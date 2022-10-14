Actress Anna Faris has claimed that the late director Ivan Reitman inappropriately touched her on the set of their 2006 rom-com My Super Ex Girlfriend. Speaking on her podcast Unqualified, the actress disclosed that Reitman “slapped my ass” during the production and on her first day “yelled” at her, leaving her feeling “angry, hurt and humiliated”. During a candid conversation with actress and filmmaker Lena Dunham, Faris said: “One of my hardest film experiences was with Ivan Reitman. I mean, the idea of attempting to make a comedy under this, like, reign of terror, he was a yeller. He would bring down somebody every...

25 MINUTES AGO