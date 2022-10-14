Read full article on original website
The Weird and Wonderful Fans Still Playing Fallout 76 - Official Trailer | IGN Inside Stories
Roleplaying cannibals, black markets and Shakespeare plays. Check out the trailer for The Weird and Wonderful Fans Still Playing Fallout 76, coming October 22 only on IGN. The launch of Fallout 76, was a disaster. The once-lauded series went from controversy to controversy and according to most, was dead on arrival. But 4 years later, not only are vault dwellers still emerging, but they’re being extremely weird.
The Controversial Reason Why Bayonetta Has a New Voice - IGN Daily Fix
On today’s IGN The Daily Fix:Bayonetta voice actor Hellena Taylor has shared that she didn't reprise the role for Bayonetta 3 as she was offered only $4,000 to do so. Furthermore, she has asked fans to boycott the game and donate to charity instead. When Gotham Knights arrives on consoles on October 21, it will do so with no performance mode and it will run at only 30 FPS. Konami has launched a new Silent Hill website with a date fans of the horror franchise will want to mark their calendars for - October 19, 2022, at 2pm PT/5pm ET/10pm BST.
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Video Review
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope reviewed by Dan Stapleton on Nintendo Switch. "Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope takes the excellent tactical combat ideas of Kingdom Battle and runs absolutely wild with them. Its goofy characters still have the ability to bounce off of each other, but they’re now free of the rigid grid and are wonderfully customizable thanks to the mix-and-match Sparks that give them new and reliably interesting powers. Between fights you get to catch your breath in the large and brilliantly colorful open worlds, solving its light puzzles and being puzzled by its oddball story. It’s extremely gratifying to play an ambitious sequel that fixes all of the main issues I had with the original, and then some."
172 Tiny Things That Make Super Mario Odyssey a Game for the Ages
Five years on from release and Super Mario Odyssey has truly stood the test of time. It boasts an innovative central hook, boundary-pushing art direction and worlds that reward player curiosity. It's also packed with tiny but brilliant details, including countless references to Mario’s back catalogue and Nintendo’s heritage. Here are 172 of our favourites.
Cyberpunk 2077: Sasha Grey to Voice a Character in Upcoming DLC as Analysts Dissect CD Projekt Red Roadmap and More
Cyberpunk 2077's most recent update helped tie in the anime with the game. Players received a lot of the Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunner anime content in the game, which included some cosmetics and a questline that joins the stories. The next update that players are looking forward to is the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC expansion, and we have just received some exciting news about it.
Rendezvous: Shadows of the Past - Official Trailer
Rendezvous: Shadows of the Past is the prologue to the upcoming 2.5D Cyber-Noir pixel art puzzle-action adventure game by Pendopo Studios. This free adventure takes place in Bay City, following security guard Setyo starting another day of his mundane job — until a familiar face from his past resurfaces.
Obsidian Isn't Working on a Fallout Game, But the CEO Would Love To
Fallout: New Vegas developer Obsidian isn't working on a new Fallout game currently - but its CEO Feargus Urquhart says "there's not a question" about doing one if he was asked. Speaking to DualShockers, Urquhart said his studio would unquestionably work on a new Fallout game if the opportunity arose,...
I Played a Video Game About a Dungeon in Purgatory Filled With Nihilistic Adventurers and Then I Wrote This Article
For the last nine years or so, Damien Crawford has been making games they don’t think people would want to play. Crawford is the sole developer and head of Cannibal Interactive. They’ve made over 20 games through the label, most of which have been released primarily on itch.io. They came to game development after several years of struggling to fit into other jobs such as fast food and mundane government work. A relationship falling through and a need to cut loose from parental support eventually pushed them to try something new.
A Plague Tale Graphics Comparison - Innocence VS Requiem (4K)
With A Plague Tale: Requiem releasing, now's the perfect time to compare Requiem with its predecessor, A Plague Tale: Innocence. Both games are running at 4K on PS5. See how Hugo and Amicia's looks have changed, as well as the differences between the swarms of rats.
Dead Space Remake Leak Reveals 40 Minutes of the Game; Gets an Extended Gameplay Walkthrough and a Blog Post With More Info
Dead Space Remake has just become a victim to a massive leak. When the game was announced, a showcase was held where all types of media personnel could come and check out the game. This gameplay has now been uploaded to various YouTube channels and total content posted amounts to about 40 minutes of gameplay. We were made aware about this information through a post by Dusk Golem on ResetEra.
The 12 Best Stephen King Movies of All Time
Novelist Stephen King has had dozens of adaptations made of his work, but which are the best of the best? We've narrowed his film catalogue down to the 12 best Stephen King movies of all time. By ranking the best Stephen King movies this list will show how all of his various stories stack up against one another. There are Stephen King's best horror movies such as The Shining, Doctor Sleep, The Mist, It: Chapter One, Carrie, and Misery but also other dramatic movies such as The Shawshank Redemption, Stand By Me, and The Green Mile. How do all of these top Stephen King movies rank up against one another? Check out IGN's ranking to find out!
A Plague Tale: Requiem Video Review
A Plague Tale: Requiem reviewed by Travis Northup on Xbox Series X|S, is also available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and PC. A Plague Tale: Requiem is an impressive sequel to the excellent action-adventure game A Plague Tale: Innocence, upping the ante in almost every way. It doesn’t do a ton to distinguish itself from its predecessor in terms of its actual gameplay mechanics, but with a depressing yet awesome story, fantastic graphics, and memorable rat-filled moments, this unique adventure very much deserves your attention.
Hard West 2 - After Dark Update Trailer
Hard West 2's After Dark update brings a new questline to the supernatural turn-based strategy game. In the After Dark update, lead your posse to a mysterious saloon at the edge of the world (aka the "Last Stop Before Hell”), and attempt to claim the demonic Hellfire Rifle for yourself to use in the campaign.
Never Ending Beyond - Official Trailer
Never Ending Beyond is an animal collection roguelite where you must pet animals to survive on a shattered planet called the Beyond. You play as the CareTakerUnit, an Android with the ability to pet animals in exchange for weapons. Previously dormant, you wake up on an isolated island and are forced to repeatedly go into the Beyond in search of answers. Pet animals, mix, match and stack passives to augment your weapons and create unique skill builds to survive the Beyond.
We're Playing God of War: Ragnarok - Read Our Review on November 3
Good news: as of today our review of God of War: Ragnarok is officially underway, and Odin willing, you'll be able to read it here on Thursday, November 3 at 9:00AM PDT / 12:00PM EDT / 4:00PM GMT / 5:00PM CEST. If you're counting, that's six days ahead of Ragnarok's November 9 release date. It's being tackled by our own Simon Cardy, who you may remember from such reviews as Overwatch 2, Horizon: Forbidden West, and his annual drubbings of FIFA Legendary Edition on Switch.
Faerie Afterlight - Official Gameplay Trailer
Faerie Afterlight is a puzzle-platformer game with Metroidvania elements that allows the player to “befriend” enemies and control the surrounding environment. Inspired by surrealism, the game aims to tell a beautiful story in a fantastical, bizarre landscape.
Potionomics - Launch Trailer
Join Sylvia on an adventure, brew potions, and manage your potion shop in Potionomics, the deckbuilding and management simulator game available now on PC. Check out the launch trailer to see the characters and more.
Grounded Pond Lab: Explore the Depths and Switch on All The Breakers
Now that you've found the Pond Lab, your next step in Grounded is to explore the depths and restore the Pond Lab's power. While finding the three breakers might seem like a daunting task, submerged in the pond's dark depths as you are, the breaker locations are close by the lab itself. This Grounded guide walks you through where to find each and what happens after the lights are back on.
Outshine - Release Date Announcement Trailer
Outshine launches on PC via Steam on November 3, 2022. Check out the teaser trailer for this upcoming fast-paced arcade typing game where you dash across virtual highways as a glowing humanoid named Hue on a quest to dismantle the Shards and their cruel experiments. Dodge traps and incoming attacks while monitoring your environment for new words to type.
Sony PlayStation Showcase 2022 Delayed Likely Due to Ongoing Microsoft-Activision Investigation: Report
Sony’s PlayStation Showcase this year will reportedly be delayed because of the ongoing CMA investigation regarding Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision. The event is supposedly delayed because Sony believes it may strengthen Microsoft’s arguments to the regulators. According to known industry insider Millie A, the event was set...
