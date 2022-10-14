ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Missouri commission recommends raising starting salaries for teachers

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A Missouri commission aiming to bring in teachers and retain them is recommending an immediate increase in starting salaries. The National Education Association currently ranks Missouri 50th in the nation for starting teacher pay at $33,000. The commission also recommends the state make other moves to better education, such as growing support for mental health resources for staff, tuition assistance for teachers, and salary supplement for filling high-needs positions.
MoDOT facing ‘critical shortage,’ 30 percent understaffed ahead of winter season

MISSOURI (KCTV) - The Missouri Department of Transportation is “preparing for the worst” while trying to stretch its limited resources ahead of the winter season. On the eve of its statewide winter weather drill Thursday, the department is warning of a “critical shortage” of snow plow operators, saying it is 30 percent below the staffing it needs to cover more than one shift in a statewide winter storm.
Federal offices in Kansas gear up for election day to deter fraud, violence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Federal offices in the Sunflower State are gearing up for election day in an attempt to deter election fraud and violence. United States Attorney for the District of Kansas Duston Slinkard announced on Tuesday, Oct. 18, that Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared Maag will lead efforts in his office to connect with the Justice Department’s nationwide Election Day Program for the Nov. 8 general election.
Missouri withdraws money from management firm in political move

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri’s State Treasurer announced the Missouri State Employees Retirement System (MOSERS) has sold all public equities managed by BlackRock, Inc., pulling approximately $500 million in pension funds from the investment manager. “We should not allow asset managers such as BlackRock, who have demonstrated that they...
