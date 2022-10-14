ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, NJ

GoColumbialions.com

Ivy League Women’s Basketball Media Day

NEW YORK – The Ivy League held a virtual Women's Basketball Media Day on Tuesday. Representatives from all eight member institutions participated, including Columbia head coach Megan Griffith, senior Kaitlyn Davis and junior Abbey Hsu. Columbia's full press conference can be accessed here. "We're excited … We got a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GoColumbialions.com

DeNight Delivers Late Wonder Strike to Keep Lions Unbeaten

NEW YORK — Will DeNight sent home a perfect free-kick goal in the 86th minute and the Columbia men's soccer team held on to draw Princeton, 1-1, Saturday afternoon at Rocco B. Commisso Soccer Stadium. DeNight's goal came after the Tigers (4-4-2, 1-1-1 Ivy) had broken through in the...
PRINCETON, NJ
GoColumbialions.com

Women's Soccer Battles Princeton To A Draw

NEW YORK — Columbia women's soccer (6-3-3, 2-1-1 IVY) extended its three-game unbeaten streak with a scoreless draw against Princeton (7-5-1, 1-2-1 IVY) in a Saturday night Ivy League matchup at Rocco B. Commisso Soccer Stadium. The Lions finished with five shots on goal, led by Ania Prussak's two...
PRINCETON, NJ

