The Houston Dash make their playoff debut this afternoon at PNC Stadium, hosting the Kasnas City Current in the quarterfinal round of the NWSL postseason. This will also be the plyoff debut for the Current. The Dash passed Kansas City in the standings on the final day of the regular season, meaning today’s game will be played at a nearly full (if not completely full) PNC Stadium. The Current won 3 of the 4 meetings between the two teams this season, including in the NWSL Challenge Cup. Kansas City won twice at PNC Stadium in 2022.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO