Westonka football rolls to big victory
The Mound Westonka varsity football offense’s “Big Three” led the White Hawks to a 64-7 Senior Night trouncing of St. Paul Highland Park last Friday at Haddorff Field. Senior running back Tyler Albert rushed for two touchdowns, while junior quarterback Carter Reinbold accounted for six, three on the ground and three through the air, including one to his favorite target, senior Kade Tappen. The trio have accounted for 66 percent of total yards and 38 TDs on the season. ...
Several Oklahoma State football players not expected to play vs. TCU
FORT WORTH, Tex. — Several Oklahoma State football players left last week's game against Texas Tech with apparent injuries. While some of those Cowboys have recovered and are expected to be available for Saturday's showdown at TCU, there are a handful of others that will not play. According to...
Volleyball Drops Match Against Nebraska Wesleyan 3-0
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Volleyball team lost their match against Nebraska Wesleyan University this evening 3-0. It was a tough outing for the Mountaineers this evening as they were defeated by Nebraska Wesleyan in just three sets. Leading the offense for Schreiner was senior, Kayla Lofland, and sophomore, Taylor Braxton, who both finished with a team high 6 kills. Also with a strong performance was freshman, Xera Monterosa, who finished with a team high 26 assists.
Mississippi High School senior football player Travis Jones was shot and killed | Tonight’s Game cancelled
Travis Jones was a very solid football player for Lake High School in Mississippi. He had a bright future and was a starting defensive player who has racked up 20 tackles on the year. The former Farm Bureau Insurance Player of the Week was shot and killed in a drive-by...
NFL Transactions for October 14, 2022 | Presented by The Tunnel of Towers Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Cardinals re-signed WR Andre Baccellia to their PS. Dolphins placed DE Porter Gustin on the injured list. Patriots re-signed WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey to their PS. Commanders elevated CB Danny Johnson and LB Khaleke Hudson. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them...
Oklahoma high school volleyball: Tulsa Lincoln Christian wins fifth state title
One by one, members of the Tulsa Lincoln Christian High School volleyball team stepped forward to receive their medals. The Bulldogs had just defeated top-seeded Community Christian, 3-1, to win the Class 4A state volleyball championship Saturday in Sapulpa. It was their fifth state title in program history. ...
Hayden tennis wins 4A title and other Topeka-area results from state tournament
The Hayden girls tennis team made history when it won the 4A state championship in Prairie Village this weekend. Hayden (40) beat Independence (31), Trinity Academy (26), McPherson (19), Butler (17), Wellington (16), Chapman (14), Colby (121) and Wamego (9) for the state title with the individual and doubles state champions.
