booby-trapped with razor blades along its edges. What You Need To Know. Police...
mynews13.com
New York advocates urge Hochul to sign comptroller oversight bill
Back in 2011, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo and legislative leaders passed a budget deal that stripped the state comptroller’s office of oversight powers that it had had for over a century. Now, over 30 organizations have signed onto a memo of support urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign a bill that would restore many of those oversight powers. John Kaehny, executive director of Reinvent Albany, told Capital Tonight that if Gov. Hochul wants to fulfill her promise of a “new era of transparency," she needs to sign this bill into law.
fox35orlando.com
Most of Hurricane Ian's 100-plus victims in Florida died by drowning, data shows
The deaths of more than 100 people in Florida have been attributed to Hurricane Ian, and most of those fatalities were the result of drowning. Ian slammed into the Fort Myers area of Southwest Florida on Sept. 28 as a Category 4 hurricane with 150-mph winds. Those terrible winds pushed ashore feet of water from the Gulf of Mexico that tore across barrier islands and gutted buildings along the coast.
After Hurricane Ian, USDA Announces Approval of D-SNAP for Florida Disaster Areas
USDA announces D-SNAP approval for Ian victimsFlorida Daily. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently announced that low-income Florida residents recovering from Hurricane Ian could be eligible for assistance from the USDA’s Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP).
Florida P-EBT Program Extended – Eligible Families to receive $391 per Student in Fall 2022
If you’re wondering if Florida families are getting P-EBT again in 2022, the answer is YES. A new round of Pandemic EBT Funding has been approved for Florida students to cover Summer 2022 through the Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Program (Summer P-EBT). Although the program is for summer 2022, funds are just now being issued in October and November.
