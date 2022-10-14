ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Abbeville Meridional

Vernon Louis Miller

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Vernon Louis Miller, who passed away at his home in Lafayette, Louisiana on October10, 2022, at 95 years of age. He was...
ABBEVILLE, LA
Abbeville Meridional

Roland Manceaux

YOUNGSVILLE — A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Cypress Funeral Home Chapel in Maurice for Roland Manceaux, age 76, who passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Hospice of Acadiana’s Calcutta House in Lafayette after an almost 10-year battle with multiple cancers.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

John Curtis proves too powerful for Acadiana in battle of veer machines

The final score Friday reflected a 35-14 win for John Curtis over Acadiana, but that is not indicative of how close the game was. Acadiana had chances to tie and win the game in the second half — especially after Keven Williams took the opening play of the second half 70 yards for a touchdown to cut the Patriots' lead to 14-7.
LAFAYETTE, LA
999ktdy.com

The 10 Rules for Living in New Iberia

New Iberia is known for the Sugarcane Festival, Tabasco on Avery Island, and, of course, the "New Iberia Haircut." But did you know that there were rules to living in the seat of Iberia Parish?. If not—don't worry; they were literally just created today by a New Iberia resident by...
NEW IBERIA, LA
libertypatriotpress.com

Color guard’s new routine is out of this world

The LHS color guard is back and better than ever with their newest performance, “Pale Blue Dot.”. This performance is not the only thing that is new this year. The team has a new captain now too. The color guard team ended last school year by choosing who would...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Ceci Neustrom, who found her talent for art at 55, unveils portraits of the Bergeron, Trahan families

Ceci O’Keefe Neustrom never pictured herself as an artist. Growing up as an older daughter in a family of 13 children in Mississippi, Neustrom was a nurturer who took care of things. Art, she told Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, was never a part of my life. It wasn’t until she took art lessons, which were a gift from her husband, at the age of 55 that her talent was discovered, and she has produced oil portraits of local people and other projects.
LAFAYETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy