Utah State

Gephardt Daily

Utah native has sizable role in latest Jurassic Park movie.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A historic resident of Utah has a large role in the most recent entry in the Jurassic Park movie franchise. The performer is pegged as one of the stars of Jurassic Park Dominion, which came out this summer, according to the University of Utah. Which has a bias, of course, since some of the screen star’s remains are kept on campus at the U’s Natural History Museum of Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
upr.org

New Trader Joe’s expected to open in Utah in 2023

A new Trader Joe’s location is reportedly coming to Utah next year. On Friday, Draper city officials and Mayor Troy Walker took to social media to announce a new Trader Joe’s opening in the city sometime in early 2023. In Draper City’s post, they teased Utah residents by...
DRAPER, UT
kjzz.com

Utah could experience first significant mountain snowfall this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah could see snow in the mountains this weekend, marking the Beehive State's first significant snowfall of the season. Beautiful weather is expected to last through Friday, but changes are on the way. Daytime highs will be 5-10 degrees above normal, in the mid-70s,...
UTAH STATE
utahstories.com

TOP FIVE HAUNTED PLACES IN UTAH

Utah is a haunted state. More so than most people realize. There are all manner of folkloric and legendary spooks and boogies lurking about in our backyard. Here is my list of the top-five most “haunted” and interesting places in Utah:. Number 5. North Temple. In 2018 I...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

New beauty pageant comes to Utah

2022 America’s Most Beautiful Mrs. pageant winner Anne Forester came to the GTU set to talk about how all women can and deserve to be the leading lady in their lives. The pageant is in its third annual year and has added a new state each year. Utah’s first state pageant is scheduled to take place next year .Forrester was drawn to the pageant as it is modern and new and unlike other pageants. The pageant is centered on a great experience for each contestant and is customized to each woman. The pageant is also diverse and welcomes contestants of any age or size.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

New report reveals trends in Utah's booming tech industry

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's engineering and computer science workforce generates $19.1 billion and represents 12-15% of the state's economy. A new report released by the University of Utah Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute on Tuesday revealed this and other key findings as demand for the workforce has emerged across industries.
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah or you plan on traveling there in the near future and you also like eating at nice restaurants, with your friends and family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Here's why Gov. Spencer Cox wants Utah classrooms to be cellphone-free

HOLLADAY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox on Monday said that he believes social media is negatively impacting the mental health, social connection and emotional well-being of Utah teens. "Increasingly, kids and adults are turning to social media for connections. We don't spend as much time with our families and...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

The best donuts in Southern Utah

There is no better way to end a trip to St. George than with a donut. Mother and daughter foodie duo Tasha and Madisyn Daniels, better known as The Food Gods, came to visit us for a second time while GTU was in Southern Utah and gave us the scoop on the best donuts in town.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – October 14, 2022

ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All adoptable cats and dogs are spayed or neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations. If you have questions about a specific pet or the adoption process, please email adoptions@bestfriends.org. If you’d like to apply to adopt one of these featured pets, click the link to their bio where you will find the adoption survey.
UTAH STATE
deseret.com

Great Salt Lake to get water infusion; entity planned to promote conservation

Efforts to bolster water levels in the Great Salt Lake are in line for a big dose of help from the state’s water providers and some of Utah’s leading businesses. Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson on Thursday announced that the Weber Basin and Jordan Valley water conservancy districts will send an additional 30,000 acre feet of water to the lake, above and beyond what they’re otherwise expected to let loose. The Weber Basin Water Conservancy District, one of several water providers around the state, serves Weber County and taps into the Pineview Reservoir, among others.
UTAH STATE
kvnutalk

The pettiness needs to stop – Cache Valley Daily

I have spent my entire adult life involved in the political process of this great experiment we call America. I have voted absentee from a war zone. Represented my neighborhood at the GOP county and state primaries. Helped draft legislation that passed in the Utah State Legislature and worked in the Senate in DC. I can tell you, in all that time, I have never seen the level of childish bickering that we are currently seeing from Marc Ensign and his bitter friends in the Cache County Council.

