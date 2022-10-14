Read full article on original website
Anna Faris Reveals Identity Of Director She Had Accused Of Inappropriate Behavior On Set
Actress Anna Faris has claimed that the late director Ivan Reitman inappropriately touched her on the set of their 2006 rom-com My Super Ex Girlfriend. Speaking on her podcast Unqualified, the actress disclosed that Reitman “slapped my ass” during the production and on her first day “yelled” at her, leaving her feeling “angry, hurt and humiliated”. During a candid conversation with actress and filmmaker Lena Dunham, Faris said: “One of my hardest film experiences was with Ivan Reitman. I mean, the idea of attempting to make a comedy under this, like, reign of terror, he was a yeller. He would bring down somebody every...
‘The School for Good and Evil’ Review: One of the Best Netflix Originals of 2022
'The School for Good and Evil' gives fans a new twist on how fairy tales get mad, and there's lots to love about this Netflix Original from Paul Feig.
