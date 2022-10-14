ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Laker Pioneer

Westonka football rolls to big victory

The Mound Westonka varsity football offense’s “Big Three” led the White Hawks to a 64-7 Senior Night trouncing of St. Paul Highland Park last Friday at Haddorff Field. Senior running back Tyler Albert rushed for two touchdowns, while junior quarterback Carter Reinbold accounted for six, three on the ground and three through the air, including one to his favorite target, senior Kade Tappen. The trio have accounted for 66 percent of total yards and 38 TDs on the season. ...
HIGH SCHOOL
jambroadcasting.com

Volleyball Drops Match Against Nebraska Wesleyan 3-0

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Volleyball team lost their match against Nebraska Wesleyan University this evening 3-0. It was a tough outing for the Mountaineers this evening as they were defeated by Nebraska Wesleyan in just three sets. Leading the offense for Schreiner was senior, Kayla Lofland, and sophomore, Taylor Braxton, who both finished with a team high 6 kills. Also with a strong performance was freshman, Xera Monterosa, who finished with a team high 26 assists.
KERRVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy