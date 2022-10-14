Read full article on original website
Arctic Ocean found to be a biological "treasure trove"
A new project will identify unique species and assess their extinction risk. This work aims to help benchmark biodiversity change in the Arctic Ocean and guide conservation efforts. Arctic ecosystems are among the most impacted by global warming. The Arctic Ocean is an indicator of climate change consequences, yet it...
Ocean warming could be devastating to all living creatures
As Earth’s atmosphere traps more heat under the influence of greenhouse gases, the oceans become warmer. This means that, ideally, if we wish to understand how much Earth’s climate has changed, we need to look at the warming of the oceans. The oceans have a massive thermal inertia (are slow to heat up) and have been able to absorb around 90 percent of the Earth’s increasing heat load, but they have been warming inexorably for many decades. The implications of this change in ocean heat content, which is unlikely to stop any time soon, are likely to be devastating to natural systems and to all living creatures.
New whale species is already threatened with extinction
At the beginning of 2021, a team of scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has identified a new species of whales in the Gulf of Mexico, which they called Rice’s whale or the Gulf of Mexico whale. This majestic animal can grow up 42 feet in length and weighs 60,000 pounds (roughly the weight of a firetruck). Unfortunately, these whales are at risk of extinction, the entire species currently consisting of just about 50 individuals.
Hurricanes are becoming too costly for the United States
Tropical cyclones are among the most costly and harmful of natural disasters. Annual global damages due to these meteorological events stand at more than $26bn and this only looks set to increase in future. In the US, tropical cyclones have caused more than half of all damages attributed to extreme weather since 1980. In a new study, published in Environmental Research Letters, scientists from Potsdam University in the Netherlands revisit Hurricane Harvey, one of the most destructive tropical cyclones to hit the U.S., and assess the possible economic repercussions under different scenarios of increased global warming.
Blue snailfish discovered in the darkest ocean depths
Snailfish are found in all of the world’s oceans, at depths varying from shallow intertidal to the deepest oceanic trenches. Of the approximately 400 identified species, 20 are known from the eastern Pacific, off the west coast of South America. Although the shallow-living species are relatively well studied, those that inhabit the deepest oceanic habitat, known as the hadal zone, are not well known.
Alaska cancels snow crab season due to massive decline
Recently, Alaska officials cancelled several crab harvests in an unprecedented conservation effort which sent shock waves through the region’s crabbing industry. After canceling the fall Bristol Bay red king crab harvest, the authorities have now announced – for the first time on record – that they will be holding off the winter harvest of snow crab too.
Why did mushrooms evolve psychedelic properties?
Psychedelic compounds found in “magic mushrooms” are increasingly being recognized as a potential treatment for psychological issues such as depression, anxiety, compulsive disorders, or addictions. Now, a new project funded by the Leverhulme Trust and conducted at the University of Plymouth will aim to elucidate how these compounds evolved and what role they play in the natural world.
Grazing animals play a key role in stabilizing soil carbon
A new study led by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has revealed that large herbivores like yak play a very important role in the stability of soil carbon in grazing ecosystems. By studying soil composition in the Spiti region of the Himalayas, the researchers found that soil carbon levels are less stable in the absence of grazing animals.
Wildlife populations declined dramatically in recent years
According to a recently released assessment by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), wild populations of monitored animal species have plummeted by nearly 70 percent over the past half a century – a “devastating” loss to nature caused mainly by human activities. Moreover, in biodiversity-rich areas such as Latin America or the Caribbean, wildlife population loss was found to be as high as 94 percent.
Hurricanes will continue to become more intense
By examining data on the past four decades of hurricane activity and the conditions that shaped them, a team of researchers from Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) has found that the U.S. Atlantic Coast is becoming a breeding ground for rapidly intensifying massive hurricanes, due to climate change and other environmental conditions that beget increasingly severe storms.
Lizards that eat fire ants develop greater immunity
Fire ants are an invasive species in the southeastern United States which are currently expanding their range due to climate change. When they sting, they inject significant amounts of venom that triggers immune responses in various animal species, ranging from lizards and livestock to humans. In eastern fence lizards –...
Did the Moon form almost instantly?
Today’s Video of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features a computer simulation of how the Moon may have formed. The research suggests that the Moon formed within a matter of hours after a collision between the Earth and a Mars-sized astronomical object called Theia. Researchers at the University...
