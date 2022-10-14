Read full article on original website
Werner's Week 8 Big Ten power rankings: Four-team race for B1G Championship Game?
With five games left, this might be a four-team race for the Big Ten Championship Game... Ohio State was off last week. But no Big Ten team really looks capable of competing with the nation’s No. 1 offense. Michigan will put its best foot forward in six weeks. Next:...
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State football: Ready or not, the Lions will be back in the national spotlight next weekend
In 6 days, Penn State will have to take the field again. ABC will be on hand with its primetime broadcast crew. More than 100,000 fans, decked in their finest white garb, will file into Beaver Stadium expecting to be entertained. Even most of those nursing hangovers and swearing off the Nittany Lions for good this morning will be packing the bleachers or watching from the couch or the sports bar.
CBS Sports
Women's college basketball preview: Predictions for the 2022-23 season, including South Carolina taking a jump
As the 2022-23 women's college basketball season approaches, some teams and players will carry on momentum from last year, some will improve significantly, and others will have to get back to the drawing board. With star player Aliyah Boston returning, it's almost a given South Carolina will be strong again....
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Mississippi High School senior football player Travis Jones was shot and killed | Tonight’s Game cancelled
Travis Jones was a very solid football player for Lake High School in Mississippi. He had a bright future and was a starting defensive player who has racked up 20 tackles on the year. The former Farm Bureau Insurance Player of the Week was shot and killed in a drive-by...
The five hidden plays that decided Notre Dame’s loss to Stanford
In every game, win or loss, there are plays that aren’t scoring plays that impact the outcome for both sides. For Notre Dame, it wasn’t unfortunately a losing effort but those plays still happened. Find out which five helped change the course of the game for the Irish.
saturdaytradition.com
Maliq Carr rips off massive gain to set up second-half TD for Michigan State
Maliq Carr nearly went the distance against Wisconsin. As it is, he managed to set up a crucial game-tying score in the second half against the Badgers. With the Spartans backed up against their own end zone, Payton Thorne was able to find Carr on a short crossing route. He rolled past the second level of the defense and down the sideline, breaking multiple tackles in the process.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for October 14, 2022 | Presented by The Tunnel of Towers Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Cardinals re-signed WR Andre Baccellia to their PS. Dolphins placed DE Porter Gustin on the injured list. Patriots re-signed WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey to their PS. Commanders elevated CB Danny Johnson and LB Khaleke Hudson. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them...
NFL・
Brown's 180 yards, defense carry No. 24 Illini past Gophers
Chase Brown rushed for 180 yards on a career-high 41 carries and caught a 40-yard touchdown pass, Minnesota was limited to its fewest yards in five years, and No. 24 Illinois won its sixth straight game with a 26-14 victory Saturday.The Illini (6-1, 3-1) became bowl eligible for the first time since 2019 and will end the day tied for first in the Big Ten West.Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 127 yards, his nation-leading 14th straight 100-yard game and the bulk of the Gophers' 180 total yards. It was the fewest yards against Illinois by a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent...
NBC Sports
Big Ten Week 7: Predictions and Best Bets for Penn State-Michigan and More
Week 6 in the Big Ten saw Purdue (4-2) pull off its second straight upset on the road, this time at Maryland (4-2) by just two points. The return of starting QB Aidan O’Connell has been huge for the Boilermakers, whose two losses this season are looking better by the week (they lost close games to Penn State in Week 1 and Syracuse in Week 3). Purdue is looking like a stronger and stronger bet for the Big Ten West title this season; beating downtrodden Nebraska (3-3) this Saturday would help them on that journey.
NFL・
Comments / 0