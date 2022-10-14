ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

Nicki Minaj Called Latto A “Karen” And Latto Got #40YearOldBully Trending — Here’s The Latest In The Female Rap Twitter Wars

By Steffi Cao
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CV0F9_0iZRZhUh00

The Queen of Rap is beefing on Twitter again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pUsmU_0iZRZhUh00
Bryan Bedder / Variety via Getty Images

It started on Thursday, when Nicki Minaj posted a livestream captioned “Dear Grammys.” In the video, she revealed her frustrations that her single “Super Freaky Girl” had been moved out of the rap category into pop, pointing out that rapper Latto’s “Big Energy” had not.

Instagram: @nickiminaj

Just a reminder: Grammy nominations aren’t announced til November. But Latto, a 23-year-old rapper from Ohio, had her first mainstream hit with 2021’s "Big Energy" and clearly Minaj thinks she's in with a chance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OBot8_0iZRZhUh00
YouTube / Via youtube.com

On her Instagram livestream, Minaj said that she felt her songs and Latto’s songs should be competing in the same genre, based on their respective productions, and that she felt there was a larger industry movement against her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B6J4A_0iZRZhUh00
Instagram / Via Instagram: @nickiminaj

“They stay moving the goalposts when it comes to me,” said Minaj in the livestream. “If you can’t tell by now there is a concerted effort to give new artists things they don’t deserve, over artists who have been deserving for many years.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rmtNL_0iZRZhUh00
Rich Fury / Getty Images for Billboard

The criticism broke down into public argument when Minaj later posted a text from Latto on Twitter. “I agree w u however because of where we left off ion think u need to bring my name/song up to prove ur point,” the now-deleted screenshot read.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v2L2g_0iZRZhUh00
Axelle / FilmMagic

Minaj added the comment: “This Karen has probably mentioned my name in over 100 interviews... but today, scratch off decides to be silent; rather than speak up for the black woman she called her biggest inspiration.”

my tl be so funny cause there is the nicki and latto beef and then theres nct stans having the time of their lives

@SUMMERTlMEFLO 03:31 AM - 14 Oct 2022

Latto has said repeatedly in interviews that Minaj is her idol and someone she has always looked up to, and that she hopes to collaborate with her one day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sM5nG_0iZRZhUh00
YouTube / Via youtube.com

After Minaj started targetting her on Thursday, Latto began replying on Twitter. “1st of all I texted u cause I didn’t wanna do the internet sht w sum1 I looked up to,” she said . “I do agree but the way u going about it seems malicious.”

I’ve ignored countless subtweets since March and instead addressed u in the dm. You’re asking why I didn’t speak up in ur defense… it’s the same answer I gave u when u asked why I didn’t congratulate you. Ur literally older than my mom tryna be a bully @NICKIMINAJ

@Latto 03:04 AM - 14 Oct 2022

More past behind-the-scenes drama bubbled to the surface, as Latto began sharing how she felt mistreated by Minaj in the past.

Instagram: @latto777

Latto, whose given name is Alyssa Michelle Stephens, posted some of Minaj’s past tweets in which Minaj told her fans to stop posting a “dud” on her timeline and several others subtly aimed at Latto. “With all this being said this wasn’t JUST about a Grammy category,” Latto, 23, said . “U literally told me I’m not ‘flourishing’ and no one cares about my ‘little song’ otp lol @NICKIMINAJ.” Latto then posted a recording she’d made of a conversation between the two of them.

Lemme specify I’m sorry. Im delusional for saying “we’re” (newer female rappers) are flourishing &amp; u said no one cares about my little song LYRICS my bad. FYI I only recorded cause I KNOW who tf I’m playing wit #40yroldbully https://t.co/0Yu8GpRrnk

@Latto 08:16 AM - 14 Oct 2022

She also shared a screenshotted DM conversation in which she had confronted Minaj about the shade.

I literally named u as my dream collab multiple times in multiple interviews… like I told u otp I looked up to u… u still never answered my question about where the random shade started coming from https://t.co/DpKSKepkVQ

@Latto 04:06 AM - 14 Oct 2022

It quickly devolved into a flurry of accusations that brought up several past controversies: Latto hit out at Minaj for her marriage to Kenneth Petty, who is a convicted sex offender , while Minaj accused Latto of using ghostwriters .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vaMAn_0iZRZhUh00
James Devaney / GC Images

“super freaky grandma is married AND related to fucking rapists. You ain’t gone bully me BITCH! My idol turned rival now u hating!” Latto wrote.

