Penn State football: Ready or not, the Lions will be back in the national spotlight next weekend

In 6 days, Penn State will have to take the field again. ABC will be on hand with its primetime broadcast crew. More than 100,000 fans, decked in their finest white garb, will file into Beaver Stadium expecting to be entertained. Even most of those nursing hangovers and swearing off the Nittany Lions for good this morning will be packing the bleachers or watching from the couch or the sports bar.
Maliq Carr rips off massive gain to set up second-half TD for Michigan State

Maliq Carr nearly went the distance against Wisconsin. As it is, he managed to set up a crucial game-tying score in the second half against the Badgers. With the Spartans backed up against their own end zone, Payton Thorne was able to find Carr on a short crossing route. He rolled past the second level of the defense and down the sideline, breaking multiple tackles in the process.
Brown's 180 yards, defense carry No. 24 Illini past Gophers

Chase Brown rushed for 180 yards on a career-high 41 carries and caught a 40-yard touchdown pass, Minnesota was limited to its fewest yards in five years, and No. 24 Illinois won its sixth straight game with a 26-14 victory Saturday.The Illini (6-1, 3-1) became bowl eligible for the first time since 2019 and will end the day tied for first in the Big Ten West.Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 127 yards, his nation-leading 14th straight 100-yard game and the bulk of the Gophers' 180 total yards. It was the fewest yards against Illinois by a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent...
Big Ten Week 7: Predictions and Best Bets for Penn State-Michigan and More

Week 6 in the Big Ten saw Purdue (4-2) pull off its second straight upset on the road, this time at Maryland (4-2) by just two points. The return of starting QB Aidan O’Connell has been huge for the Boilermakers, whose two losses this season are looking better by the week (they lost close games to Penn State in Week 1 and Syracuse in Week 3). Purdue is looking like a stronger and stronger bet for the Big Ten West title this season; beating downtrodden Nebraska (3-3) this Saturday would help them on that journey.
