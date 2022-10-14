ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 8

Tennessee rattled the college football world Saturday after outlasting Alabama, 52-49, in a battle of top 10 unbeatens at Neyland Stadium, taking out the Crimson Tide for the first time in Nick Saban's tenure. The win will push the Vols into the top 3 of Sunday's Week 8 Top 25 rankings according to our projection and could push Alabama outside of the top 5.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum ranks the top 4 teams in CFB entering Week 8

Paul Finebaum is secretly happy right now. The SEC analyst is a Tennessee alum that just watched the Vols knock off No. 3 Alabama. With that in mind, he took to SportsCenter on ESPN Sunday morning to rank the top 4 teams in college football and give an explainer as to why.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Clemson football: Dabo Swinney reveals stance on ACC rivalry games ahead of Florida State

Clemson picked up a much-needed 30-20 victory over N.C. State last weekend to move to improve to 6-0 on the season. Dabo Swinney’s Tigers look to keep their momentum alive as they head south on Saturday to play Florida State (4-2) in Tallahassee. Clemson has asserted itself as the pride of the ACC ever since Swinney took over in 2008, winning seven of the last 14 ACC Championships (four more than any other school in that span).
CLEMSON, SC
On3.com

CBS Sports report: Fox potentially inhibiting Texas, Oklahoma's early exit from Big 12 to SEC

Texas and Oklahoma leaving the Big 12 for the SEC prior to 2025 — when their expiring grant of rights would allow such a move without having to pay gaudy sums to their soon-to-be ex-conference — was always going to lighten pocket books in Norman and Austin. Now Dennis Dodd and Chip Patterson of CBS Sports are reporting such an early departure might cost even more than expected.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Top-ranked center Aaron Bradshaw commits to Kentucky

Camden (N.J.) 5-star center Aaron Bradshaw got Kentucky's Big Blue Madness off to a strong start, beginning his official visit Friday by issuing a commitment to the Wildcats. Bradshaw (7-0, 210), who is the top-ranked center and No. 4 overall prospect in the 2023 class according to 247Sports, chose UK over the NBA G League, Louisville, Texas, and USC among others.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Wiltfong Whiparound: Top recruits taking visits, QB dominoes, plenty of five-star buzz and more

Blue-chippers from coast to coast are hitting the road and attending games in what is a big week in college football. In the video above, we have the rundown. Tennessee looking for a tone-setting win against Alabama as they try and added the Top247's No. 5 and No. 6 defensive linemen in Daevin Hobbs and Tomarrion Parker to a recruiting class ranked No. 9 nationally by the 247Sports Composite. We talk about where the Vols stand with Hobbs and Parker, handicapping the recruitment of official visitor Samuel M'Pemba, does the SEC program have a chance to flip 247Sports Composite five-star Carnell Tate from Ohio State. Tate isn't the only prospect committed elsewhere as two 2023 running backs will be in Knoxville as well. We also have the latest on offensive lineman Vysen Lang and Arion Carter. We also banter about what impresses about this Tennessee class as well.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

WATCH: Wake Forest's WBB Coach Megan Gebbia: Wake Forest Is "The Right Fit"

New Wake Forest Women's Basketball head coach Megan Gebbia is excited for the challenge that awaits her Demon Deacons in 2022-23. The Deacs will look to improve on their 16-17 record from last season and finish with a winning record. At 2022 ACC Basketball Tipoff, Gebbia spoke on her excitement to be a part of the historic rivalries on "Tobacco road." You can check it out right here!
WAKE FOREST, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy