The Bard was ready to play! Shakespeare teams from across Utah headed to Cedar City for the annual competition September 29 - October 1, 2022. Nebo School District was represented by Maple Mountain High, Payson High, Salem Hills High, Salem Junior High, Spanish Fork High, and Springville High. Students competed in team ensembles, duo/trio scenes, monologues, technical Theatre, music, and dance.

CEDAR CITY, UT ・ 18 HOURS AGO