BEEN subbing… super freaky grandma is married AND related to fucking rapists. You ain’t gone bully me BITCH! My idol turned rival now u hating! https://t.co/SGc78CZqDc

@Latto 04:30 AM - 14 Oct 2022

“I’ve never raped anyone. I’ve inspired millions. You’re one of them BOZO,” Minaj responded in a later-deleted tweet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kuWwY_0iZRZhUh00
Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

As all this was unfolding, fans quickly began reacting in real time, with many criticizing Minaj, 40, for fighting with Latto, who is 17 years younger. “Been literally arguing with people half your age for a month straight now. Give it tf up ma’am,” said one .

Nicki Minaj is ACTUALLY doing to these young girls exactly what she accused Lil Kim of doing to her in 07/08… Babygirl going out SAD! #40yearoldbully

@DizneyGolightly 10:39 AM - 14 Oct 2022

Barbz quickly came to Minaj’s defense as well. “nicki can defend herself,” another tweeted . “i get it. but im so sick of her getting bullied and gaslit by the entire industry and nobody ever coming to her defense. that shit is so weird to me. if you call her your sis, why you can't ever publicly defend her?”

All because Nicki said “Big Energy” is a pop song that Latto months ago stated was a pop song. 💀💀💀💀

@fromdabasement 05:48 AM - 14 Oct 2022

Others pointed out how confusing the entire situation has gotten as it’s escalated. “All this to lose to Jack Harlow...,” radio show host Scottie Beam tweeted .

Jack Harlow accepting Best Rap Song at the Grammys while Nicki and Latto fighting

@DiaryOfKeysus 04:01 AM - 14 Oct 2022

Everybody watching this Nicki Minaj vs Latto twitter beef

@KingJosiah54 05:13 AM - 14 Oct 2022

Grammy categorization has long been a point of dissatisfaction among many artists who make music in predominantly Black and Latinx genres. In 2017, Drake publicly criticized his awarding for “Hotline Bling” as Best Rap Song, saying he felt it “wasn’t a rap song” and should have competed in pop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lszTz_0iZRZhUh00
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

In 2020, Diddy called out the categorization issues at a pre-Grammy gala, saying “To be honest... Black music has never been respected by the Grammys.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uMxH4_0iZRZhUh00
Terence Rushin / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

This argument between Minaj and Latto is the latest in a series of arguments between Minaj and other women in rap.

cardi subbing JT Offset&amp; Saweetie

@WriteARapSis 12:00 AM - 07 Oct 2022

Many eminent figures, including City Girls’ JT , Cardi B , Azealia Banks , as well as Minaj and Latto, have been involved in social media tension for weeks, largely in a proxy battle between Nicki Minaj and other rappers over what being a woman in rap should look like.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bqGSK_0iZRZhUh00
Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

Many fans pointed out that the legacy of women rappers has often been fraught with fights and suspicion, with opportunities for solidarity being overshadowed by territory-marking.

All of this Nicki and Latto stuff is making me think about these old interviews with Lil Kim. Kim story never changed. It’s like at a certain point……Is everybody trippin? Or is it her? https://t.co/9oU4Qis2Gu

@Homebaawdy 06:11 AM - 14 Oct 2022

Lil’ Kim became a related trending topic on Twitter, with many resharing an old interview in which Kim said Minaj “wanted to be the only female out there.” Some pointed out that many of Lil’ Kim’s feelings toward Minaj were the same as Latto’s.

….. Friendly reminder Lil’Kim said all this would happen and people laughed, called her jealous, and everything else.

@Vince_Aries 03:09 AM - 14 Oct 2022

The 2023 Grammy nominations will be officially announced on Nov. 15. BuzzFeed News has reached out to Minaj, Latto, and the Recording Academy for comment.

Yall owe Lil Kim the biggest apology ever. Because she warned everybody.

@kamiron_ 03:34 AM - 14 Oct 2022

More on this

Comments / 0

Related
K97.5

Latto Slams Nicki Minaj, Twitter Beef Is On: “Ur Older Than My Mom Tryna Be A Bully”

Seems like Big Latto has had enough. The Atlanta rapper took to Twitter to slam Nicki Minaj for what she described as months of subtweets. https://twitter.com/latto/status/1580756435084115968 And she didn’t pull any punches. “I’ve ignored countless subtweets since March and instead addressed u in the dm,” tweeted Latto, @’ing Minaj, so you know it’s real. “You’re […] The post Latto Slams Nicki Minaj, Twitter Beef Is On: “Ur Older Than My Mom Tryna Be A Bully” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Meek Mill & Boosie Badazz Believe DaBaby Is Being Blackballed Following Low Album Sales

Meek Mill and Boosie Badazz have both spoken out in defense of DaBaby amid claims he’s being blackballed by the music industry. Earlier this week, Akademiks reported the North Carolina rapper’s latest album Baby On Baby 2 is projected to earn 16,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, placing it outside of the top 20 on the Billboard 200.
MUSIC
TMZ.com

