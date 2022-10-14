ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

mynews13.com

Decision 2022: The race for Florida Attorney General

The race for Florida Attorney General is set for November. Republican incumbent Ashley Moody is asking voters to have her back for another four years. Democratic challenger Aramis Ayala is asking voters if they’re satisfied with Moody, or if they think she needs to be a one-term AG. Joining...
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Orlo Vista residents hoping for solutions to deal with flooding

ORLO VISTA, Fla — Orlo Vista residents are still searching for answers to help address future flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. In the last five years, Orlo Vista has flooded twice, during Irma and now Ian. Curtis thinks a solution to this flooding problem involves the area's...
ORLOVISTA, FL
mynews13.com

Signup for D-SNAP’s 2nd phase starts on Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) is opening its second phase of the D-SNAP program on Monday, which covers many local counties. Phase 2 of D-SNAP allows residents in Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Orange, Pinellas, and St. Johns counties to take part. Next week residents...
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Seminole, Orange aerial mosquito treatments to get underway after Ian flooding causes spike

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Some Central Florida counties are preparing to get a recent spike in the local mosquito population because of Hurricane Ian flooding under control. On Monday, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced that about 48,000 acres in the eastern rural areas of Seminole County — including Lake Jesup, Lake Harney, Geneva, Chuluota, and Black Hammock, and Oviedo — will be treated, weather permitting, on Monday night.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Midterms 2022: Five states have abortion on the ballot in November

The repeal of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court sent shockwaves throughout the country — and on Nov. 8, voters are poised to rattle aftershocks with their ballots. Five states — California, Michigan, Vermont, Kentucky and Montana — have posed the future of abortion to their constituents in the upcoming midterm election.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida real estate expert gives outlook on market

Since power, water, and cable are back on in many areas throughout Southwest Florida, you may reasonably wonder what the real estate market will look like in the future. WINK News spoke with real estate expert Denny Grimes to get some perspective on the situation. WINK News asked Grimes what...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
mynews13.com

State report reveals 12 injuries, medical emergencies at Florida theme parks

ORLANDO, Fla. — An 83-year-old man with a pre-existing condition had a medical emergency while riding the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at Magic Kingdom last month and later died, according to a recently released state report. What You Need To Know. Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has...
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

New York advocates urge Hochul to sign comptroller oversight bill

Back in 2011, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo and legislative leaders passed a budget deal that stripped the state comptroller’s office of oversight powers that it had had for over a century. Now, over 30 organizations have signed onto a memo of support urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign a bill that would restore many of those oversight powers. John Kaehny, executive director of Reinvent Albany, told Capital Tonight that if Gov. Hochul wants to fulfill her promise of a “new era of transparency," she needs to sign this bill into law.
NEW YORK STATE
fox35orlando.com

Most of Hurricane Ian's 100-plus victims in Florida died by drowning, data shows

The deaths of more than 100 people in Florida have been attributed to Hurricane Ian, and most of those fatalities were the result of drowning. Ian slammed into the Fort Myers area of Southwest Florida on Sept. 28 as a Category 4 hurricane with 150-mph winds. Those terrible winds pushed ashore feet of water from the Gulf of Mexico that tore across barrier islands and gutted buildings along the coast.
FORT MYERS, FL

