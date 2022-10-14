MISSOURI (KCTV) - The Missouri Department of Transportation is “preparing for the worst” while trying to stretch its limited resources ahead of the winter season. On the eve of its statewide winter weather drill Thursday, the department is warning of a “critical shortage” of snow plow operators, saying it is 30 percent below the staffing it needs to cover more than one shift in a statewide winter storm.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO