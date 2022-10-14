ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Deion Sanders is absolutely going to listen to Power 5 job offers, because he feels his coaches deserve more money

Deion Sanders has changed the culture of Jackson State and HBCU football. More than ever, HBCU football is being talked about week in and week out, and Coach Prime is even getting noticed by some Power 5 jobs. There have been rumors that Coach Prime could be approached by several big Power 5 schools at the end of the year. Well, in an interview with 60 minutes, Deion said he would be crazy not to entertain the job offer, but not for the reasons you were thinking.
Five trades that would shake up the NFL before the trade deadline

The NFL Trade Deadline is quickly approaching on November 1st, and there are several teams that could part ways with players before that date!. Things could pick up soon, there are several teams on bye over the next couple weeks and that is the best time to get a new player acclimated to their new team and learn the offense or defense.
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Isaiah Bowser, RB, Central Florida

Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 20207 GP, 78 ATT, 230 YDS, 1 TD, 8 REC, 52 YDS, 1 TD. RB, Starter, 5th year senior who transferred from ILNW prior to the 2021 season. Bulky frame with strong legs, and a thick upper body along with broadened shoulders. Solid athlete who puts his best work on film while running in between the tackles on I/Z, counters, and trap plays. Marginal ability running outside the tackles due to a lack of COD, foot speed, and burst/acceleration. Good patience and vision allow his offensive line to set up blocks to which he then uses good lateral quickness to make quick decisive cuts in and out of closing holes. Stays square to the LOS from the point he gets the handoff through to hitting the hole strong. Keeps a good pad level as he runs hard and powerful lowering his shoulder. Good balance keeps him from losing his feet while playing with good strength and bouncing off of tacklers. Displays good competitive toughness by fighting for extra yards and constantly falling forward. Good lateral quickness leads him to make people miss between the tackles at the 1st level. Struggles to make LBs miss at the second level due to stiff hips and a lack of twitch. Average long speed as he struggles to hit the home run and can get caught from behind. In the passing game, he is a good physical blocker who will sacrifice his body against oncoming rushers. Displays good instincts and can identify the blitz. Below-average as a receiver out of the backfield due to marginal route running ability and average hands. Lack of speed takes him too long to get out of the backfield and become a threat as a receiver.
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Deshaun Fenwick, RB, Oregon State

Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 202112 GP 78 Att 448 Yds 4 TD, 4 Rec 14 Yds (Undisclosed Injury) RS SR and 1 yr full-time starter at RB in the zone blocking scheme of ORST. He plays in a rotation here he receives approximately 10-15 carries per game. Transferred from SCUN prior to the 2021 season. He has elite height, very good weight and marginal speed with a muscular upper body and powerful legs. He is a solid athlete showing a combination of good explosiveness, solid COD, acceleration, lateral quickness and agility with subpar balance and average top end play speed. He shows good vision and decision making as he quickly finds the open hole or cutback lane before exhibiting above-average burst as he hits the hole hard on inside runs. He runs behind his pads while keeping his shoulders square and shows very good mental toughness as he does not shy away from contact with the ball in his hands. He does a quality job finishing the run by falling forward for extra yardage. On outside runs, he displays solid lateral quickness and agility to get to the perimeter. He is solid in pass pro as he locates the blitzing LB, squares up and uses his solid UOH and good play strength to negate the progress of LB with adequate acceleration and maintain his block. In the passing game, he runs swing, curl and flat routes coming out of the backfield and shows solid hands as he makes the catch with his hands easily. Subpar contact balance due to him struggling to keep his feet when hit from the side by LB with quality hip explosiveness and good form tackling ability. Lack of quality play speed prevents him from gaining significant YAC in the passing game and scoring on long touchdown runs when running the ball. Lack of quality AA prevents him from turning the corner and gaining significant yardage consistently on outside runs.
Former NFL player Antonio Dennard was shot and killed outside a bar

Antonio Dennard a former NFL player was shot and killed outside a bar in Pennsylvania over the weekend. Dennard played cornerback for the New York Giants, Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars during his career. Dennard was shot and killed outside Legends Bar and Restaurant in Muhlenberg Township in Reading,...
Carolina Panthers should cut WR Robbie Anderson right now to send a message

Robbie Anderson got into with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey and then was told to leave by interim head coach Steve Wilks in his first game working with the Panthers. The Panthers are 1-5 but it was caught on camera and looks like Rashard Higgins stepped in between the two, but it is not a good look for Anderson.
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Jerome Carvin, OG, Tennessee

Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 20225/5 games started (347 snaps) 202113/13 games started (920 snaps) 20204/10 games started (320 snaps) 20197/12 games started (480 snaps) 201812/12 games played, 6 starts (417 snaps) Player Summary:. 5SR. Subpar height/average weight combo. Great arm length and average hand size. Is primarily deployed...
Texans have fired former Patriots executive Jack Easterby

The Houston Texans are coming off their bye week and there are already changes to their staff. The Texans have cut ties with executive vice president of football operations in Jack Easterby, according to Adam Schefter. Houston hired Easterby in 2019, and held a major voice in the organization when...
