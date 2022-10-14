Week 6 in the Big Ten saw Purdue (4-2) pull off its second straight upset on the road, this time at Maryland (4-2) by just two points. The return of starting QB Aidan O’Connell has been huge for the Boilermakers, whose two losses this season are looking better by the week (they lost close games to Penn State in Week 1 and Syracuse in Week 3). Purdue is looking like a stronger and stronger bet for the Big Ten West title this season; beating downtrodden Nebraska (3-3) this Saturday would help them on that journey.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO