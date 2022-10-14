ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dash vs Kansas City Current: Highlights, stats, and quotes

The Houston Dash hosted their first playoff game in club history with the Kansas City Current as the opposition Sunday at a sold out PNC Stadium. Sophie Schmidt equalized for Houston after an early penalty kick gave KC the lead. As the match entered the 10th minute of stoppage time, still tied at 1, Kate Del Fava scored for the Current to give the visitors the win and send the Dash out of the playoffs in crushing fashion.
Dash set for playoff debut at a packed PNC Stadium: What to watch for

The Houston Dash make their playoff debut this afternoon at PNC Stadium, hosting the Kasnas City Current in the quarterfinal round of the NWSL postseason. This will also be the plyoff debut for the Current. The Dash passed Kansas City in the standings on the final day of the regular season, meaning today’s game will be played at a nearly full (if not completely full) PNC Stadium. The Current won 3 of the 4 meetings between the two teams this season, including in the NWSL Challenge Cup. Kansas City won twice at PNC Stadium in 2022.
