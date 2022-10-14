The Mound Westonka varsity football offense’s “Big Three” led the White Hawks to a 64-7 Senior Night trouncing of St. Paul Highland Park last Friday at Haddorff Field. Senior running back Tyler Albert rushed for two touchdowns, while junior quarterback Carter Reinbold accounted for six, three on the ground and three through the air, including one to his favorite target, senior Kade Tappen. The trio have accounted for 66 percent of total yards and 38 TDs on the season. ...

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 26 MINUTES AGO