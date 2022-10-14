Read full article on original website
Utah native has sizable role in latest Jurassic Park movie.
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A historic resident of Utah has a large role in the most recent entry in the Jurassic Park movie franchise. The performer is pegged as one of the stars of Jurassic Park Dominion, which came out this summer, according to the University of Utah. Which has a bias, of course, since some of the screen star’s remains are kept on campus at the U’s Natural History Museum of Utah.
Conservationists begin to remove thousands of invasive trees at the Bear River Massacre site
PRESTON, Idaho — Restoration of the Bear River Massacre site is underway Monday as some 400,000 invasive trees will be removed. It's all part of a process that the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone calls "a healing of the land" and a blessing to have on workers who will spend dozens of hours working on the project.
New Trader Joe’s expected to open in Utah in 2023
A new Trader Joe’s location is reportedly coming to Utah next year. On Friday, Draper city officials and Mayor Troy Walker took to social media to announce a new Trader Joe’s opening in the city sometime in early 2023. In Draper City’s post, they teased Utah residents by...
Utah could experience first significant mountain snowfall this weekend
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah could see snow in the mountains this weekend, marking the Beehive State's first significant snowfall of the season. Beautiful weather is expected to last through Friday, but changes are on the way. Daytime highs will be 5-10 degrees above normal, in the mid-70s,...
TOP FIVE HAUNTED PLACES IN UTAH
Utah is a haunted state. More so than most people realize. There are all manner of folkloric and legendary spooks and boogies lurking about in our backyard. Here is my list of the top-five most “haunted” and interesting places in Utah:. Number 5. North Temple. In 2018 I...
New beauty pageant comes to Utah
2022 America’s Most Beautiful Mrs. pageant winner Anne Forester came to the GTU set to talk about how all women can and deserve to be the leading lady in their lives. The pageant is in its third annual year and has added a new state each year. Utah’s first state pageant is scheduled to take place next year .Forrester was drawn to the pageant as it is modern and new and unlike other pageants. The pageant is centered on a great experience for each contestant and is customized to each woman. The pageant is also diverse and welcomes contestants of any age or size.
Bid now to take home a UTA FrontRunner Comet car
Forget little model trains, Utahns can now own a piece of state railroad history... as long as they have a place to put it.
New report reveals trends in Utah's booming tech industry
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's engineering and computer science workforce generates $19.1 billion and represents 12-15% of the state's economy. A new report released by the University of Utah Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute on Tuesday revealed this and other key findings as demand for the workforce has emerged across industries.
Fabulous fall weather continues
Strong winds up north and a slight chance of rain in the south are the only items changing up another perfect Utah fall day.
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah or you plan on traveling there in the near future and you also like eating at nice restaurants, with your friends and family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Updated metrics show over one million cases of COVID in Utah – Cache Valley Daily
FILE IMAGE – coronavirus. Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash. When the state issued its update of COVID-19 metrics this week it included the 1,504 new cases of the coronavirus reported the last seven days. In the 31 months since the beginning of the pandemic the state has seen 1,04,651 confirmed cases of the disease.
Wasatch Wilderness: Quaking Aspen (Populus tremuloides)
WASATCH MOUNTAINS, Utah. The Quaking Aspen (Populus tremuloides) is Utah’s state tree and is North America’s most widely dispersed tree. It can endure temperatures as low as -78 degrees and […]
Pray to Ullr, first big snowstorm predicted to hit this weekend
PARK CITY, Utah — The first big snowstorm to hit the Wasatch is forecasted for this upcoming weekend, prompting Powderchasers to declare it the first powder alert for the 2022-2023 […]
Here's why Gov. Spencer Cox wants Utah classrooms to be cellphone-free
HOLLADAY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox on Monday said that he believes social media is negatively impacting the mental health, social connection and emotional well-being of Utah teens. "Increasingly, kids and adults are turning to social media for connections. We don't spend as much time with our families and...
The best donuts in Southern Utah
There is no better way to end a trip to St. George than with a donut. Mother and daughter foodie duo Tasha and Madisyn Daniels, better known as The Food Gods, came to visit us for a second time while GTU was in Southern Utah and gave us the scoop on the best donuts in town.
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – October 14, 2022
ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All adoptable cats and dogs are spayed or neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations. If you have questions about a specific pet or the adoption process, please email adoptions@bestfriends.org. If you’d like to apply to adopt one of these featured pets, click the link to their bio where you will find the adoption survey.
Missing in Utah: Dylan Rounds’ mother claimed son’s boots tied to suspect James Brenner
James Brenner had Dylan Rounds’ boots and placed them on a mound of dirt. That is according to Rounds' mother, Candice Cooley. She is now disclosing information that law enforcement shared with her. Rounds disappeared on Memorial Day weekend and his whereabouts are unknown.
Great Salt Lake to get water infusion; entity planned to promote conservation
Efforts to bolster water levels in the Great Salt Lake are in line for a big dose of help from the state’s water providers and some of Utah’s leading businesses. Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson on Thursday announced that the Weber Basin and Jordan Valley water conservancy districts will send an additional 30,000 acre feet of water to the lake, above and beyond what they’re otherwise expected to let loose. The Weber Basin Water Conservancy District, one of several water providers around the state, serves Weber County and taps into the Pineview Reservoir, among others.
Utah nonprofit helps women discover self worth after crises
Juliet Wendels remembers a time in her life when she didn’t have enough energy to walk around the house.
The pettiness needs to stop – Cache Valley Daily
I have spent my entire adult life involved in the political process of this great experiment we call America. I have voted absentee from a war zone. Represented my neighborhood at the GOP county and state primaries. Helped draft legislation that passed in the Utah State Legislature and worked in the Senate in DC. I can tell you, in all that time, I have never seen the level of childish bickering that we are currently seeing from Marc Ensign and his bitter friends in the Cache County Council.