Lil Kim Reaffirms Cardi B Allegiance in Wake of Nicki Minaj, JT Beef

Lil Kim is reaffirming her allegiance with Cardi B ... and probably at the perfect time too, because her BFF just might be heading into a full-scale rap war. The legendary rapper is set to kick off BET's "Rap City" reboot, and in an upcoming interview with host Big Tigger ... Kim gushed over her friendship with Cardi, and even admitted to taking her advice when it comes to navigating life and career.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” Kicked Out of Grammy Rap Category, Will Compete in Pop (Exclusive)

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” is spending its eighth week on top of Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs chart, but at the Grammys, the song will compete in the pop category. Minaj originally submitted the track — which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart in August — to the rap categories at the Grammys, but the decision was overturned by the Recording Academy’s rap committee, according to a source. That group determined that Minaj’s playful and pop-sounding song sampling Rick James’ 1981 classic “Super Freak” should compete for best pop solo performance instead of rap awards.More from The Hollywood ReporterGovernor...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Joe Budden Names The Best Rapper Alive

Joe Budden isn’t one to mince his words on the mic. The New Jersey native joined Brian “B.Dot” Miller for an episode of Brackets where he crowned the best rapper alive. In his first return to his old Complex studio, Joe Budden finally narrowed it down to a final four, which included JAY-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne and J. Cole.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Fan Attempts To Snatch Rapper's Wig During Rolling Loud NY: Video

Nicki Minaj's fans go undeniably hard for her, but even their love for the Queen of Rap won't prevent them from attempting to snatch her wig from time to time. During her star-studded set at Rolling Loud New York this weekend, the 39-year-old made quite an impression on fans, bringing out guests like Lil Uzi Vert to perform their 2017 collab track, "The Way Life Goes," as well as names like BIA, G Herbo, and Fivio Foreign, but those weren't even the most talk-about moments from her headlining set.
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Kanye West Declares ‘War’ on Diddy, Says He’s Going to Use Puff as Example

Kanye West has declared war on Diddy after Puff recently shared his disapproval of Ye's "White Lives Matter" shirts. On Friday morning (Oct. 7), Kanye West began sharing a text conversation between himself and Diddy, in which Diddy appears to want to talk face-to-face about the controversy Ye has stirred up with his "White Lives Matter" shirts and comments about ending the Black Lives Matter movement. The entertainers began texting after apparently having a phone conversation that Ye was not feeling.
TENNIS
American Songwriter

The 22 Best 90s Hip-Hop Artists

If you ask any hip-hop fan, most will tell you that the 1990s was the Golden Age of the genre. (Though the 1980s weren’t half-bad either.) But for anyone who grew up in the era of Snoop Dogg, Tupac, Eminem, and Missy Elliott, you know what decade really reigns supreme.
HIP HOP
sheenmagazine.com

Malibu Babie: From Co-Producing For Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion To Releasing Her Own SIngle “IBTC”

Malibu Babie is having one of the best years of her career, having worked with two of hip-hop’s biggest female artists: co-producing Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” along with Megan Thee Stallion’s “Her.” Both records continue to chart and break history, and the fact she gets to work with both superstars is nothing short of a blessing.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Diddy Drops Video for ‘Gotta Move On’ Remix, Which Includes Ashanti’s Apparent Response to Irv Gotti

Diddy kicks off the weekend on a generous note. After delivering a bundle of “Gotta Move On” remix, Diddy returned with the officially video for the Ashanti and Yung Miami-assisted version. The track, dubbed the “Queens Remix,” finds Ashanti addressing a past flame who simply can’t get over her. Many suspect the singer was referencing Irv Gotti, who was widely criticized for sharing intimate details about their alleged fling more than 20 years ago.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Nicki Minaj Calls Out Grammys for Moving ‘Super Freaky Girl’ From Rap to Pop, Claims Latto Is Treated Differently

Nicki Minaj is protesting the Recording Academy shifting her “Super Freaky Girl” from consideration in the Grammys’ rap division to a pop category, saying that she would be OK with the shift if it were applied consistently to other artists that straddle the crossover line, which she believes is not the case. “I have no prob being moved out the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY,” Minaj tweeted late Thursday, in response to her submission being moved out of her chosen category. “If SFG (‘Super Freaky Girl’) has 2B moved out RAP then so does Big...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Gives Update On 'Watch The Throne 2' With JAY-Z

Kanye West has reignited excitement for Watch The Throne 2 by seemingly confirming a sequel to his and JAY-Z’s 2011 album is in the works. In an early segment from his latest Drink Champs interview tweeted out by N.O.R.E. on Saturday (October 15), the controversial Chicago rapper gave an update on the long-awaited project, which is apparently back on the cards.
BEAUTY & FASHION
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

17K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy