Fire destroys former Mississippi small-town grocery store
A fire in a former Monticello grocery store quickly overtook the entire building Sunday afternoon. At approximately 4:15 p.m., a fire started in the former grocery store as workers were in the process of salvaging steel. The fire may have started from sparks thrown by a grinder, Monticello Fire Chief Will Boyd said.
Mississippi Forestry Commission issues statewide Wildland Fire Alert
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) issued a statewide Wildland Fire Alert. The MFC encouraged the public to postpone unnecessary outdoor burning activities until drought conditions improve. The state has experienced little to no rainfall over the last few weeks. According to officials, the MFC has responded to 227 wildfires, […]
Heating equipment responsible for 9 fire deaths in Mississippi this year
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There have been nine heating-related fire deaths so far in 2022, out of 52 fire deaths statewide. There were 84 fire deaths statewide in 2021. Fifteen of those were heating-related. As cooler temperatures return, officials said neighbors should check the safety of their heating equipment. “Many Mississippians will soon turn on […]
Jackson business accused of denying overtime to workers
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Department of Labor recovered $44,280 in back wages and liquidated damages for two employees of a Jackson ground delivery contractor. Officials said the business failed to compensate the employees for work they did off-the-clock from their homes. Investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour Division found that Douglas Inc. – operating […]
Second suspect in death of University of Mississippi student captured; truck involved in accident located
The second suspect in the death of an Ole Miss student early Sunday has been arrested. According to the Oxford Police Department, Seth Rokitka was taken into custody at 8:30 a.m. Monday. His truck was found wrecked in Marshall County. It has since been recovered and impounded. Rokitka and Tristan...
kicks96news.com
Child dies in 4-wheeler crash in Leake County
A five-year-old girl from Leake County was killed in a four-wheeler wreck over the weekend. Emergency Medical Services and Leake County Deputies responded to a call at 3:31 p.m. on Sunday, October 16th reporting a four-wheeler accident involving a child. The crash happened in a field near the family’s residence...
WDAM-TV
Grieving family blames justice system, mental healthcare in Mississippi for murder tragedy
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After a coast pastor was allegedly killed by her own son in a Gulfport stabbing, family members are crying out for help. They say for years they’ve been working to get the mental health care their family member needs, all to no avail. Now, they are calling on the state of Mississippi to step up to prevent these kinds of tragedies from happening again.
Oxford Eagle
Update: University confirms death of student in fatal hit-and-run; police still seeking suspects
Oxford Police continue to seek the public’s help in identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run early Sunday that left one University of Mississippi student dead and another critically injured. Ben Marsh, dean of students, released a statement Sunday afternoon about the incident. “We received the heartbreaking news that...
WLBT
12-year-old airlifted to UMMC after being struck by car
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -A 12-year-old girl was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center after being reportedly accidentally run over at the Lone Oak Apartments on Sunday. Jones County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Lance Chancellor said Sunday night said the accident occurred when the girl reportedly ran out in...
mageenews.com
My Heart is Broken, Why? Why? Why?
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Many of you saw the news Sunday concerning two Ole Miss students involved in a hit-and-run. The young man (Walker Fielder) died and his friend girl Blanche Williamson is in serious condition. From what I understand, the couple was at a bar in Oxford. Some “na na” took place with several people filming the altercation. Walker is a gentle soul. He is not a hot head. He and his friend left the bar. The trouble makers followed Walker and Blanche and got into their truck running over the couple leaving the scene of the accident. The driver and passenger are now in custody.
True crime podcast shines spotlight on case of Mississippi toddlers missing for 30 years — last seen at 1992 Mother’s Day gathering
A weekly true crime broadcast followed by thousands of listeners across the globe, turned its attention to Southwest Mississippi and the case of two toddlers who went missing 30 years ago without a trace. Ashley Flowers of the podcast Crime Junkies spent an hour in the podcast’s newest episode reviewing...
Two Mississippi men dead, one seriously injured in weekend accident
Two Mississippi men died and another suffered severe injuries in weekend two-vehicle collision. Officials from the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of U.S. 84 and Salem Church Road in Covington County Saturday morning. Preliminary investigations indicate that Eddie Tanner, 22, of Canton, was traveling...
WLBT
Coroner: Body recovered from house fire in Richland
RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A body was recovered from a house fire in Richland, according to Rankin County Coroner David Ruth. Public Information Officer Allison McDonald says the incident happened on Thomas Street at 5:35 a.m. Sunday. The Richland Fire Department and a deputy state fire marshal responded to the...
vicksburgnews.com
Reception announced for Dr. Edney and Dr. Turner
The Honorable Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. and Project CHAMPIONS will be celebrating the new leadership of the Mississippi State Department of Health and are inviting you to join them for this momentous occasion. Dr. Daniel Edney has been promoted as our new State Health Officer. Dr. Edney served the Vicksburg community for more than 30 thirty years in his private practice before joining the Mississippi State Department of Health. Dr. Edney is one of Vicksburg’s finest and we are so honored to celebrate him. Dr. Justin Turner has been selected as our new Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Turner is the youngest and first African American to hold this position. Dr. Turner is the CEO of Turner Care, LLC, he is the recipient of numerous community awards and is dedicated to a healthier Mississippi. His commitment to service is unparalleled. In the words of Dr. Edney about Dr. Turner, “Service is not just what he does – it’s who he is.”
JPD investigate Greenwood Avenue homicide
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson police are investigating after a man was found shot inside his vehicle Monday night in the 2800 block of Greenwood Avenue. According to Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, police received a call at 9:14 p.m. about the shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim, Christopher Wansley, 43, inside his SUV vehicle suffering […]
WDAM-TV
2 killed Saturday in Covington County collision
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-car collision in Covington County Saturday morning left two men dead. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said troopers responded about 7:30 a.m. Saturday to a crash site near the intersection of U.S. 84 and Salem Church Road. MHP said a preliminary investigation discovered a 2016...
Lane closures announced for Mississippi River bridge
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (La DOTD) announced there will be closures on eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 20 across the Mississippi River bridge. The lane closures will be from Monday, October 24 through Sunday, November 27. The closure will allow contractors and crews to perform […]
Attorney: Mississippi should not set execution amid lawsuit over state’s lethal injection methods
Mississippi should not set an execution date for an inmate who has been on death row 21 years because he is part of an ongoing federal lawsuit that challenges the state’s execution method, his attorney says. Thomas Edwin Loden Jr. is a former U.S. Marine Corps recruiter who was...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Student Killed in Hit-and-Run; Second Victim Critically Injured
An Ole Miss student was killed early Sunday morning just off the downtown Square by a hit-and-run driver. Another victim was critically injured. According to the Oxford Police Department, at about 1:14 a.m. Sunday, OPD received a 911 call that two people were injured in the parking lot behind City Hall.
