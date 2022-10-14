Read full article on original website
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Mississippi High School senior football player Travis Jones was shot and killed | Tonight’s Game cancelled
Travis Jones was a very solid football player for Lake High School in Mississippi. He had a bright future and was a starting defensive player who has racked up 20 tackles on the year. The former Farm Bureau Insurance Player of the Week was shot and killed in a drive-by...
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 8
Tennessee rattled the college football world Saturday after outlasting Alabama, 52-49, in a battle of top 10 unbeatens at Neyland Stadium, taking out the Crimson Tide for the first time in Nick Saban's tenure. The win will push the Vols into the top 3 of Sunday's Week 8 Top 25 rankings according to our projection and could push Alabama outside of the top 5.
Jerry Jones Fires Back at Dan Snyder 'Dirt' Story: 'Get In Line!' Says Cowboys Owner
Jerry Jones and Dan Snyder were recently photographed together before Dallas’ win over Washington. But is the relationship still all smiles?
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum ranks the top 4 teams in CFB entering Week 8
Paul Finebaum is secretly happy right now. The SEC analyst is a Tennessee alum that just watched the Vols knock off No. 3 Alabama. With that in mind, he took to SportsCenter on ESPN Sunday morning to rank the top 4 teams in college football and give an explainer as to why.
College football point spreads, betting lines for Week 7 games
Now coming into the second half of the college football season, the conference races are heating up and we're starting to separate the contenders from the pretenders. The pretenders? Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, and Arkansas. The contenders? The usual suspects like Alabama and Ohio ...
247Sports
Clemson football: Dabo Swinney reveals stance on ACC rivalry games ahead of Florida State
Clemson picked up a much-needed 30-20 victory over N.C. State last weekend to move to improve to 6-0 on the season. Dabo Swinney’s Tigers look to keep their momentum alive as they head south on Saturday to play Florida State (4-2) in Tallahassee. Clemson has asserted itself as the pride of the ACC ever since Swinney took over in 2008, winning seven of the last 14 ACC Championships (four more than any other school in that span).
Eli Manning talks nephew Arch Manning breaking records, joining Texas Longhorns
The former NFL quarterback dished on his well-known nephew in an interview with People
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for October 14, 2022 | Presented by The Tunnel of Towers Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Cardinals re-signed WR Andre Baccellia to their PS. Dolphins placed DE Porter Gustin on the injured list. Patriots re-signed WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey to their PS. Commanders elevated CB Danny Johnson and LB Khaleke Hudson. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them...
NFL・
Saban Leads Pack of Highest-Paid College Football Coaches
Nick Saban remains college football’s highest-paid coach for the third consecutive year. According to USA Today, pay for college football head coaches experienced its greatest one-year spike in 2022 — an average increase of 15.3% since 2021. Saban is set to make $10.95 million in 2022, up from...
CBS Sports report: Fox potentially inhibiting Texas, Oklahoma's early exit from Big 12 to SEC
Texas and Oklahoma leaving the Big 12 for the SEC prior to 2025 — when their expiring grant of rights would allow such a move without having to pay gaudy sums to their soon-to-be ex-conference — was always going to lighten pocket books in Norman and Austin. Now Dennis Dodd and Chip Patterson of CBS Sports are reporting such an early departure might cost even more than expected.
Top-ranked center Aaron Bradshaw commits to Kentucky
Camden (N.J.) 5-star center Aaron Bradshaw got Kentucky's Big Blue Madness off to a strong start, beginning his official visit Friday by issuing a commitment to the Wildcats. Bradshaw (7-0, 210), who is the top-ranked center and No. 4 overall prospect in the 2023 class according to 247Sports, chose UK over the NBA G League, Louisville, Texas, and USC among others.
Sporting News
College Football Playoff picture for Week 8: Tennessee, Alabama trade places after 52-49 thriller
The "Neyland Knuckleball” threw the biggest curve into the College Football Playoff picture to date. Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field cleared the uprights on a sideways trajectory, and No. 6 Tennessee broke a 15-game losing streak to No. 3 Alabama in a 52-49 thriller that met the "Game of the Year" credentials.
Ohio State Stays At No. 2 In AP Top 25 Poll Following Off Week
The Buckeyes received fewer first-place votes in this week's poll due to Tennessee's upset of Alabama.
Wiltfong Whiparound: Top recruits taking visits, QB dominoes, plenty of five-star buzz and more
Blue-chippers from coast to coast are hitting the road and attending games in what is a big week in college football. In the video above, we have the rundown. Tennessee looking for a tone-setting win against Alabama as they try and added the Top247's No. 5 and No. 6 defensive linemen in Daevin Hobbs and Tomarrion Parker to a recruiting class ranked No. 9 nationally by the 247Sports Composite. We talk about where the Vols stand with Hobbs and Parker, handicapping the recruitment of official visitor Samuel M'Pemba, does the SEC program have a chance to flip 247Sports Composite five-star Carnell Tate from Ohio State. Tate isn't the only prospect committed elsewhere as two 2023 running backs will be in Knoxville as well. We also have the latest on offensive lineman Vysen Lang and Arion Carter. We also banter about what impresses about this Tennessee class as well.
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin gets roasted for weekly ‘1-0’ post on social media following loss to Michigan
James Franklin made an interesting prediction about the upcoming Minnesota game before Penn State has even stepped on the field. Social media let him have it after what he said. Franklin made a Twitter post asking fans, students, alumni and many others to get locked in for the Minnesota game...
WATCH: Wake Forest's WBB Coach Megan Gebbia: Wake Forest Is "The Right Fit"
New Wake Forest Women's Basketball head coach Megan Gebbia is excited for the challenge that awaits her Demon Deacons in 2022-23. The Deacs will look to improve on their 16-17 record from last season and finish with a winning record. At 2022 ACC Basketball Tipoff, Gebbia spoke on her excitement to be a part of the historic rivalries on "Tobacco road." You can check it out right here!
