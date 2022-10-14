Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Kelly administration awards nearly $2.4 million for law enforcement and crime prevention
TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Wednesday that nearly $2.4 million would be awarded to 27 Kansas agencies in an effort to strengthen law enforcement, prevent crime and support crime victims. The funding comes from the Federal Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance (JAG) Program. “I commend the...
KCTV 5
Missouri commission recommends raising starting salaries for teachers
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A Missouri commission aiming to bring in teachers and retain them is recommending an immediate increase in starting salaries. The National Education Association currently ranks Missouri 50th in the nation for starting teacher pay at $33,000. The commission also recommends the state make other moves to better education, such as growing support for mental health resources for staff, tuition assistance for teachers, and salary supplement for filling high-needs positions.
KCTV 5
Spire rate hike request gets pushback from customers, state regulatory agency staff
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Your natural gas bill could go up in a few months if a Spire Gas rate hike request is approved. The company is asking Missouri regulators for a rate increase of nearly 13% for Western Missouri. Tuesday night, the Missouri Public Service Commission heard from...
KCTV 5
MoDOT facing ‘critical shortage,’ 30 percent understaffed ahead of winter season
MISSOURI (KCTV) - The Missouri Department of Transportation is “preparing for the worst” while trying to stretch its limited resources ahead of the winter season. On the eve of its statewide winter weather drill Thursday, the department is warning of a “critical shortage” of snow plow operators, saying it is 30 percent below the staffing it needs to cover more than one shift in a statewide winter storm.
KCTV 5
Proposed natural gas rate hike could increase bills by 13%; public meeting Tuesday in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri Public Service Commission will hold a public meeting Tuesday evening in Kansas City, on the heels of a proposal by Spire to increase natural gas bills by almost 13 percent. Spire first requested the increase this past spring, noting that it would increase...
KCTV 5
Federal offices in Kansas gear up for election day to deter fraud, violence
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Federal offices in the Sunflower State are gearing up for election day in an attempt to deter election fraud and violence. United States Attorney for the District of Kansas Duston Slinkard announced on Tuesday, Oct. 18, that Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared Maag will lead efforts in his office to connect with the Justice Department’s nationwide Election Day Program for the Nov. 8 general election.
KCTV 5
Missouri withdraws money from management firm in political move
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri’s State Treasurer announced the Missouri State Employees Retirement System (MOSERS) has sold all public equities managed by BlackRock, Inc., pulling approximately $500 million in pension funds from the investment manager. “We should not allow asset managers such as BlackRock, who have demonstrated that they...
KCTV 5
ATF investigating string of burglaries at 3 firearms businesses in KC metro
BASEHOR, Kan. (KCTV) - ATF investigators are searching for a group of thieves who rammed their way inside three businesses in the Kansas City metro during a rash of gun store burglaries. The suspects targeted businesses in De Soto and Basehor in Kansas, and Northmoor in Missouri. Business owners reported...
