For a party that has developed a reputation for regicide over the past few years, Conservative MPs still have a habit of delaying the inevitable. Theresa May limped on for nearly two years after her authority was destroyed by the loss of the Tory majority. There was a slow ebbing of power – and various failed plots – before she was eventually forced to say she’d go. Boris Johnson was pushed out months after the Partygate scandal first broke. MPs kept stepping back from their anonymous threats to the point that Johnson’s team began to believe it was all a bluff. It was only after a scandal involving the deputy chief whip that they went in for the kill.

2 DAYS AGO