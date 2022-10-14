Blue-chippers from coast to coast are hitting the road and attending games in what is a big week in college football. In the video above, we have the rundown. Tennessee looking for a tone-setting win against Alabama as they try and added the Top247's No. 5 and No. 6 defensive linemen in Daevin Hobbs and Tomarrion Parker to a recruiting class ranked No. 9 nationally by the 247Sports Composite. We talk about where the Vols stand with Hobbs and Parker, handicapping the recruitment of official visitor Samuel M'Pemba, does the SEC program have a chance to flip 247Sports Composite five-star Carnell Tate from Ohio State. Tate isn't the only prospect committed elsewhere as two 2023 running backs will be in Knoxville as well. We also have the latest on offensive lineman Vysen Lang and Arion Carter. We also banter about what impresses about this Tennessee class as well.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO