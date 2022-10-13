Read full article on original website
Related
Memorial of murdered Kentucky police officer vandalized
NELSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Police are left searching for answers after they say someone deliberately vandalized a memorial dedicated to a fallen Bardstown police officer. In a murder case that is still unsolved to this day, Officer Jason Ellis was shot and killed on his way home from work in 2013. In his memory, […]
Police: 2 juveniles arrested after 'theatre disturbance' in Jeffersonville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Officers said there was a 'theatre disturbance' early Sunday morning at a Jeffersonville movie theatre. Jeffersonville Police Department (JPD) responded to the Xscape Theatre 12 on report of shots being fired near the front parking area of the theatre. Officials said nobody was injured and no...
WRAL
Family describes traumatic moment during ambulance ride
MENIFEE COUNTY, KY. — Marthann Begley said she was taking care of her father, Silas Ritchie, at his home in Wellington when he started feeling unwell. "He said, 'I'm lightheaded. I can't even see you at the end of the couch,'" Begley said. She immediately called an ambulance, but...
LMPD: Man seriously injured after Parkland shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in the city’s Parkland neighborhood. Metro Police said Second Division officers responded to the 1300 block of South 26th Street around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers at the scene located a man who was suffering from...
wymt.com
“Save Waverly Hills” group says agreement with historical society is premature
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A legal battle has been haunting the owners and managers of the Waverly Hills Sanatorium. After more than a year of fighting in court, the argument over the ownership of the former hospital is coming to an end. Or is it?. The two sides have been...
wdrb.com
Memorial for murdered Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis vandalized
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The memorial for a Bardstown Police officer who was murdered nine years ago has been vandalized. A metal memorial flag was taken off a rock, and property was also damaged at the memorial site on the ramp to the Bluegrass Parkway. Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis...
wdrb.com
Michael Myers Halloween decoration stolen from front yard near Six Mile Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fictional Halloween killer Michael Myers is usually the one claiming victims in films, but this time, he ended up the victim. On Saturday night, a Ring doorbell caught video of a person dressed in black going up to a Michael Myers Halloween decoration, ripping off its head and running off with it before jumping into a car in Louisville.
wdrb.com
New Albany teen motorcyclist dies in Meade County crash, KSP says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 17-year-old boy from New Albany, Indiana died while riding a motorcycle in Meade County on Saturday night, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of US 60 and KY 1238 around 9:45 p.m. Police said the teenager was operating a Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on US 60 when he tried to pass a 2010 Nissan Titan that was also traveling eastbound.
Wave 3
Man in hospital after shooting near Algonquin Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting near the Algonquin Park Saturday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Beech Street. Officers located a man who had received two graze...
wdrb.com
Louisville woman identified as person found in Ohio River near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 42-year-old Louisville woman was identified as the person recovered in the Ohio River on Saturday morning. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said someone called 911 around 11:45 a.m. and said they saw what they believed was a body in the river near the Big Four Bridge and Waterfront Park.
New Albany teen dies after crash in Meade County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a fatal crash that left a 17-year-old dead in Meade County. Kentucky State Police said they were contacted by the Meade County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a crash near the intersection of U.S. 60 and KY 1238 around 9:45 p.m. Saturday. In...
wdrb.com
2 juveniles arrested after reports of shots fired at Jeffersonville movie theater
JEFFERSONVILLE, In. (WDRB) -- Police said there was a "theatre disturbance" early Sunday at a movie theater, after a report of a shooting in the parking lot. Detective Josh Schiller with the Jeffersonville Police Department said officers were called to Xscape Theatres Jeffersonville 12 just after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday on reports of shots fired in the front parking lot.
Woman charged in fatal highway crash released on home incarceration after posting bond
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The woman charged in a deadly highway crash that killed 33-year-old Dominique Johnson in August is out on home incarceration after posting a $100,000 cash bond. Maria Gibson is charged with murder and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, assault and criminal mischief. According...
Wave 3
Light poles copper theft investigation leads to familiar house
Louisville’s 911 Deflection Program making positive change; looks primed for expansion. Under the deflection program, mental health calls are diverted away from LMPD and forwarded to crisis triage workers (CTWs) who are stationed in the 911 call center. Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods offer free mental health screenings...
Wave 3
17-year-old from New Albany killed after crash in Meade County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal crash that happened late Saturday evening in Meade County. According to the release, around 9:45p.m. KSP Post 4 received a call from Meade County Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance in investigating a two vehicle fatal crash near the intersection of US 60 and KY 1238.
wdrb.com
Body found in Ohio River in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A body was recovered in the Ohio River on Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said someone called 911 around 11:45 a.m. and said they saw what they believed was a body in the river near the Big Four Bridge and Waterfront Park.
wdrb.com
Waverly Hills Historical Society reaches agreement with former owner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Waverly Hills Historical Society has reached an agreement with the former owner of the sanatorium. In a statement, the historical society and Charlie Mattingly all parties share a love for the preservation of Waverly Hills, and they agreed that a collaboration is the best course of action.
Wave 3
Family searching for answers six years after loved one’s murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s an all too common story, an unsolved murder and a family still looking for answers. Kenneth Belt was shot and killed on October 18th 2016. Nearly six years later, his family still doesn’t know why he was killed or who pulled the trigger.
wdrb.com
Louisville man sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing girlfriend in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man will spend 20 years in prison for killing his girlfriend in southern Indiana. Thomas Smith was sentenced in Clark County court on Thursday morning. He pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter last month. Prosecutors say Smith shot and killed his girlfriend, Michelle Slaughter, in...
k105.com
Driver pulls into path of Breckinridge Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy on way to emergency call
A Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been involved in an injury accident while en route to an emergency call. Kentucky State Police said that on Saturday afternoon at approximately 2:15, sheriff’s office Lt. Tyler Hardin (the BCSO website lists Hardin as a “Lieutenant” although the uniform shirt Hardin is wearing in the website photo states he’s a “Sergeant”) was traveling east on Hwy 60 with emergency lights and sirens activated. As Hardin approached the intersection of Hwy 86, a 2000 Ford F-150, being driven by Charles Board, drove into his path.
Comments / 0