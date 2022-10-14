ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YOUNGSVILLE — A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Cypress Funeral Home Chapel in Maurice for Roland Manceaux, age 76, who passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Hospice of Acadiana’s Calcutta House in Lafayette after an almost 10-year battle with multiple cancers.
