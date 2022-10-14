ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

WJTV 12

Mississippi Forestry Commission issues statewide Wildland Fire Alert

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) issued a statewide Wildland Fire Alert. The MFC encouraged the public to postpone unnecessary outdoor burning activities until drought conditions improve. The state has experienced little to no rainfall over the last few weeks. According to officials, the MFC has responded to 227 wildfires, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Heating equipment responsible for 9 fire deaths in Mississippi this year

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There have been nine heating-related fire deaths so far in 2022, out of 52 fire deaths statewide. There were 84 fire deaths statewide in 2021. Fifteen of those were heating-related. As cooler temperatures return, officials said neighbors should check the safety of their heating equipment. “Many Mississippians will soon turn on […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Jackson business accused of denying overtime to workers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Department of Labor recovered $44,280 in back wages and liquidated damages for two employees of a Jackson ground delivery contractor. Officials said the business failed to compensate the employees for work they did off-the-clock from their homes. Investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour Division found that Douglas Inc. – operating […]
JACKSON, MS
kicks96news.com

Child dies in 4-wheeler crash in Leake County

A five-year-old girl from Leake County was killed in a four-wheeler wreck over the weekend. Emergency Medical Services and Leake County Deputies responded to a call at 3:31 p.m. on Sunday, October 16th reporting a four-wheeler accident involving a child. The crash happened in a field near the family’s residence...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Grieving family blames justice system, mental healthcare in Mississippi for murder tragedy

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After a coast pastor was allegedly killed by her own son in a Gulfport stabbing, family members are crying out for help. They say for years they’ve been working to get the mental health care their family member needs, all to no avail. Now, they are calling on the state of Mississippi to step up to prevent these kinds of tragedies from happening again.
GULFPORT, MS
WLBT

12-year-old airlifted to UMMC after being struck by car

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -A 12-year-old girl was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center after being reportedly accidentally run over at the Lone Oak Apartments on Sunday. Jones County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Lance Chancellor said Sunday night said the accident occurred when the girl reportedly ran out in...
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

My Heart is Broken, Why? Why? Why?

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Many of you saw the news Sunday concerning two Ole Miss students involved in a hit-and-run. The young man (Walker Fielder) died and his friend girl Blanche Williamson is in serious condition. From what I understand, the couple was at a bar in Oxford. Some “na na” took place with several people filming the altercation. Walker is a gentle soul. He is not a hot head. He and his friend left the bar. The trouble makers followed Walker and Blanche and got into their truck running over the couple leaving the scene of the accident. The driver and passenger are now in custody.
OXFORD, MS
Magnolia State Live

True crime podcast shines spotlight on case of Mississippi toddlers missing for 30 years — last seen at 1992 Mother’s Day gathering

A weekly true crime broadcast followed by thousands of listeners across the globe, turned its attention to Southwest Mississippi and the case of two toddlers who went missing 30 years ago without a trace. Ashley Flowers of the podcast Crime Junkies spent an hour in the podcast’s newest episode reviewing...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Coroner: Body recovered from house fire in Richland

RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A body was recovered from a house fire in Richland, according to Rankin County Coroner David Ruth. Public Information Officer Allison McDonald says the incident happened on Thomas Street at 5:35 a.m. Sunday. The Richland Fire Department and a deputy state fire marshal responded to the...
RICHLAND, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Reception announced for Dr. Edney and Dr. Turner

The Honorable Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. and Project CHAMPIONS will be celebrating the new leadership of the Mississippi State Department of Health and are inviting you to join them for this momentous occasion. Dr. Daniel Edney has been promoted as our new State Health Officer. Dr. Edney served the Vicksburg community for more than 30 thirty years in his private practice before joining the Mississippi State Department of Health. Dr. Edney is one of Vicksburg’s finest and we are so honored to celebrate him. Dr. Justin Turner has been selected as our new Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Turner is the youngest and first African American to hold this position. Dr. Turner is the CEO of Turner Care, LLC, he is the recipient of numerous community awards and is dedicated to a healthier Mississippi. His commitment to service is unparalleled. In the words of Dr. Edney about Dr. Turner, “Service is not just what he does – it’s who he is.”
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

JPD investigate Greenwood Avenue homicide

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson police are investigating after a man was found shot inside his vehicle Monday night in the 2800 block of Greenwood Avenue. According to Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, police received a call at 9:14 p.m. about the shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim, Christopher Wansley, 43, inside his SUV vehicle suffering […]
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

2 killed Saturday in Covington County collision

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-car collision in Covington County Saturday morning left two men dead. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said troopers responded about 7:30 a.m. Saturday to a crash site near the intersection of U.S. 84 and Salem Church Road. MHP said a preliminary investigation discovered a 2016...
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Lane closures announced for Mississippi River bridge

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (La DOTD) announced there will be closures on eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 20 across the Mississippi River bridge. The lane closures will be from Monday, October 24 through Sunday, November 27. The closure will allow contractors and crews to perform […]
VICKSBURG, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Student Killed in Hit-and-Run; Second Victim Critically Injured

An Ole Miss student was killed early Sunday morning just off the downtown Square by a hit-and-run driver. Another victim was critically injured. According to the Oxford Police Department, at about 1:14 a.m. Sunday, OPD received a 911 call that two people were injured in the parking lot behind City Hall.
OXFORD, MS

