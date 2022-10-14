Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbeville Meridional
Roland Manceaux
YOUNGSVILLE — A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Cypress Funeral Home Chapel in Maurice for Roland Manceaux, age 76, who passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Hospice of Acadiana’s Calcutta House in Lafayette after an almost 10-year battle with multiple cancers.
New seafood restaurant coming to Northside of Lafayette
A new restaurant is soon coming to Lafayette and will be serving up seafood and soul food.
This Lafayette Intersection Desperately Needs a Left Turn Signal
Taking a left turn in Lafayette is traffic torture. With the ever-increasing busyness of traffic in the Hub City, making left turns will try your patience as you wait endlessly for a break. When I have to make a left turn in Lafayette, I usually look for the nearest traffic...
Louisiana volunteers head home following deployment to Hurricane Ian disaster zone
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A group of Louisiana volunteers is headed home after spending weeks in Florida’s Hurricane Ian disaster zone. The group of more than 10 members has been in Florida since Thursday, Sept. 29, and includes volunteers from the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Baton Rouge Fire Department, and the St. George Fire Department.
Royal Curry Restaurant in Lafayette Appears to Have Permanently Closed
It appears that a once-popular Indian cuisine restaurant is now closed for good.
Retired military veteran gets homecoming of a lifetime at Breaux Bridge home
After serving his country for 22 years, a military veteran is finally home for good.
Famous Breaux Bridge 'Pink' Cookies Back for Limited Time
Okay, so it's a blast from the not-so-distant past, but a blast, nonetheless.
LPTFA ending lease with Crafts Guild to start restoration of Sans Souci
The Guild says they've tried to work something out to stay in their Lafayette home; LPTFA says they have to take action to save a historic Lafayette building.
Sit and Eat Gumbo—Restaurants Voted Best in Lafayette
According to a recent online survey of folks in Acadiana, not Baton Rouge or New Orleans, these are the best restaurants to visit for a great bowl of gumbo.
The 10 Rules for Living in New Iberia
New Iberia is known for the Sugarcane Festival, Tabasco on Avery Island, and, of course, the "New Iberia Haircut." But did you know that there were rules to living in the seat of Iberia Parish?. If not—don't worry; they were literally just created today by a New Iberia resident by...
Louisiana students receive medical attention after participating in online ‘One Chip Challenge’
Lafayette Parish students hospitalized after participating in social media 'one chip challenge'
Lafayette animal shelter design wins award
Architects Beazley Moliere has won a design award for the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center from AIA Louisiana.
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you are one of those people who could eat pizza every day then this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely amazing food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Descendants of 272 slaves sold by Georgetown priests to Louisiana later founded Southern University
That's the modern equivalent of the price paid for 272 slaves of African descent in 1838, all sold to Louisiana plantations by Jesuit priests who baptized them into the Catholic faith. The priests considered these people their property, to be bought and sold to fund the mounting debt of a...
Tons of More Information Is Now Known about Acadiana’s Fake Nurse
It has been said that you dress the part when you are trying to impress people. It's also said you dress for the job that you want. The same apparently can be said about a fake news who made some rounds in Acadiana. Do You Know This Woman? Do You...
‘Just Do It’ Cecilia Junior High student gives shoes to peers in need
An eighth-grade student at Cecilia Junior High is making a difference at his school by giving away tennis shoes to those in need
$30 million infrastructure investment in Iberia Parish
A $30 million project on Hwy 90 from La. 14 (Center St.) to La. 83 (Weeks Island Rd.) will begin in November, according to The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).
Louisiana mother threatens to ‘beat up’ high school principal
A Lafayette mom threatened to 'beat up' her child's high school principal after she was asked to leave the campus.
Banned by Some Louisiana Schools, How Hot is the Paqui Chip?
It's so hot it's been banned in some Louisiana schools, but just how hot are the peppers in the Paqui One Chip Challenge?
Ceci Neustrom, who found her talent for art at 55, unveils portraits of the Bergeron, Trahan families
Ceci O’Keefe Neustrom never pictured herself as an artist. Growing up as an older daughter in a family of 13 children in Mississippi, Neustrom was a nurturer who took care of things. Art, she told Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, was never a part of my life. It wasn’t until she took art lessons, which were a gift from her husband, at the age of 55 that her talent was discovered, and she has produced oil portraits of local people and other projects.
