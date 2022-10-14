Two facing multiple felony animal cruelty charges

Rita Faye Tant

Two Rome residents are accused of neglecting six dogs and causing the deaths of two of them, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail records:

At their apartment on Chateau Drive, 37-year-old Rita Faye Tant and 44-year-old Josef Alexandra Brady tortured the dogs by depriving them of food and water for a prolonged period of time.

The dogs were all either black and white mixed-breed or brindle mixed-breed. Two other dogs were in the apartment but they appeared to be OK.

Both Tant and Brady are each charged with six counts of aggravated animal cruelty. They were still in jail Friday morning with no bond.